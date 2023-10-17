Hummus Mediterranean Kitchen - Stanford 180 El Camino Real, Bldg. E, Space 715C
Food Menu
From the Baker
Wraps
Entrees
Lamb & Beef Gyro Plate
$19.95
Chicken Kebab Plate
$21.50
Falafel Plate
$19.50
Beef Shish Kebab Plate
$23.90
Lamb Shish Kebab Plate
$23.90
Moussaka Plate
$22.95
Levantine Spiced Half Chicken
$23.50
Alexander The Great
$25.95
Lamb & Beef Koftedes Plate
$22.50
Chicken Koftedes Plate
$22.50
Grilled Salmon Plate
$24.95
Grilled Prawn Plate
$24.95
House Combo Plate
$26.95
Manti Plate
$20.50
Sultan's Sofra
$109.00
Branzino
$34.00
Drinks
Signature Cocktails
Agua De Valencia
$13.00
St. Tropez
$14.00
Pomado Fizz
$15.00
Seftali Sangria
$14.00
Aegean Tonic
$13.00
Tahini Treat
$15.00
Mykonos Mule
$14.00
Mediterranean Margarita
$14.00
Sultans of Swing
$15.00
Eureka Lemon Drop
$14.00
Mezze Martini
$14.00
Bosphorus Boulevadier
$14.00
SazeRAKI
$14.00
Baklava Old Fashioned
$15.00
Turkish Delight
$15.00
Wines BTG
Beer
NA Drinks
Coke
$3.50
Sprite
$3.50
Diet Coke
$3.50
Ginger Ale
$3.50
Arnold Palmer
Cranberry Juice
$3.50
Refill
Homemade Lemonade
$5.00
Homemade Ayran
$5.00
Homemade Iced Tea
$5.00
Mexican Coke
$4.50
Mexican Sprite
$4.50
Pot of Tea
$10.00
Turkish Coffee
$5.00
Perrier
$4.00
Topo Chico
$5.00
Pellegrino
$7.00
Glass of Tea
$3.00
Saratoga Sparkling Water
$4.00
Wine BTB
Classic Cocktails
Gin
Agave
Whiskey/Bourbon/Scotch
Bulleit Bourbon
$10.00
Pinhook
$14.00
Basil Hayden
$14.00
Barrell Seagrass
$22.00
Kentucky Vintage
$13.00
Willett Bourbon
$16.00
Woodford Reserve
$17.00
Bulleit Rye
$10.00
Jim Beam Rye
$11.00
Willett Rye
$15.00
Bank Note Blended Scotch
$10.00
Noah's Mill Bourbon
$13.00
Hibiki
$30.00
Oban 14 YR
$32.00
Lagavulin 16 YR
$37.00
Hakushu 12 YR
$71.00
Yamazaki 12 YR
$71.00
Liqueurs
Appetizers
Hummus
Mezze
Balloon Bread
$9.95
Appetizer Sampler Plate
$21.95
Lamb & Beef Gyro Tacos
$14.95
Crispy Manti
$11.95
Shishito Peppers
$12.00
Lentil Soup
$9.00
Feta & Olives Appetizer
$9.00
Golden Cauliflower
$13.95
Hamsi
$18.50
Fried Zuchini (Mucver)
$13.95
Kalamar
$14.95
Spanakopita
$9.95
Falafel Appetizer
$11.95
Dolmades
$10.95
Tzatziki
$10.95
Whipped Feta
$11.95
Mediterranean Salsa
$11.95
Not-So-Traditional Baba Ganoush
$15.50
Beef Soujuk & Prawn Skewer
$15.95
Cheese Plate
$21.95
(650) 863-4202
Closed