Hungry Hun
Hungry Hun Food July 2023
Starters
Entree
- Turkish Gyro Roll$12.00
Gyro meat, cucumber, tomatoes, pickles, onion, potatoes, green peas, Tzatziki - 620 cal
- Hun Kebabs$12.00
Ground lamb kebabs, carrots, Naan bread - 570 cal
- Uzbek Pilaf$15.00
Beef and Lamb, rice, carrots, onions, garbanzo beans, raisins, tomato salad - 1360 cal
- Uyghur Lagman$15.00
Noodles, seasonal veggies, beef - 1320 cal
- Qazaq Pho$15.00
Lamb and Beef Sorpa, Noodles, Julienned Carrots, Potatoes, BokChoy - 1650 cal
Dumplings
- Beef & Onion$12.00
5 pieces of Tatar Manty (Central Asian name for Dumplings) Beef and Onion, Home made Dough - 612 Cal
- Bison & Pumpkin$14.00
5 pieces of Tatar Manty (Central Asian name for Dumplings) Bison and Pumpkin, Onions, Home made Dough - 504 Cal
- Lamb and Chives$12.00
5 pieces of Tatar Manty (Central Asian name for Dumplings) Lamb and Chives, Home made Dough - 537 Cal
- Chicken & Potatoes$12.00
5 pieces of Tatar Manty (Central Asian name for Dumplings) Chicken and Potatoes, Onions, Home made Dough - 285 Cal
- Hungry Hun Combo$18.00
Sampler Platter of Tatar Manty (Central Asian name for Dumplings): 2 pieces of Beef and Onion 2 pieces of Bison and Pumpkin 2 pieces of Lamb and Chives 2 pieces of Chicken and Potatoes Total 8 pieces - 760 Cal
- Turkey & Yams$12.00