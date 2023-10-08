Hudson Valley Portugese Churrasqueira 3 Tompkins Rd
FOOD
Appetizers
Camarão Cozido
Boiled Shrimp With Cocktail Sauce
Salada de Polvo
Octopus Salad
Lulas Fritas
Fried Calamari
Clams a Bulhão Pato
Clams In White Wine, Cilantro and Garlic Sauce
Queijo Fresco
House Fresh Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
Camarao a Guilho
Sautéed Shrimp in Garlic Sauce
Chourico Portugues Assado
Grilled Portuguese Sausage Flamed Tableside
Meat Entree
Bife Grelhado
Grilled NY Strip Steak Served With Round Fried Chips
Entrecosto Grelhado
Grilled Ribs Served With French Fries and Rice
Frango no Churrasco
BBQ Chicken Served With French Fries And Rice
Combo: 1/2 Frango, 1/2 Entrecosto
1/2 Chicken, 1/2 Ribs Served With French Fries And Rice
Carne de Porco Alentejana
Sautéed Pork Chunks, in White Wine Sauce with Clams, over Potato Chunks
Bife a Portuguesa
Pan Seared NY Strip Steak with Ham and Egg in House Made Sauce. Served with Round Fried Chips and Rice
Bitoque
Pan Seared Thin NY Strip Steak served with Egg in House Made Sauce. Served with Round Fried Chips
Bife a Casa
Sautéed Ribeye Steak with Onions and Mushrooms served with Round Fried Chips or French Fries and Rice
The HVPC Burger
Burger with Onions, Peppers, Jalapeños, and Cheese all Mixed Together in The Meat. Served with French Fries
Prego No Pao
Steak Sandwich
Bifana
Pork Sandwich w/ Carmalized Onion
1/2 Frango no Churrasco
1/2 BBQ Chicken Served With French Fries And Rice
1/2 Entrecosto Grelhado
1/2 Rack Grilled Ribs Served With French Fries and Rice
Fish
Salmao Grelhado
Grilled Salmon served with Boiled Potatoes and Vegetables
Salmao c/ Alecrim
Salmon Sautéed with Rosemary and Butter served with Roasted Rosemary Potatoes
Bacalhau Cozido
Boiled Portuguese Codfish served With Potatoes and Vegetables
Bacalhau a Lagareiro
Grilled Portuguese Cod Fish served with Smashed Potatoes. Onions, and Peppers
Seafood
Polvo a Lagareiro
Grilled Octopus served with Potatoes and Broccoli Rabe
Gambas a Moçambique
Prawns in Paprika Sauce served with Potato Chips and Rice
Paelha à Marinheira
Traditional Seafood Combination of Lobster, Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, and Scallops Served in Yellow Rice
Paelha à Valençiana
Traditional Seafood Combination of Lobster, Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, and Scallops with Chicken and Portuguese Sausage Served in Yellow Rice