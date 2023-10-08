FOOD

Appetizers

Camarão Cozido

$15.00

Boiled Shrimp With Cocktail Sauce

Salada de Polvo

$20.00

Octopus Salad

Lulas Fritas

$17.00

Fried Calamari

Clams a Bulhão Pato

$17.00

Clams In White Wine, Cilantro and Garlic Sauce

Queijo Fresco

$5.00

House Fresh Cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Camarao a Guilho

$18.00

Sautéed Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

Chourico Portugues Assado

$15.00

Grilled Portuguese Sausage Flamed Tableside

Soups

Soupa De Dia

$6.00

Soup Of The Day

Caldo Verde

$6.00

Kale Soup

Salads

Salada Mista

$6.00

House Salad With Oil And Vinegar

Caeser Salad

$6.00

Meat Entree

Bife Grelhado

$33.00

Grilled NY Strip Steak Served With Round Fried Chips

Entrecosto Grelhado

$22.95

Grilled Ribs Served With French Fries and Rice

Frango no Churrasco

$25.00

BBQ Chicken Served With French Fries And Rice

Combo: 1/2 Frango, 1/2 Entrecosto

$25.00

1/2 Chicken, 1/2 Ribs Served With French Fries And Rice

Carne de Porco Alentejana

$25.00

Sautéed Pork Chunks, in White Wine Sauce with Clams, over Potato Chunks

Bife a Portuguesa

$30.00

Pan Seared NY Strip Steak with Ham and Egg in House Made Sauce. Served with Round Fried Chips and Rice

Bitoque

$25.00

Pan Seared Thin NY Strip Steak served with Egg in House Made Sauce. Served with Round Fried Chips

Bife a Casa

$45.00

Sautéed Ribeye Steak with Onions and Mushrooms served with Round Fried Chips or French Fries and Rice

The HVPC Burger

$20.00

Burger with Onions, Peppers, Jalapeños, and Cheese all Mixed Together in The Meat. Served with French Fries

Prego No Pao

$12.00

Steak Sandwich

Bifana

$10.00

Pork Sandwich w/ Carmalized Onion

1/2 Frango no Churrasco

$17.00

1/2 BBQ Chicken Served With French Fries And Rice

1/2 Entrecosto Grelhado

$16.00

1/2 Rack Grilled Ribs Served With French Fries and Rice

Fish

Salmao Grelhado

$27.95

Grilled Salmon served with Boiled Potatoes and Vegetables

Salmao c/ Alecrim

$27.95

Salmon Sautéed with Rosemary and Butter served with Roasted Rosemary Potatoes

Bacalhau Cozido

$27.00

Boiled Portuguese Codfish served With Potatoes and Vegetables

Bacalhau a Lagareiro

$31.95

Grilled Portuguese Cod Fish served with Smashed Potatoes. Onions, and Peppers

Seafood

Polvo a Lagareiro

$40.00

Grilled Octopus served with Potatoes and Broccoli Rabe

Gambas a Moçambique

$49.00

Prawns in Paprika Sauce served with Potato Chips and Rice

Paelha à Marinheira

$47.00

Traditional Seafood Combination of Lobster, Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, and Scallops Served in Yellow Rice

Paelha à Valençiana

$50.00

Traditional Seafood Combination of Lobster, Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, and Scallops with Chicken and Portuguese Sausage Served in Yellow Rice

