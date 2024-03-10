Hurtado Barbecue Mansfield
Smoked Meats
- Prime Brisket$8.00+
- Pulled Pork$6.00+
- Pork Spare Ribs$6.00+
- Beef Ribs | Friday - Sunday Only$38.00/lb
- Turkey Breast$6.50+
- Pork Belly Burnt Ends$8.00+
- Chicken Half$13.00
- Sausage Link$8.00
Poblano Oaxaca or All Beef Hot Link
- Whole Brisket$150.00
- Whole Pork Butt$65.00
- Rack of Spare Ribs$45.00
- Whole Turkey Breast$75.00
- Smo-fried Quail$7.00
Handhelds
- Brisket Tostada$6.50
Fried corn shell, refried beans, chopped brisket, cotija, salsa verde, cilantro & onions with a hot sauce drizzle.
- Texas Twinkie$5.00+
Bacon-wrapped jumbo jalapeno stuffed with brisket and pimento cheese.
- Mexican Cornbread$6.00+Out of stock
Brisket, cheddar, cilantro & onion stuffed jumbo cornbread, topped with honey.
- Big Papa Potato$15.00
Huge potato stuffed with brisket, butter, cheddar cheese, and topped with green onions and sour cream on the side.
SIDES
Barbecue Platters
- Texas Trinity$26.50
1/3 lb each of brisket, spare ribs and sausage. Includes one side.
- El Jefe$50.00
*Most Popular* 1/3 lb each of brisket, pulled pork, spare ribs, turkey, burnt ends and sausage. Includes two sides.
- El Patron$150.00
1.5 lbs of brisket, 1 lb pulled pork, 1 lb of pork ribs, 4 sausage links, 4 birria tacos & 4 single sides of your choice.
- El Capo$210.00
Includes: 2lbs of Brisket, 2lbs of Spare Ribs, 2lb of Pulled Pork, 4 Sausage Links & 6 Birria Tacos Choice: 4 Pint Sides 12 Tortillas, 1 Pint Barbecue Sauce.