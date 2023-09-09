Huggin' Molly's 129 Kirkland St
Monday Special
Daily Soups and Specials - Monday
Friday & Saturday Lunch Special
Lunch
Appetizer
Salads
Sandwiches & More
Old-Fashioned Grilled Cheese
Turkey Rueben
With Thousand Island, Swiss, and sauerkraut on rye bread
Monte Cristo
Ham, Swiss, and turkey on Texas toast, dipped in egg batter, grilled, and topped with powdered sugar
Praline Pecan Chicken Salad
Candied pecans with mayo, sour cream, scallions, lettuce, tomato, celery, and lemon juice
Chicken Wrap
With lettuce, tomato, shredded Cheddar, and chipotle mayo wrapped in a tortilla
Mr. Tony's Diplomat
Pumpernickel or wheat bread with ham, turkey, Swiss, and coleslaw
431 Pork Steak Sandwich
Grilled or fried with lettuce & tomato
Rockhill Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato on Texas toast
Po Boy
Catfish or shrimp with lettuce, tomato, and topped with remoulade sauce
French Dip
Sliced beef topped with provolone on white bread hoagie with au jus
Molly's Fingers Plate
Fried or grilled chicken tenders
The Screamer
Hamburger Steak Dinner
Burgers
Kids Meal
Grilled Cheese
Choice of Fries, Homemade Potato Chips, or Fruit Cup Includes Drink
Hot Dog
Choice of Fries, Homemade Potato Chips, or Fruit Cup Includes Drink
Mac-n-Cheese
Choice of Fries, Homemade Potato Chips, or Fruit Cup Includes Drink
Kids Burger
Choice of Fries, Homemade Potato Chips, or Fruit Cup Includes Drink
Kid's Chicken
From the Fountain
Desserts & Ice Cream
Extra Sides
Dinner
Appetizer
Salad
Sandwiches & More
Dinner Entrées
Country Fried Pork Steak
12 Oz Ribeye Steak
Half Dozen Shrimp
Dozen Shrimp
Shrimp & Grits
Served with a side salad
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Served with a side salad and garlic bread
Mr. Tony's Chicken Alfredo
Served with a side salad and garlic bread
Hamberger Steak
Build Your Own Burger
Kids Meal
