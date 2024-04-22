Skip to Main content
Hues Food
Pickup
ASAP
from
5918 Dogwood Manor
0
Your order
Hues Food
Schedule Delivery
Schedule Pickup
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
5918 Dogwood Manor, Stonecrest, GA 30038
Dinner
Breakfast
Schedule Delivery
Schedule Pickup
Dinner
Fried Chicken
$10.00
Steak
$15.00
Crab legs
$16.00
Salmon
$16.00
Lobster tail
$16.00
Philly Cheese Steak
$10.00
Mac and Cheese
$5.00
Sweet Potatoes
$5.00
Greens
$5.00
Cabbage
$5.00
Fries
$5.00
Cookies
$5.00
Brownies
$5.00
Banana Pudding
$5.00
Mashed potatoes
$5.00
Combo
$14.00
Rice
$5.00
Hamburger
$9.00
Sandwich and fries Combo
$13.00
Breakfast
Croissant Sandwich
$7.00
Egg Muffin Sandwich
$6.00
Bagel Sandwich
$7.00
2x2x2
$12.00
Omelette (the works)
$16.00
Omelette (the meats)
$15.00
Eggs (2)
$5.00
Grits
$5.00
Bagel
$3.00
Avocado toast
$6.00
Toast
$2.00
Potatoes
$5.00
Combo
$12.00
Drink
$1.50
Hues Food Location and Ordering Hours
(470) 426-4321
5918 Dogwood Manor, Stonecrest, GA 30038
Closed
• Opens Monday at 12PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement