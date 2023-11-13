Huevo House Cafe
Breakfast
Classic Eggs
- Two Eggs$10.95
Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes and choice of toast & jelly or biscuit & gravy or beans & rice. Sub Egg Whites $1.95. Add Avocado $2.99
- Bacon & Eggs$14.95
- Sausage Links & Eggs$14.95
- Bacon + Sausage & Eggs$14.95
- Canadian Bacon & Eggs$15.95
- Sausage Patty & Eggs$15.95
- Polish Sausage & Two Eggs$15.95
- Steak & Eggs$18.95
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$14.95
- Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$16.95
- Louisiana Hot Links & Eggs$15.95
- Marinated Steak & Eggs$17.95
Omelette
- Cheese$11.95
Eggs topped with jack and cheddar cheese
- Chile Verde$14.95
Pork in salsa verde, with jack/cheddar cheese
- Denver$14.95
Diced ham, onions, bell peppers topped with jack and cheddar cheese
- El Diablo$15.95
Spicy chorizo, diced jalapeno, tomatoes, onions and topped with queso fresco and our Diablo Sauce
- Louisiana Hot Links$14.95
Louisiana Style Hot Links, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Onions Topped with Jack/Cheddar Cheese
- Meat Lovers Cheese$15.95
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Jack and Cheddar Cheese
- Veggie$14.95
Mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and bell peppers topped with jack/cheddar cheese and avocado
Skillet
- Chicken Fried Steak Skillet$16.75
Chicken Fried Steak topped with country gravy
- Chorizo Skillet$15.95
Chorizo & Egg Scrambled Together, Topped With Pico de Gallo and Jack/Cheddar Cheese
- Soy Chorizo Skillet$15.95
Soy chorizo and pico de gallo scrambled together with cheese
- Country Skillet$15.95
Ham, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese jack & cheddar cheese
- Meat Lovers Skillet$15.95
Ham, bacon, sausage and cheese
- Polish Sausage Skillet$15.95
Polish sausage, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheese
- Veggie Skillet$14.95
Spinach, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, tomato and cheese
Signatures
- Avocado Toast$11.95
Freshly smashed avocado on toasted sourdough, topped with queso fresco, everything-bagel seasoning and a light drizzle of balsamic glaze. Served with spring mix tossed in balsamic vinaigrette
- Eggs Benedict$14.95
Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon on an English muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of hash browns or country potatoes.
- Bacon Avocado Benedict$14.95
Two poached eggs, avocado, and bacon on an English Muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of hash browns or country potatoes.
- Country Benedict$15.95
Two poached eggs, sausage patties on top of a fluffy biscuit cut in half topped with country gravy. Served with hash browns or country potatoes.
- Huevo House Avocado Scramble$15.95
Scrambled egg whites with spinach and tomatoes topped with queso fresco and avocado. Served with country potatoes and toast.
- Breakfast Sandwich$15.95
Scrambled egg, crispy applewood bacon and strawberry jam on a toasted croissant. Serverd with choice of country potatoes or hash browns.
- Brunch Burger$15.95
Sunnyside up egg on a beef patty, crispy applewood bacon and hash brown in-between a toasted brioche bun
- Steel-Cut Oatmeal$7.95
Served with bananas, strawberries, blueberries, brown sugar, and raisins
South of the Border
- Chilaquiles$15.95
Scrambled egg served with salsa verde over crispy chips, served with refried beans and rice. Topped with queso fresco, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Big Breakfast Burrito$13.95
Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or Soyrizo cooked with eggs, onions, potatoes, cheese and salsa verde
- Breakfast Tacos$13.95
Two corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs and chorizo. Topped with salsa fresca with a side of beans and rice
- Huevos Rancheros$14.95
Fried eggs served over lighly charred corn tortilla topped with refried beans, cheddar and jack cheese with salsa verde. Served with corn or flour tortillas.
- Carnitas Con Huevos$14.95
Shredded pork cooked in our special seasonings, served with beans, country potatoes and tortillas.
