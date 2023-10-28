Hungry Bear - Cafe & Catering 120 W Green Bay St
Beverages
Pespi Products
Freshly Brewed
Local Soda
Regular or Raspberry
Regular or Flavored
Apple Orange Cranberry Tomato
2%
2%
French Vanilla
Kid's
Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato & Broccoli
One Slice
Bear Pancake
Creamy Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam
1/4 LB Burger
1/4 LB Burger
4 oz
Mini
Green Pancake
Senior
Breakfast
2 Eggs, Toast, Choice of Bacon, Sausage,Hamburger Patty, or Smoked Sausage
2 Biscuits w/ Sausage Gravy
3 Biscuits w/ Sausage Gravy & 1 Egg
4 Biscuits w/ Sausage Gravy & 2 Eggs
Engligh Muffin w/ Over Hard Egg, Cheese & Meat
Flour Tortilla w/ Ham, Cheese, Egg & Hashbrowns
Flour Tortilla w/ Ham, Green Pepper, Onion, Cheese, Egg & Hashbrowns
Homemade Hash w/ 2 Eggs & Toast
Crispy Fried Pork smother in country gravy w/ 2Eggs & Toast
Grilled Pork Chop w/ 2 Eggs & Toast
6oz. Ribeye w/ 2 Eggs & Toast
3 Eggs, 2 Bacon, 2 Links, Hashbrowns or American Fries & Toast or Pancake
Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Ham, Cheddar Cheese w/ 2 Eggs on Top
Choice of Potato Topped w/ Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Choice of Meat
Benedicts
Skillets
Green Pepper, Onion, Cheese & Choice of Meat w/ 2 Eggs, Potato & Toast
Bacon, Ham, Sausage w/ 2 Eggs, Potato & Toast
Onion, Mushroom, Tomato, Green Pepper & Cheese w/ 2 Eggs, Potato & Toast
Onion, Tomato,Taco Meat & Cheese w/ 2 Eggs, Potato & Toast
Mexican Sausage, Onion & Cheese Scrambled in w/ 2 Eggs, Potato & Toast
Grilled Chicken,Tri Color Peppers & Cheese w/ 2 Egg, Potato & Toast
Scramblers
Steak Pieces, Mushroom, Onions & Monterey Jack w/ 2 Scrambled Eggs & Potatoes
Crispy Chicken, Country Gravy & Monterey Jack w/ 2 Scrambled Eggs & Potatoes
Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Feta & Hollandaise w/ 2 Scrambled Eggs & Potatoes
Corn Beef, Tri Color Peppers, Red Onion & Swiss w/ 2 Scrambled Eggs & Potatoes