Humphrey's Bar & Grill - 103 Washington Street Northeast
Bar
Rock Tales
Draft
Angry Orchard DFT
Avondale sour
Coors Lite DFT
Goat Island Blood Orange
Kona Big Wave
Mango Cart
Michelob Ultra DFT
Miller Lite DFT
OLD BLACKBEAR
REBELLION
SAM ADAMS SUMMER
STA Monkeynaut
Stone IPA
Wicked Weed Sour
Yellowhammer Gold
Yuengling DFT
Yuengling Flight
Bottles & Cans
Angry Orchard BTL
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light BTL
Corona Extra
Fat Tire Ale
Heineken
Heineken N/A
High Life
High Noon
Kentucky Bourbon Barrel
Margaritaville Strawberry Daq
Mich Ultra BTL
Miller Lite BTL
Modelo
Nirvanic Berry
Nirvanic Watermelon
PBR
Stella Artois
Topa Chica
White Claw
Yuengling
Humps Margs
Wine
Bonanza Cab Bottle
Bonanza Cabernet
Cab Bottle
Cabernet
ChamBull
CHAMPAGNE - GLASS
Champagne Bottle
Chardonnay
Chardonnay Bottle
Frose
La Marca Prosecco
Moscato
Moscato Bottle
Owner Wine BTL
Pinot Grigio
PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE
Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir Bottle
Quest Bottle
Quest Red Blend
ROSE
Rose Bottle
Sauv Blanc Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc
Riesling
Liquor
BARTON VODKA
KETTLE ONE
KETTLE ONE C/M
TITO'S
SVEDKA BLUE RAZ
DEEP EDDY GRAPEFRUIT
ABSOLUT
ABSOLUT CITRON
SMIRNOFF VANILLA
GREY GOOSE
BELVEDERE
SMIRNOFF GREEN APPLE
Blue Ice Vodka
Svedka Vodka
Broken Shed
BARTONS GIN
BOMBAY SAPHIRE
BROKER'S
HENDRICKS
TANQUERAY
MALFY
Bombay
BARTONS RUM
BACARDI DRAGONBERRY
BACARDI SILVER
MALIBU
CAPTAIN MORGAN
MYERS DARK
KRAKEN
DON Q 151
EL TORO
1800 BLANCO
1800 GOLD
1800 COCONUT
SIMPRE
DON JULIO BLANCO
DON JULIO ANEJO
PATRON
GRAN CORAMINO
ALTOS GOLD
ALTOS SILVER
TROMBA
JOSE TRADICIONAL
CASAMIGOS
21 SEEDS
EVAN WILLIAMS
JACK DANIEL'S
JACK HONEY
JIM BEAM
MAKER'S MARK
WOODFORD
CROWN ROYAL
CROWN APPLE
CROWN VANILLA
CROWN PEACH
ELIJAH CRAIG
BULLEIT
BULLEIT RYE
CLYDE MAYS
JAMESON
BASIL HAYDEN
BUFFALO TRACE
FIREBALL
SKREWBALL
GLENLIVET
Penelope Bourbon
Penelope Toasted
Rabbit Hole
Dewar's
Whistlepig Piggyback
Whistlepig Small Batch
Gentleman Jack
Peerless Bourbon
Peerless Rye
AMARETTO
BAILEY'S
BANANA
BUTTERSHOTS
ICE 101
JAGER
RAZZMATAZZ
TRIPLE SEC
KAHLUA
GRAND MARNIER
ST GERMAIN
BLUE CURACAO
PEACHTREE
SOUR APPLE PUCKER
MELON
APEROL
HENNESSY
RUM CHATA
VERMOUTH DRY
VERMOUTH SWEET
DISARONO
Cocktails
APPLE MARTINI
Bloody Mary
BLUE MOFO
BUTTERY NIPPLE
CINN TOAST CRUNCH
COSMO
FLIRTATIOUS
FUZZY NAVAL
GRATEFUL DEAD
GREEN TEA SHOT
HAND GRENADE
IRISH CARBOMB
IRISH COFFEE
JAGER BOMB
JOLLY RANCHER
KAMIKAZE
LEMON DROP
LIQUID MARIJUANA
LONG ISLAND
Manhattan
MARTINI
MELLON BALL
MERMAID MARTINI
MIDORI SOUR
Mimosa
Mimosa Large
MIND ERASER
OATMEAL COOKIE
OIL SLICK
OLD FASHION
PURPLE HOOTER
RUM BUCKET
SALTY DOG
SEX ON THE BEACH
TEQUILA SUNRISE
TOM COLLINS
TOP SHELF LIT
TROPICAL MARTINI
VEGAS BOMB
WASHINGTON APPLE
WHITE RUSSIAN
White Tea
Woo Woo
YARD STICK
Food
Starters
6 Pieces Smoked Chicken Wings
Choice of buffalo, Asian, honey BBQ, or naked with celery and dipping sauce
10 Pieces Smoked Chicken Wings
Choice of buffalo, Asian, honey BBQ, or naked with celery and dipping sauce
Loaded Cheese Fries
Cheddar, bacon, green onions, and ranch
Fried Green Tomatoes
With pimiento cheese
Bottle Rocket Shrimp
Sweet chili sauce
Chips, Salsa and Queso
Soups and Salads
Cup Humphrey's Gumbo
Bowl Humphrey's Gumbo
Cup Vegan Soup of the Day
Bowl Vegan Soup of the Day
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
House Salad
Hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, mixed cheese, green mix, and choice of dressing
Classic Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and blue cheese dressing
Side Caesar
Side House
Cup Humphrey's Chili
Bowl Humphrey's Chili
Humphrey's Smash Burger
Entrées
Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders
Choice of side and dipping sauce
Fried Catfish
French fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, and tartar sauce
Shrimp and Grits
Sautéed gulf shrimp in a creamy étouffée sauce, stone ground grits, and green beans
Steak Frites
Marinated 8 oz. char-grilled steak with fries and green beans
Quiche
Sandwiches
Classic Club
Two toasted pieces of bread around turkey, ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo with a side
The Bird
House-made chicken salad on croissant with lettuce, tomato, and onion with a side
Po Boy
Comes dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo with a side
The Big Cheese
House-made pimiento cheese on a croissant with lettuce, tomato, and onion with a side
Frenchuletta
Ham, turkey, salami, bologna, olive salad, and provolone with a side
Humphrey's Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing on marble rye with a side
Tacos/Quesadilla
Tacos
Two chicken, beef, or shrimp tacos, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños, and cotija cheese on your choice of a corn or flour tortilla. Served with tortilla chips
Chicken Quesadilla
Bell peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and jalapeños
Beef Quesadilla
Bell peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and jalapeños