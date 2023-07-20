Happy Hour

Happy Hour Drinks

BARTON VODKA

$4.00

BARTONS GIN

$4.00

BARTONS RUM

$4.00

EVAN WILLIAMS

$4.00

EL TORO

$4.00

Fireball

$5.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$5.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$5.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.00

Miller Lite DFT

$4.00

Coors Lite DFT

$4.00

Yuengling DFT

$4.00

STA Monkeynaut

$5.00

Bar

Rock Tales

Humphrey's Volcano

$12.00

Humphrey's Mule

$13.00

Hurricane Billy

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Pickle Martini

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Humphrey's Transfusion

$11.00

Owner Cocktail

$7.50

Draft

Angry Orchard DFT

$6.00

Avondale sour

$2.00Out of stock

Coors Lite DFT

$5.00

Goat Island Blood Orange

$7.00

Kona Big Wave

$7.00

Mango Cart

$7.00

Michelob Ultra DFT

$5.00

Miller Lite DFT

$5.00

OLD BLACKBEAR

$6.00Out of stock

REBELLION

$7.00

SAM ADAMS SUMMER

$6.00

STA Monkeynaut

$7.00

Stone IPA

$8.00

Wicked Weed Sour

$7.00

Yellowhammer Gold

$4.00Out of stock

Yuengling DFT

$5.00

Yuengling Flight

$3.00Out of stock

Bottles & Cans

Angry Orchard BTL

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light BTL

$5.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Fat Tire Ale

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken N/A

$6.00

High Life

$4.00

High Noon

$9.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel

$7.00

Margaritaville Strawberry Daq

$2.00

Mich Ultra BTL

$5.00

Miller Lite BTL

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Nirvanic Berry

$9.00

Nirvanic Watermelon

$9.00

PBR

$4.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Topa Chica

$2.50

White Claw

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Humps Margs

Humphrey's House Margarita

$12.00

Tropical Margarita

$14.00

Humphrey's Top Shelf Margarita

$18.00

21 Seeds Spicy Rita

$8.00

Wine

Bonanza Cab Bottle

$48.00

Bonanza Cabernet

$16.00Out of stock

Cab Bottle

$39.00

Cabernet

$13.00

ChamBull

$6.00Out of stock

CHAMPAGNE - GLASS

$9.00

Champagne Bottle

$27.00

Chardonnay

$13.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$39.00

Frose

$6.00

La Marca Prosecco

$12.00

Moscato

$12.00

Moscato Bottle

$36.00

Owner Wine BTL

$20.00

Pinot Grigio

$12.00

PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE

$36.00

Pinot Noir

$13.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$39.00

Quest Bottle

$45.00

Quest Red Blend

$15.00

ROSE

$9.00

Rose Bottle

$27.00

Sauv Blanc Bottle

$39.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Riesling

$9.00

Liquor

BARTON VODKA

$6.00

KETTLE ONE

$8.00

KETTLE ONE C/M

$8.00

TITO'S

$8.00

SVEDKA BLUE RAZ

$7.00

DEEP EDDY GRAPEFRUIT

$7.00

ABSOLUT

$8.00

ABSOLUT CITRON

$8.00

SMIRNOFF VANILLA

$7.00

GREY GOOSE

$12.00

BELVEDERE

$8.00

SMIRNOFF GREEN APPLE

$7.00

Blue Ice Vodka

$6.00

Svedka Vodka

$7.00

Broken Shed

$5.00

BARTONS GIN

$6.00

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$9.00

BROKER'S

$7.00

HENDRICKS

$10.00

TANQUERAY

$9.00

MALFY

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

BARTONS RUM

$6.00

BACARDI DRAGONBERRY

$7.00

BACARDI SILVER

$7.00

MALIBU

$7.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$7.00

MYERS DARK

$7.00

KRAKEN

$9.00

DON Q 151

$11.00

EL TORO

$6.00

1800 BLANCO

$10.00

1800 GOLD

$10.00

1800 COCONUT

$10.00

SIMPRE

$12.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$16.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$16.00

PATRON

$14.00

GRAN CORAMINO

$14.00

ALTOS GOLD

$8.00

ALTOS SILVER

$8.00

TROMBA

$11.00

JOSE TRADICIONAL

$8.00

CASAMIGOS

$14.00

21 SEEDS

$8.00

EVAN WILLIAMS

$6.00

JACK DANIEL'S

$8.00

JACK HONEY

$8.00

JIM BEAM

$7.00

MAKER'S MARK

$9.00

WOODFORD

$13.00

CROWN ROYAL

$9.00

CROWN APPLE

$9.00

CROWN VANILLA

$9.00

CROWN PEACH

$9.00

ELIJAH CRAIG

$9.00

BULLEIT

$10.00

BULLEIT RYE

$10.00

CLYDE MAYS

$8.00

JAMESON

$8.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$11.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$9.00Out of stock

