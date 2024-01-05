2x points now for loyalty members
Hugh O'Neills Restaurant & Pub
FAST BAR
- Allagash White$8.00Out of stock
- Bacardi$8.00
- Blue Moon$8.00
- Bombay Saphire$9.00
- Bud Light BTL$5.50
- Bud Light Draft$5.25
- Budweiser$5.50
- Captain Morgan$8.50
- Carlsberg$7.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Coors Light BTL$5.25
- Corona Extra$6.25
- Fiddlehead IPA$9.00
- Fireball$8.00
- Green Tea$8.50
- GUINNESS$8.00
- Hendricks$10.00
- High Noon Pineapple$7.50
- High Noon Watermelon$7.50
- Hugh's Margarita$12.00
- Idle Hands Four Seam$10.00
- JAMESON$8.75
- Magner's Irish Cider 20oz$8.75
- Michelob Ultra$5.50
- Mighty Squirrel Cloud Candy$9.00
- Miller Lite$5.25
- Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR)$4.25
- Smithwicks$8.00
- Stella Artois$7.50
- Tito's$8.50
- Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen$9.00
- Well Gin$7.50
- Well Tequila$7.50
- White Claw Black Cherry$7.00
Food
Appetizers
- Basket Of Fries$7.00
add curry Sauce +3
- Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Arugula, Roasted Almonds, Spicy Thai Peanut Butter Sauce
- Cauliflower$13.00
Crispy Pepitas, Arugula, Boom Boom Sauce, and Sesame Seeds
- Chicken Eggroll$10.00
With Chipotle Aioli
- Chicken Tenders$16.00
Hand Battered. Choice of Plain, Buffalo, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Chipotle BBQ, or Sweet Orange Chili. With Honey-Mustard, Blue Cheese, or Ranch
- Chicken Wings$16.00
Buffalo, BBQ, Chipotle BBQ or Honey BBQ. Served with Carrots and Celery. With Honey Mustard, Blue Cheese, or Ranch
- Mozz Sticks$12.00
erved with Side of Marinara
- Nachos$12.00
Tortilla Chips with House-Made Salsa, Scallions, Jalapeños, Black Olives and Sour Cream Add Chicken + $5 / Add Steak Tips + $8
- Poutine$14.00
Crispy Hand-Cut Fries, Truffle Gravy, Yancey’s Cheddar Cheese Curds
- Pretzels$12.00
House-Made Beer Cheese Dipping Sauce
- Quesadilla$11.00
Flour tortilla, Chedder Jack Cheese, Tomato, Scallions Add Chicken + $5 / Add Steak Tips + $8
- Steak Tacos$13.00
Jack Cheddar and Cotija Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Peligroso Sauce, Corn Tortillas
- Sweet Potato Fries$10.00
(V) served with Wasabi Aioli
- Thai Calamari$13.00
Sweet Chili Garlic Dressing, Scallions, Thai Chili Peppers, and Sesame Seeds
Salads & Soups
- Big Cobb$16.00
Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Avocado, Chopped Hard Boiled Egg, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, and Balsamic
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Herb Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing Add Chicken + $5 / Add Steak Tips + $8
- Quinoa Salad$12.00
Avocado, Spinach, Tomatoes, Strawberries, Mint, Honey Lemon Vinaigrette
- Power Up Salad$14.00
Arugula, Tomatoes, Chia Seeds, Pomegranate Seeds, Blueberry Goat Cheese, Avocado, Zinfandel Dressing Add Chicken + $5 / Add Steak Tips + $8
- Cup Clam Chowder$7.00
House-Made with Minced Clams, Bacon, Potatoes and Celery
- Bowl Clam Chowder$14.00
House-Made with Minced Clams, Bacon, Potatoes and Celery
- Cup Beef Stew$7.00
House Recipe: Braised Beef, Carrots and Potatoes
- Bowl Beef Stew$14.00
House Recipe: Braised Beef, Carrots and Potatoes
Sandwiches & Burgers
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$16.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Smoked Bacon, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, and Mayo in Tomato Basil Tortilla Buffalo Style Add Blue Cheese Dressing + $1
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Gouda, Tomato, Citrus Mayo, Brioche
- Reuben Sandwich$16.00
House Cooked Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Grilled Marble Rye
- Fish Po'Boy Sandwich$17.00
Crispy Haddock, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Remoulade, Grilled Portuguese Roll
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.00
Slow Braised Pork, Chipotle BBQ, Butter, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, Brioche, Sweet Chili Slaw
- Hugh’s Burger$15.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Secret Sauce, Grilled Brioche
- Bellrock Burger$16.50
Pimento Cheese, Bacon Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Grilled Brioche
- Ferryway Burger$17.00
Cajun Seasoning, Secret Sauce, Blue Cheese, Onion Compote, Bacon, Lettuce, Grilled Brioche
- Maplewood Burger$17.00
Maple Bourbon Bacon, Fried Red Onion, Cheddar, Chipotle BBQ, Grilled Brioche
- Black Bean Burger$16.00
Pepper Jack, Cabbage Slaw, Pickles, Chipotle Mayo, Grilled Brioche
- Pub Burger$18.00
Jameson Glaze, Irish Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Onion Compote, Grilled Brioche
Flatbreads
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$16.00
Mozzarella, Seasoning, House-Made Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Scallions
- Margherita Flatbread$15.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze
- Meat Lovers Flatbread$16.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Applewood Bacon
Plates
- Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese$18.00
Corn, Jalapeños, Scallions, Beer Cheese Sauce, Elbow Macaroni, Cornbread Breadcrumbs, BBQ Sauce
- Steak Tips$25.00
Sirloin Tips, and Seasonal Vegetables with Mashed Potatoes, Hand-Cut Fries or Rice
- Fish & Chips$22.00
Beer Battered Haddock, Hand-Cut Fries, Coleslaw and Tartar Sauce
- Shepherd’s Pie$22.00
Beef, Lamb, Vegetables in Savory Brown Sauce. Topped with Mashed Potatoes and Baked Golden Brown