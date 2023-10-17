Food Menu

From the Baker

Lahmacun
$20.50
Beef Soujuk Pide
$18.95
Kiymali Pide
$21.95
Mushroom Pide
$17.95
Veggie Mediterranean Pide
$16.95
Cheese Pide
$14.95

Wraps

Lamb & Beef Gyro Wrap
$15.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Gyro Wrap
$15.95
Falafel Wrap
$15.95
Salmon Wrap
$16.95

Entrees

Lamb & Beef Gyro Plate
$19.95
Chicken Kebab Plate
$21.50
Falafel Plate
$19.50
Beef Shish Kebab Plate
$23.90
Lamb Shish Kebab Plate
$23.90
Moussaka Plate
$22.95
Levantine Spiced Half Chicken
$23.50
Alexander The Great
$25.95
Lamb & Beef Koftedes Plate
$22.50
Chicken Koftedes Plate
$22.50
Grilled Salmon Plate
$24.95
Grilled Prawn Plate
$24.95
House Combo Plate
$26.95
Manti Plate
$20.50
Sultan's Sofra
$109.00
Branzino
$34.00

Sides

Fries
$5.00
Greek Fries
$7.00
Side of Rice
$5.00
Side of Zough
$2.00
Extra Side of Bread
$3.00

Deserts

Semolina Halvah
$12.00
Baklava
$10.00
Halvah Chocolate Mousse
$11.00
Baked Rice Pudding
$10.00

Kids Meal

Kids Lamb & Beef Gyro with Rice
$11.00
Kids Chicken Tenders With Fries
$11.00

Apple Wraps

Apple Catering
$520.00
Lamb & Beef Gyro Wrap (Apple)
$10.00
Falafel Wrap (Apple)
$10.00

Drinks

Signature Cocktails

Agua De Valencia
$13.00
St. Tropez
$14.00
Pomado Fizz
$15.00
Seftali Sangria
$14.00
Aegean Tonic
$13.00
Tahini Treat
$15.00
Mykonos Mule
$14.00
Mediterranean Margarita
$14.00
Sultans of Swing
$15.00
Eureka Lemon Drop
$14.00
Mezze Martini
$14.00
Bosphorus Boulevadier
$14.00
SazeRAKI
$14.00
Baklava Old Fashioned
$15.00
Turkish Delight
$15.00

Wines BTG

Codorniu Cava Brut
$12.00+
Chandon Brut
$15.00+
Mumm Brut Rose
$15.00+
Le Berne Rose
$13.00+
Ramon Bilbao Albarino
$13.00+
Wairau Sauv Blanc
$12.00+
Folie a Deaux Chardonnay
$12.00+
Schug Pinot Noir
$14.00+
Ramon Cardova Rioja
$13.00+
Frescobaldi Chianti
$12.00+
Josh Cabernet Sauv
$12.00+
Medan Agan
$15.00+

Beer

Stella Draft
$8.00
21st Amendment Draft
$8.00
Bear Republic IPA Draft
$8.00
Drakes Pilsner Draft
$8.00
Fix Bottle
$8.00
Efes Bottle
$8.00

NA Drinks

Coke
$3.50
Sprite
$3.50
Diet Coke
$3.50
Ginger Ale
$3.50
Arnold Palmer
Cranberry Juice
$3.50
Refill
Homemade Lemonade
$5.00
Homemade Ayran
$5.00
Homemade Iced Tea
$5.00
Mexican Coke
$4.50
Mexican Sprite
$4.50
Pot of Tea
$10.00
Turkish Coffee
$5.00
Perrier
$4.00
Topo Chico
$5.00
Pellegrino
$7.00
Glass of Tea
$3.00
Saratoga Sparkling Water
$4.00

Wine BTB

Ayala Champagne
$85.00
Schug Chardonnay
$38.00
Justin Cabernet Sauvignon
$38.00
Assyrtiko Kaldera Greece
$57.00
Groth Sauvignon Blanc
$53.00
Bravium Chardonnay
$50.00
Mathieu Paquet Macon Village
$50.00
Flowers Pinot Noir
$84.00

Classic Cocktails

Cosmopolitan
$13.00
Vodka Martini
$13.00
Gin Martini
$13.00
Lemon drop
$13.00
Manhattan
$13.00
Negroni
$13.00
Old Fasioned
$13.00
Vodka & Soda
$12.00
Gin & Tonic
$12.00
Tequila & Soda
$12.00

Vodka

Absolut
$10.00
Aloo
$10.00
Ketel One
$10.00
Gruven
$8.00
Grey Goose
$13.00
Titos
$14.00

Gin

Hendricks
$14.00
Hendricks Neptunia
$14.00
Grace Gin
$13.00
Gin Mare
$13.00
Four Pillars Olive Leaf
$13.00
Citadelle
$12.00
Citadelle J'ardin
$13.00

Agave

Tequila Destilador
$10.00
Casamigos Reposado
$15.00
Campo Azul Reposado
$13.00
Don Julio Anejo
$20.00
Rayu Mezcal
$12.00
Yuu Baal Tepaztate
$18.00

Whiskey/Bourbon/Scotch

Bulleit Bourbon
$10.00
Pinhook
$14.00
Basil Hayden
$14.00
Barrell Seagrass
$22.00
Kentucky Vintage
$13.00
Willett Bourbon
$16.00
Woodford Reserve
$17.00
Bulleit Rye
$10.00
Jim Beam Rye
$11.00
Willett Rye
$15.00
Bank Note Blended Scotch
$10.00
Noah's Mill Bourbon
$13.00
Hibiki
$30.00
Oban 14 YR
$32.00
Lagavulin 16 YR
$37.00
Hakushu 12 YR
$71.00
Yamazaki 12 YR
$71.00

Rum

Plantation OFTD
$15.00
Rhum JM Agricole
$13.00
Royal Standard
$10.00
Plantation 3 Star Rum
$12.00

Liqueurs

Yeni Raki
$12.00
Efe Gold Raki
$12.00
Absinthe
$12.00
Limoncello
$9.00
Cardamaro
$13.00
Kretaraki Honey
$12.00

Appetizers

Hummus

Classic Hummus
$10.95
Roasted Beet Hummus
$11.95
Dried Olive and Feta Crumble Hummus
$11.95
Spicy Harissa Hummus
$11.95
Hummus Flight
$16.95

Mezze

Balloon Bread
$9.95
Appetizer Sampler Plate
$21.95
Lamb & Beef Gyro Tacos
$14.95
Crispy Manti
$11.95
Shishito Peppers
$12.00
Lentil Soup
$9.00
Feta & Olives Appetizer
$9.00
Golden Cauliflower
$13.95
Hamsi
$18.50
Fried Zuchini (Mucver)
$13.95
Kalamar
$14.95
Spanakopita
$9.95
Falafel Appetizer
$11.95
Dolmades
$10.95
Tzatziki
$10.95
Whipped Feta
$11.95
Mediterranean Salsa
$11.95
Not-So-Traditional Baba Ganoush
$15.50
Beef Soujuk & Prawn Skewer
$15.95
Cheese Plate
$21.95

Salads & Bowls

Greek Salad
$14.95
Fattoush Salad
$14.95
Tabbouleh
$15.50
Peachy Kale Salad
$15.50
Hummus Bowl
$18.95
Mediterranean Bowl
$16.50