FIREBALL

$7.00

SKREWBALL

$7.00

GLENLIVET

$13.00

Penelope Bourbon

$15.00

Penelope Toasted

$20.00

Rabbit Hole

$13.00

Dewar's

$7.00

Whistlepig Piggyback

$12.00

Whistlepig Small Batch

$21.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Peerless Bourbon

$21.00

Peerless Rye

$26.00

AMARETTO

$6.00

BAILEY'S

$6.00

BANANA

$6.00

BUTTERSHOTS

$6.00

ICE 101

$8.00

JAGER

$8.00

RAZZMATAZZ

$6.00

TRIPLE SEC

$6.00

KAHLUA

$7.00

GRAND MARNIER

$10.00

ST GERMAIN

$11.00

BLUE CURACAO

$6.00

PEACHTREE

$6.00

SOUR APPLE PUCKER

$6.00

MELON

$6.00

APEROL

$6.00

HENNESSY

$10.00

RUM CHATA

$8.00

VERMOUTH DRY

$6.00

VERMOUTH SWEET

$6.00

DISARONO

$8.00

Cocktails

APPLE MARTINI

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

BLUE MOFO

$9.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$7.00

CINN TOAST CRUNCH

$8.00

COSMO

$9.00

FLIRTATIOUS

$10.00

FUZZY NAVAL

$8.00

GRATEFUL DEAD

$9.00

GREEN TEA SHOT

$7.00

HAND GRENADE

$8.00

IRISH CARBOMB

$13.00

IRISH COFFEE

$10.00

JAGER BOMB

$9.00

JOLLY RANCHER

$8.00

KAMIKAZE

$8.00

LEMON DROP

$8.00

LIQUID MARIJUANA

$9.00

LONG ISLAND

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

MARTINI

$9.00

MELLON BALL

$7.00

MERMAID MARTINI

$9.00

MIDORI SOUR

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Large

$12.00

MIND ERASER

$8.00

OATMEAL COOKIE

$8.00

OIL SLICK

$9.00

OLD FASHION

$11.00

PURPLE HOOTER

$8.00

RUM BUCKET

$15.00

SALTY DOG

$8.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$8.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$8.00

TOM COLLINS

$8.00

TOP SHELF LIT

$14.00

TROPICAL MARTINI

$9.00

VEGAS BOMB

$9.00

WASHINGTON APPLE

$9.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$9.00

White Tea

$8.00

Woo Woo

$9.00

YARD STICK

$20.00

Food

Starters

6 Pieces Smoked Chicken Wings

$12.00

Choice of buffalo, Asian, honey BBQ, or naked with celery and dipping sauce

10 Pieces Smoked Chicken Wings

$16.00

Choice of buffalo, Asian, honey BBQ, or naked with celery and dipping sauce

Loaded Cheese Fries

$11.00

Cheddar, bacon, green onions, and ranch

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

With pimiento cheese

Bottle Rocket Shrimp

$15.00

Sweet chili sauce

Chips, Salsa and Queso

$9.00

Soups and Salads

Cup Humphrey's Gumbo

$6.00

Bowl Humphrey's Gumbo

$10.00

Cup Vegan Soup of the Day

$6.00

Bowl Vegan Soup of the Day

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing

House Salad

$10.00

Hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, mixed cheese, green mix, and choice of dressing

Classic Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and blue cheese dressing

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side House

$6.00

Cup Humphrey's Chili

$6.00Out of stock

Bowl Humphrey's Chili

$10.00

Humphrey's Smash Burger

Humphrey's Smash Burger

$15.00

Two 4 oz. patties with house burger sauce, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles with a choice of side

Entrées

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Choice of side and dipping sauce

Fried Catfish

$15.00

French fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, and tartar sauce

Shrimp and Grits

$17.00

Sautéed gulf shrimp in a creamy étouffée sauce, stone ground grits, and green beans

Steak Frites

$21.00

Marinated 8 oz. char-grilled steak with fries and green beans

Quiche

$10.00

Sandwiches

Classic Club

$14.00

Two toasted pieces of bread around turkey, ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo with a side

The Bird

$10.00

House-made chicken salad on croissant with lettuce, tomato, and onion with a side

Po Boy

$14.00

Comes dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo with a side

The Big Cheese

$12.00

House-made pimiento cheese on a croissant with lettuce, tomato, and onion with a side

Frenchuletta

$15.00

Ham, turkey, salami, bologna, olive salad, and provolone with a side

Humphrey's Reuben

$14.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing on marble rye with a side

Tacos/Quesadilla

Tacos

$10.00

Two chicken, beef, or shrimp tacos, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños, and cotija cheese on your choice of a corn or flour tortilla. Served with tortilla chips

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Bell peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and jalapeños

Beef Quesadilla

$12.00

Bell peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and jalapeños

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00

Flatbreads

Classic Margherita

$12.00

Smoky Cochon

$14.00

Wraps

Buffalo Wrap

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, and buffalo sauce

Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and ranch dressing

Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

Shareable Desserts

Chef Andy's Mom's Pecan Pie

$10.00

Chocolate Dessert

$10.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Homemade Coleslaw

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

SIDE OF QUESO

$4.00

SIDE OF SALSA

$3.00

Side Of Ranch

$0.75

Side Of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side of BBQ

$0.75

Side of Buffalo

$0.75

Side of Caesar

$0.75

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger

$6.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

OJ

$3.00

Crranberry

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00