Kids Menu
Sides
- Avocado$2.99
- Bacon(4)$5.45
- Beans$3.95
- Beans & Rice$4.95
- Biscuits & Gravy$6.95
- Cottage Cheese$3.95
- Country Gravy$2.95
- Country Potatoes$4.95
- Egg(1)$2.25
- Egg(2)$3.45
- French Fries$3.95
- French Toast Side$7.95
- Reg Fruit Cup$5.25
- Hash Brown$4.95
- Hot Links(2)$5.45
- One Pancake$6.95
- Polish Sausage(2)$5.45
- Rice$3.95
- Salsa$1.95
- Sausage Links(4)$5.45
- Sausage Patty(2)$5.45
- Short Stack(3 Pancakes)$7.95
- Sliced Tomatoes(4)$1.95
- Guacamole Side$3.99
- Small Side Salad$5.95
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Tater Tots$3.95
- Toast$1.99
- Waffle Side$5.95
- Soup Of The DAY$4.99
- Roasted Whole Jalapeno (2)$1.49
Coffee Bar
Steamed Milk
Brewed Coffee
- House Regular Coffee$3.45
- House Decaf Coffee$3.45
- Cappuccino$4.95
- Americano$3.95
- Espresso$2.95
- Misto$3.45
- Latte Vanilla$5.95
- Latte Caramel$5.95
- Latte Hazelnut$5.95
- Latte Mocha$5.95
- Latte Brown Sugar$5.95
- Latte Toffenut$5.95
- Latte Chai$5.95
- Latte Matcha$5.95
- Latte White Mocha$5.95
- Latte Plain$5.25
- Latte Pumpkin Spice$5.95
Lunch
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Turkey Melt$14.95
Sliced turkey breast, applewood bacon, swiss cheese and tomato on grilled sourdough
- Chicken Avocado Bacon Sandwich$15.45
Grilled/Fried chicken breast, applewood bacon, swiss cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun
- Huevo House Wrap$14.95
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, jack and cheddar cheese, fresh greens, diced tomatoes, applewood bacon with creamy cilantro dressing and wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
- Patty Melt$13.95
Angus beef on toasted rye, with grilled onions, and American cheese
Burgers
- Huevo House Burger$15.95
Angus beef, crispy apple-wood bacon, Swiss cheese, guacamole on a toasted brioche bun
- BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$14.95
Angus beef, BBQ Sauce, Apple-wood Bacon, Onion Ring, Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun
- Jalapeno Egg Burger$15.95
Fried Egg, Crispy Apple-wood Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Pickled Jalapenos on a Toasted Brioche Bun
- Frisco Burger$14.95
Parmesan-Crusted Sourdough, Angus Beef Patty, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese and Apple-wood Bacon
- Old Fashioned Burger$13.95
Angus Beef Patty on a Toasted Bun with lettuces, tomato, onions, pickles and mayonnaise
Salads
- Sweet House Salad$12.95
Fresh Spring Mix, Sliced Strawberries, Candied Pecans with Feta Cheese and Topped with Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$11.95
Crispy romaine lettuce, tossed with Caesar dressing & parmesan topped with croutons.
- Taco Shell Salad$14.95
Fresh Greens, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Sliced Avocado, Cheese, Bean & Rice, With your Choice of Protein Served with Cilantro-lime Dressing
- Garden Salad$11.95
Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Avocados and Croutons
Soup
Huevo House Favorites
- Huevo House Burrito$14.95
Choice of Chicken, Steak or Carnitas, Beans, Rice, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole in a Warm Tortilla
- Fish Tacos$13.95
3 Soft Tortillas with Crispy Beer Battered Fish, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Coleslaw with a Drizzle of Cilantro Sauce & Served with Beans
- Chicken Tacos$13.45
3 Soft Tortillas with grilled chicken, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Coleslaw with a Drizzle of Cilantro Sauce & Served with Beans
- Acai$8.95
Acai blended with Coconut Nectar Topped with Granola, Sliced Strawberries & Bananas, Blueberries, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds and a Drizzle of Agave
- Protien Bowl$14.95
Selection of protien served with Beans, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream & Guacamole
Appetizers
- Chips & Salsa$5.95
Homemade Chips and Salsa Verde
- Beef Sliders$11.95
3 Bite Size Burger Sliders made with 100% Beef Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Crisp Lettuce & Pickles on a Hawaiian Roll
- Nachos$14.45
Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Chipotle Sauce, Sour Cream & Guacamole
- Fresh Guacamole & Chips$12.95
- Chicken Wings$14.95
Chicken Wings Fried to Perfection & Served with Ranch and Celery
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$14.95
Breaded Chicken Tenderloins Fried Golden Brown & Served with Battered French Fries
- Quesadilla$10.95
Mixed Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Bell Peppers & Cilantro in a Warm Flour Tortilla
- Onion Rings$8.95