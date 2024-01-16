Hummus Bar & Grill 18743 Ventura Blvd.
LUNCH/DINNER
Salads
Butcher Shop
First Bites
Specialty Plates
Kosher Dishes
Catch of the Day
Sandwiches
- Salad Sandwich$11.00
- Falafel Sandwich$15.00
- Sabich Sandwich$16.00
- Chicken Thigh Sandwich$20.00
- Chicken Liver Sandwich$20.00
- Chicken Heart Sandwich$20.00
- Middle Eastern Kabab Sandwich$20.00
- Romanian Kabab Sandwich$20.00
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$20.00
- Schnitzel Sandwich$20.00
- Shawarma Sandwich$20.00
- Lamb Sandwich$24.00
- Fillet Sandwich$26.00
- Ribeye Sandwich$26.00
- Jerusalem Mix Sandwich$20.00
- Chicken Thigh Steak Sandwich$21.00
- Chicken Tender Sandwich$21.00
- Kababonim Sandwich$21.00
- Shnitzelonim Sandwich$21.00
Desserts
On The Side
- Side Grilled Vegetable$6.00
- Large Grilled Vegetable$8.00
- Side White Rice$6.00
- Large White Rice$8.00
- Side Mashed Potato$6.00
- Large Mashed Potato$8.00
- Side Vegetable Rice$6.00
- Large Vegetable Rice$8.00
- Side Israeli Salad$6.00
- Large Israeli Salad$8.00
- Side of Fries$6.00
- Side Hummus$6.00
- Laffa Dine In$2.00
- Laffa Zaatar Dine In$4.00
Extra Skewer
- Ex. Chicken Thigh Skewer$15.00
- Ex. Marinated Chicken Breast Skewer$15.00
- Ex. Middle Eastern Kabab$15.00
- Ex. Lamb Skewer$20.00
- Ex. Rib Eye Skewer$20.00
- Ex. Fillet Skewer$20.00
- Ex. Chicken Heart Skewer$18.00
- Ex. Chicken Liver Skewer$18.00
- Ex. Kababonim Skewer$20.00
- Ex. Chicken Tender Skewer$20.00
- Ex. Shawarma$15.00
Skewer Combination
- Shish Chicken Breast
1 Chicken Thigh skewer & 1 Marinated Chicken Breast Skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Shish Kabab
1 Chicken Thigh Skewer & 1 Middle Eastern Kabab. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Shish Chicken Liver
1 Chicken Thigh skewer & 1 Chicken Liver skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Shish Chicken Heart
1 Chicken Thigh skewer & 1 Chicken Heart skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Shish Ribeye
1 Chicken Thigh skewer & 1 Ribeye skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Shish Fillet
1 Chicken Thigh skewer & 1 Fillet skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Shish Lamb
1 Chicken Thigh skewer & 1 Lamb skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Shish Romanian
1 Chicken Thigh skewer & 2 pieces Romanian Kabab. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Heart & C. Breast
1 Chicken Heart skewer & 1 Marinated Chicken Breast skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Heart & Liver
1 Chicken Heart skewer & 1 Chicken Liver skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Heart & Kabab
1 Chicken Heart skewer & 1 Middle Eastern Kabab Skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Heart & Ribeye
1 Chicken Heart skewer & 1 Ribeye skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Heart & Fillet
1 Chicken Heart skewer & 1 Fillet skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Heart & Lamb
1 Chicken Heart Skewer & 1 Lamb skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Liver & C. Breast
1 Chicken Liver Skewer & 1 Marinated Chicken Breast skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Liver & Kabab
1 Chicken Liver skewer & 1 Middle Eastern Kabab. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Liver & Ribeye
1 Chicken Liver Skewer & 1 Ribeye Skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Liver & Fillet
1 Chicken Liver skewer & 1 Fillet skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Kabab & C. Breast
1 Middle Eastern Kabab & 1 Marinated Chicken Breast skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Kabab & Ribeye
1 Middle Eastern Kabab & 1 Ribeye Skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Kabab & Fillet
1 Middle Eastern Kabab & 1 Fillet Skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Lamb & Chicken Breast
1 Lamb Skewer & 1 Marinated Chicken Breast skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Lamb & Liver
1 Lamb skewer & 1 Chicken Liver skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Lamb & Kabab
1 Lamb skewer and 1 Middle Eastern kabab. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Lamb & Ribeye
1 Lamb Skewer & 1 Ribeye Skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Lamb & Fillet
1 Lamb Skewer & 1 Fillet Skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Fillet & Chicken Breast
1 Fillet Skewer & 1 Marinated Chicken Breast Skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Fillet & Ribeye$44.00
- Romanian & Breast
1 Marinated Chicken Breast Skewer & 2 pieces Romanian Kabab. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Romanian & Heart
1 Chicken Heart Skewer & 2 pieces Romanian Kabab. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Romanian & Liver
1 Chicken Liver skewer & 2 pieces Romanian Kabab. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Romanian & Kabab
1 Middle Eastern Kabab & 2 pieces Romanian Kabab. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Romanian & Lamb
1 Lamb Skewer & 2 pieces Romanian Kabab. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Romanian & Ribeye
1 Ribeye Skewer & 2 pieces of Romanian Kabab. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- Romanian & Fillet
1 Fillet Skewer & 2 pieces of Romanian Kabab. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
- C. Breast & Ribeye
1 Marinated Chicken Breast Skewer & 1 Rib Eye Skewer. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.$40.00
Salads By Weight
DRINKS
Cold Drinks
- Soda
- Fountain Soda$4.00
- Fresh Lemonade$4.00
- Natural Orange$4.00
- Bottled Water$3.00
- San Pelegrino Small$4.00
- San Pelegrino Large$8.00
- Prigat Grape$5.00
- Prigat Grapefruit$5.00
- Malt Beer$5.00
- Coca-Cola Can$4.00
- Coke Zero Can$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Orange Crush Can$4.00
- Pepsi Can$4.00
- Diet Pepsi Can$4.00
- Starry Can$4.00
- Diet Starry Can$4.00
- Iced Lemonade w/ Mint$7.00
- Ice Cappucino$5.50
- Ice Latte$5.50
- Cold Milk$1.75
Hot Drinks
Beer
Wine/Cocktails
- Bartenura Moscato
- Chardonnay Macon Village
- J Lohr Chardonnay
- Sauvignon Blanc
- Pinot Grigio
- House Wine White
- House Wine Red
- Ramsay Cabernet
- J Lohr Cabernet
- J Lohn Pinot Noir
- J Lohr Merlot
- Yarden Cabernet
- Yarden Pinot Noir Bottle$63.00
- Mionetto Prosecco Glass$9.00
- Rose
- Mimoza$10.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Sangria$10.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Corkage Fee$15.00