Sides

Grelos Salteados

$8.00

Broccoli Rabe Sautéed with Garlic

Batata Frita

$6.00

French Fries

Batata Espanhola

$6.00

Homemade Round Fried Chips

Vegetais

$8.00

Mixed Vegetables

Arros

$5.00

Rice

Rosemary Potatoes

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Tiras de Frango Panagado

$10.00

Chicken Tenders Served With French Fries

Bitoque Pequeno

$15.00

Small Version of Pan Seared Thin Steak served with Egg and Potato Chips

Hamburger W/ French Fries

$10.00

Cheeseburger w/ French Fries

$11.00

Dessert

Tres Leches

$10.00

Leite Creme

$8.00

Creme Brulee

Bolo de Chocolate

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

Bolo de Bolacha

$9.00

Portuguese Cookies and Cream Cake

Flan

$7.00

Creme Caramel

Mousse de Chocolate

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse

Cheesecake

$9.00

Nata

$3.00

Portuguese Egg Tart

Tartufo

$6.00

LIQUOR & COCKTAILS

Cocktails

Martini

$14.00

Margarita

$11.50

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$12.00

Captains Treasure

$17.00

Sleepy Jack

$15.00

Coconut Snow

$15.00

Sneak Attack

$16.00

Vampire's Kiss

$15.00

Malibu Lemonade

$16.00

Cocktail 1

$8.00

Cocktail 2

$9.00

Cocktail 3

$10.00

Cocktail 4

$11.00

Cocktail 5

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Black/White Russian

$11.00

Mudslide

$11.00

Champarriao

$18.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Titos

$10.00

Absolute

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

DBL Titos

$14.00

DBL Absolute

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose

$15.00

DBL Ketel One

$15.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Bombay

$10.00

Aviation

$10.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

DBL Bombay

$14.00

DBL Aviation

$14.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Meyers Dark Rum

$9.00

Malibu

$10.00

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$14.00

DBL Bacardi

$14.00

DBL Meyers Dark Rum

$12.00

DBL Malibu

$14.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Patron

$11.00

Milagro

$10.00

Don Julio

$10.00

1800

$12.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.00

DBL Jose Cuervo

$12.00

DBL Casamigos

$14.00

DBL Patron

$15.00

DBL Milagro

$14.00

DBL Don Julio

$14.00

DBL 1800

$16.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.00

DBL Jameson

$14.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$10.00

DBL Knob Creek

$15.00

DBL Makers Mark

$15.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$7.00

Blanton's Reserve

$13.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Dewars

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Johnny Walker Double Black

$11.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$60.00

DBL Well Scotch

$9.00

DBL Blanton's Reserve

$17.00

DBL Bulleit

$14.00

DBL Dewars

$12.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$17.00

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

DBL Johnny Walker Double Black

$15.00

DBL Johnny Walker Red

$14.00

Liqueur/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Port Wine 10 Year

$6.00

Port Wine 20 Year

$9.00

Moscatel Favaios

$5.00

Moscatel Favaitos

$5.00

CRF

$9.00

Masieira

$7.00

Aguardente Velha

$9.00

Beirão

$9.00

BEER & WINE

Draft Beer

DFT Super Bock

$6.00

DFT Sam Adams Seasonal

$7.00

DFT Blue Moon

$7.00

DFT Modelo

$7.00

DFT Mill House- Kold One

$7.00

DFT Two Roads Two Juicy

$8.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Corona

$6.00

BTL Heineken

$6.00

BTL Coors Light

$5.00

BTL Michelob Light

$5.00

BTL Miller Light

$5.00

BTL Angry Orchard

$5.00

Red Wine

GLS Canaes

$11.00

GLS Descobre

$10.00

GLS Daõ

$10.00

GLS Portuga

$9.00

GLS House Red Wine

$12.00

BTL Canaes

$30.00

BTL Descobre

$28.00

BTL Daõ

$28.00

BTL Portuga

$28.00

BTL House Red Wine

$20.00

White Wine

GLS Mesias

$10.00

GLS Obra Prima

$10.00

GLS Alliance

$8.00

BTL Mesias

$27.00

BTL Obra Prima

$26.00

BTL Alliance

$25.00

Sparkling Wine

BTL Casa De Seimento Vinho Espumante

$40.00

Sangria

GLS White Sangria

$9.00

PITCHER White Sangria

$25.00

GLS Red Sangria

$9.00

PITCHER Red Sangria

$25.00

GLS Sparkling Sangria

$11.00

Half Pitcher Red Sangria

$18.00

Half Pitcher White Sangria

$18.00

Non-Alcoholic DRINKS

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Corona N/A

$4.00

Heineken 0.0

$4.00

Water

$2.00

Sumal

$4.00

Castello

$3.00

Castello Lime

$3.00

COFFEE

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$3.00

CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

GALLAO

GALLAO

$6.00

DESSERT DRINKS

Port Wine 10 Year

Port Wine 10 Year

$6.00

Port Wine 20 Year

Port Wine 20 Year

$9.00

Moscatel Favaios

Moscatel Favaios

$5.00

Moscatel Favaitos

Moscatel Favaitos

$5.00

CRF

CRF

$9.00

Macieira

Macieira

$7.00

Aguardente Velha

Aguardente Velha

$9.00

Beirão

Beirão

$9.00

Irish Coffee

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Black/White Russian

Black/White Russian

$11.00

Classic Mudslide

Classic Mudslide

$11.00

Lemon Drop Martini

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Sparkling Sangria

Sparkling Sangria

$11.00