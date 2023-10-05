Hungry Coyote II 73 Highland Avenue
FOOD
Breakfast
All Day
Chicken Grande Burrito
$11.00
Al Pastor Grande Burrito
$12.00
Carnitas Grande Burrito
$11.00
Gound Beef Grande Burrito
$11.00
Steak Grande Burrito
$11.00
Lengua Grande Burrito
$13.00
Beans & Rice Grande Burrito
$9.00
Grilled Veg Burrito
$11.00
Shrimp Burrito
$13.00
Chorizo Burrito
$11.00
Chicken Bowl
$12.00
Carnitas Bowl
$12.00
Al Pastor Bowl
$13.00
Chorizo Bowl
$12.00
Steak Bowl
$13.00
Gound Beef Bowl
$11.00
Lengua Bowl
$13.50
Beans & Rice Bowl
$11.00
Grilled Veg Bowl
$11.00
Shrimp Bowl
$14.00
Mini Bowl
$8.99
Chicken Salad
$11.00
Carnitas Salad
$11.00
Al Pastor Salad
$12.00
Chorizo Salad
$11.00
Gound Beef Salad
$11.00
Lengua Salad
$13.00
Steak Salad
$12.00
Beans & Rice Salad
$9.00
Grilled Veg Salad
$11.00
Shrimp Salad
$13.50
Chicken Torta
$12.00
Al Pastor Torta
$13.00
Carnitas Torta
$12.00
Gound Beef Torta
$10.00
Steak Torta
$13.00
Lengua Torta
$13.00
Rice and Bean Torta
$9.00
Shimp Torta
$12.50
Grilled Veg Torta
Chorizo Torta
$10.00
Grilled Veg Torta
$10.00
Chicken Quesadilla
$11.00
Al Pastor Quesadilla
$11.00
Chorizo
$10.00
Gound Beef Quesadilla
$10.00
Steak Quesadilla
$11.50
Lengua Quesadilla
$13.00
Cheese Quesadilla
$7.00
Grilled Veg Qeso
$11.00
Shrimp Qeso
$13.00
Carnitas
$11.00
Chicken Taco
$3.50
Carnitas Taco
$3.50
Ground Beef Taco
$3.50
Al Pastor Taco
$3.75
Steak Taco
$3.75
Chorizo Taco
$3.50
Lengua Taco
$4.00
Shimp Taco
$4.00
Veggie Taco
$3.00
Cabeza Taco
$3.75
Tripa Taco
$3.75
Fish Taco
$4.25
Signature
Steak, Chorizo, Onions
$15.00
Chicken, Chorizo, Onions, Peppers
$15.00
Al Pastor, Pinnapple, Onions
$15.00
Shrimp, Chorizo, Onions
$17.00
Pollo Asado Plate
$21.00
citrus and spice marinated grilled chicken
Enchiladas Plate
$22.00
corn tortilla rolled around a filling and covered sauce
Tamales Plate
$20.00
steamed corn cake with chicken
Chiles Rellenos Plate
$21.00
stuffed, roasted, fresh poblano peppers
Carne Asada Plate
$24.00
citrus and spice marinated grilled steak
Chicken Fajitas
$22.00
Carnitas Fajitas
$22.00
Steak Fajitas
$24.00
Shrimp Fajitas
$24.00
Mixed Grill Combo Fajitas
$24.00
choose two meats
Surf and Turf Combos Fajitas
$25.00
shrimp and choice of meat
Texas Combo For 2 Fajitas
$34.00
choose three items (serves two)
Veg Fajita
$20.00
