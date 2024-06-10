3x points for loyalty members
Hussong's Cantina - Henderson
Main Menu-Takeout
Starters
- Hussong's Classic Guacamole
Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Lime Juice$10.95
- Mango - Habanero Guacamole
Hussong’s Classic Guacamole, Mango, Sun-Dried Tomato, Habanero Pepper$11.95
- Queso Bean Dip
Mexican Cheese Blend, Refried Beans, Chorizo, Tortilla Chips$8.95
- El Trio Loco
A Threesome of Our Favorite Dips, Including Classic Guacamole, Queso Bean Dip, and Mango Habanero Guacamole$15.95
- Gorditas
Small Mexican Corn Cake stuffed with your choice of Chicken, Barbacoa, or Carnitas, with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Crema$12.95OUT OF STOCK
- Elote Ensenada
Grilled Corn, Mayo Butter, Cotija Cheese, Chili Flakes$7.95
- Baja Style Ceviche
Shrimp, Aguachile, Cucumber, Red Onions, Tomato, Avocado, Cilantro, Tortilla Chips$15.95
- Shrimp & Chorizo Empanadas
Empanadas filled with Jack Cheese, Shrimp, Chorizo, and Cheese Sauce. Topped with Crema, Queso Fresco, and Cabbage$13.95
- Mini Birria Tacos
Corn Tortillas, Jack Cheese, Cotija, Barbacoa, Cilantro, Onion, Consommé$11.95
- Taquitos
Corn Tortillas, Ground Steak or Shredded Chicken, Tomatillo Sauce, Cabbage Mix, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Micro Greens$12.95
- Diablo Shrimp
Beer Battered Shrimp, Diablo Sriracha Aioli, Cilantro, Cabbage Mix, Pickled Red Onions$13.95
- Nachos
Tortilla Chips, Cheese Sauce, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Sour Cream$12.95
- Chips & Salsas
Salsa Fresca, Roasted Tomato, Tortilla Chips$6.95
Limited Time Offer
Soups & Salads
- Tortilla Soup
Chile Ancho Broth, Tomatoes, Pulled Chicken, Grilled Corn, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortillas Strips$8.95
- Pozole Soup
Guajillo Broth, Seasoned Pulled Pork, Hominy, Cabbage, Onions, Cilantro$8.95
- Tostada Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Black Beans, Grilled Corn, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Jalapeño Vinaigrette, Corn Tostadas, Refried Beans$13.95
- Side Tostada Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Black Beans, Grilled Corn, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Jalapeño Vinaigrette, Corn Tostadas, Refried Beans$6.95
- Chopped Salad
Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Apple, Red Pepper, Poblano, Pumpkin Seed, Hominy, Tortilla Strips, Cumin Vinaigrette$13.95
- Side Chopped Salad
Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Apple, Red Pepper, Poblano, Pumpkin Seed, Hominy, Tortilla Strips, Cumin Vinaigrette$6.95
Stacked Quesadillas
- BYO Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas$15.95
- Cheesy Birria Crunch Quesadilla
Cheese Blend, Crispy Flour Tortilla, Barbacoa, Cilantro, Onion, Chipotle Aioli served with Consomme$17.95
- BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Flour Tortilla, BBQ Chicken, Cilantro, Onion, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Chipotle Aioli, Pickled Red Onions$17.95
Breakfast
- Huevos Rancheros
Two Eggs Over Medium, Two Tostadas, Refried Beans, Ranchero Sauce, Queso Fresco, Ham, Potato Chorizo Hash$14.95
- Breakfast Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Diced Potatoes, Chorizo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Refried Beans, Traditional Red Sauce or Tomatillo Sauce, Two Over Medium Eggs, Pico De Gallo$14.95
- Chilaquiles
Corn Tortilla Chips, Traditional Red Sauce or Tomatillo Sauce, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Onion, Queso Fresco, Two Eggs Over Medium, Pico De Gallo$14.95
- Baja Breakfast Burger
8oz Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Mexican Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno Aioli, Ham, Avocado, Over Medium Egg Served with Garlic Fries tossed with Cotija$16.95
Tacos
- Barbacoa Tacos
