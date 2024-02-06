Hunger Thirst Group Exclusive Catering 344 1st Ave S
Hot Catering Items
Chicken
Other Hot Gourmet Catering Items
- Sweet and Savory Cocktail Meatballs$55.00+
Beef meatballs slow braised in our house sweet and savory BBQ Steak sauce. Half Tray Feeds 12 people. Full Tray Feeds 24 people.
- Loaded Baked Potato Skins$36.00+
Twice baked potatoes with melted sharp cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles, scallions, and a side of sour cream. Half Tray feeds 12 people. Full Traty Tray feeds 24 people.
- Planked Salmon Filet w/ Creamy Dill Sauce$75.00
A whole side of cedar-planked Atlantic salmon with honey and fine herb glaze. Served with our house creamy lemon-dill sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$60.00
House made cheesy Buffalo chicken dip with blue cheese crumbles and scallions. Served with tortilla chips, carrots, and celery.
Gourmet Trays & Platters
Grazing Boards
Fresh Seafood Platters
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$36.00+
Large gulf poached in lemon butter and chilled and served with zesty cocktail sauce and lemons.
- Smoked Salmon Lox$65.00
Smoked salmon, thinly sliced shallots, capers, lemon and fresh dill.
- Seared Ahi Tuna w/ Wasabi Aioli$105.00
Sesame-crusted seared Ahi Tuna sliced thinly and served with zesty wasabi aioli.
Vegetarian Platters
- Garden Veggie Tray$35.00+
Farm-Fresh seasonal vegetables with ranch dipping sauce and hummus.
- Exotic Fruit Display$65.00+
Fresh Exotic and Seasonal Fruit display.
- Bruschetta with Crostinis$40.00
Finely diced heirloom tomatoes with fresh oregano, basil, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar and served with toasted Italian Bread.
- Antipasto Tray$105.00
An assortment of marinated peppers and tomatoes, country olives, pickled giardeniera, artichoke hearts, and hearts of palm.