Hudson's Kitchen
Dinner Specials
- Chicken-Fried Steak & Gravy$16.49
(2) Two cube steaks breaded then fried topped with a white pepper gravy. Served with your choice of (2) two sides and (1) corn muffin.
- BBQ Meatloaf$14.49
Seasoned grounded beef made with tomatoes base sauce, mixed with diced onions, carrots, peppers, combined with and breadcrumbs baked and topped with a homemade barbecue sauce and fried onions pieces. Served with your choice of (2) two sides and (1) corn muffin.
- Seasoned Baked Chicken Quarters$12.49
(2) two baked, thigh & leg quarter, seasoned in a mix of herbs, garlic, and butter. Served with your choice of (2) two sides and (1) corn muffin.
- Slow Cooked Beef Roast$15.49
Slow cooked beef roast cooked in a beef base sauce, with baby carrots, pearl onions, cherry tomatoes, and potatoes. Served with your choice of (2) two sides and (1) corn muffin.
- BBQ Country Pork Ribs$15.49
Slowed cooked country style pork rib in a homemade barbeque sauce and onions. Served with your choice of (2) two sides and (1) corn muffin.
- Turkey & Gravy$14.49
Tender sliced turkey, mix of white and dark meat, topped with homemade turkey gravy. Served with your choice of (2) two sides and (1) corn muffin.
- Salmon Croquettes$15.49
(3) Three, fried crispy, salmon medallion's mixed with diced green peppers and onions. Served with your choice of (2) two sides and (1) corn muffin.
- Stewed Oxtails (Sunday Only)$21.49Out of stock
Braised then slow cooked oxtail meat in a seasoned beef broth sauce. Served with your choice of (2) two sides and (1) corn muffin.
- Pork Chop$15.49
(2) Well seasoned pork chops your way - fried, smothered, or baked in green peppers and onions. Served with your choice of (2) two sides and (1) corn muffin.
- Hamburg Steak & Mushroom Gravy$12.49
(3) Three well-seasoned ground beef patties smothered in homemade beef gravy and mushrooms. Served with your choice of (2) two sides and (1) corn muffin.
- BBQ Baby Back Ribs$17.49
(6) Six meaty pork ribs seasoned with a sweet spice rib smothered in BBQ sauce. Served with your chose of (2) two sides and (1) corn muffin.