Sourdough Bread Loaves
Beverages
Daily Pastries
Merch
Sweet Treats
Artisan Loaves
Country Sandwich Loaf
Focaccia
Classic White
$11.00
Rustic Wheat Blend
$11.00
Jalapeño Cheddar
$15.00
Chocolate Espresso
$15.00
Rosemary Garlic
$15.00
Country Sandwich Loaf
Milk & Butter
$10.00
Focaccia
Plain
$11.00
Garlic & Rosemary
$13.00
Tomato & Basil
$13.00
Jalapeño & Cheddar
$13.00
Beverages
Coffee
Organic Peru Cold Brew
$3.50+
Organic Peru Hot Brew
$3.00+
Birdie Cold Brew
$3.50+
Birdie Hot Brew
$3.00+
Cooler Drinks
ZOA Energy
$2.50
Olipop
$2.50
Poppi
$2.50
Kombucha
$2.50
Coconut water
$2.00
Aspire Energy
$2.50
Bottled Water
$1.00
Can Soda
$1.50
Daily Pastries
Croissant
Plain
$3.50
Chocolate
$6.50
Ham & Swiss
$5.50
Turkey & Cheddar
$5.50
Honey & Sugar square
$2.50
Out of stock
Mt. Croissant
$5.50
Out of stock
Bagels
Plain
$3.00
Everything Bagel
$3.50
Poppy Seed
Jalapeño Cheddar
$4.00
Blueberry
$4.00
Cinnamon Raisin
Cinnamon Rolls
Plain Glaze Roll
$5.70
Cream Cheese Frosted Roll
$6.75
Out of stock
Doughnuts
1 Doughnut
$1.75
Half Dozen
$10.50
1 Dozen
$21.00
Doughnut Holes
$5.00
Merch
Hats
Distressed Mesh Hat
$28.00
Unstructured Twill Hat
$23.00
Tops
Large
$28.00
Small
$28.00
Medium
$28.00
2x
$28.00
Aprons
My grill my rules
$78.00
Real men play with fire.
$78.00
Never trust a skinny cook.
$58.00
Bakers gonna bake.
$58.00
Little helper.
$38.00
If I have to stir it, it’s homemade.
$58.00
Sweet Treats
Cupcakes
Vanilla w/Choc. BC
$3.50
Vanilla w/ Van. BC
$3.50
Choc. w/Choc. BC
$3.50
Choc. w/Van. BC
$3.50
Strawberry w/Choc. BC
$3.50
Strawberry w/Van. BC
$3.59
Mocha
$3.50
Cookies
Sea Salt Chocolate Chip
$1.75
Double doozies
$4.50
(662) 832-3084
102 Main Street, Water Valley, MS 38965