Barbacoa Shredded Beef, Corn Tortillas, Onions, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onions, Rice, Refried Beans$14.95
- Carnitas Tacos
Shredded Pork, Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Rice, Refried Beans$14.95
- Al Pastor Chicken Tacos
Al Pastor Chicken, Corn Tortillas, Grilled Pineapple, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Onions, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Rice, Refried Beans$14.95
- Veggie Delight Tacos
Grilled Fajita Style Vegetables, Corn Tortillas, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Rice, Refried Beans$14.95
- Baja Fish Tacos
Beer Battered Fish, Flour Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Chipotle Aioli, Cabbage Mix, Pickled Red Onions, Rice, Refried Beans$16.95
- Baja Shrimp Tacos
Beer Battered Shrimp, Flour Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Chipotle Aioli, Cabbage Mix, Pickled Red Onions, Rice, Refried Beans$16.95
- Carne Asada Tacos
Achiote Rubbed Skirt Steak, Corn Tortillas, Guacamole, Radish, Sautéed Peppers, Onions, Rice, Refried Beans$16.95
- Burnt Ends Tacos
Corn Tortillas, Chipotle BBQ, Beef Burnt Ends, Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro Lime Dressing, Pickled Onion$16.95
- Mix N Match
Choose From 2 of our Classic Tacos, or Premium Tacos for $1.00 more per Taco$14.95
Enchiladas
- Cheesy Potato & Chorizo Enchiladas
Mexican Cheese Blend, Roasted Diced Potato Chorizo Hash$16.95
- Shredded Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas
Marinated Shredded Beef, Mexican Cheese Blend$17.95
- Slow Cooked Carnitas Enchiladas
Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, Mexican Cheese Blend$18.95
- Marinated Shredded Chicken Enchiladas
Marinated Shredded Chicken, Mexican Cheese Blend$18.95
- Shrimp A La Mexicana Enchiladas
Shrimp, Garlic, Mexican Cheese Blend, Red Pepper, Chili Flake, Cotija, Jack Cheese & Cheese Sauce$21.95
Mix & Match
Burritos - Chimichangas - Bowls
- Burritos
Flour Tortilla, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas$15.95
- Chimichangas
Flour Tortilla, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas$15.95
- Bowls
Flour Tortilla, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas$15.95
- Silver & Black Burrito
3lb Burrito wrapped in a flour tortilla with Pico de Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco Choice of: Chicken, Barbacoa, or Carnitas$29.95
- Cali Burrito
Flour Tortilla with Carne Asada, Pico de Gallo, Cheese Blend, Refried Beans, Rice, Sour Cream, Guacamole,, Queso Fresco, and Fries$22.95
- Cheesy Ensenada Beef Burrito
Flour Tortilla with Ensenada Beef, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Refried Beans, Cheese Sauce, Rice, Sour Cream Queso Fresco$18.95
Sizzling Fajitas
- Marinated Chicken Fajitas
Marinated Chicken, Sauteed Red & Green Peppers, Onions & Poblano$16.95
- Carne Asada Fajitas
Carne Asada, Sauteed Red & Green Peppers, Onions, Poblano$24.95
- Seasoned Shrimp Fajitas
Seasoned Shrimp, Sauteed Red & Green Peppers, Onions, Poblano$23.95
- Surf & Turf Fajitas
Carne Asada, Seasoned Shrimp, Sauteed Red & Green Peppers, Onions, Poblano$29.95
Entrees
- Honey Chipotle Salmon
Garlic Red Potato, Zucchini/Squash, Carrots, Honey Chipotle Glaze, Diced Pepper Mix$23.95
- Carne Asada*
Skirt Steak, Chimichurri Sauce, Potato & Chorizo Ragu, Rice, Refried Beans, Grilled Flour Tortilla$25.95
- Hussong's Chile Relleno
Grilled Poblano Pepper, Chopped Steak a la Mexicana, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Crispy Tostada, Guajillo Sauce, Rice, Refried Beans$18.95
- Carnitas Platter
Carnitas, Chipotle BBQ, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Corn Tortilla, Green Salsa, Lime. Served with Beans and Rice$18.95OUT OF STOCK
- Molcajete for 2
Carne Asada, Chicken, Shrimp, Nopal, Panela Cheese, Red Salsa, Beans, Corn Tortillas, Pickled Onion, Limes. Served with Beans & Rice$49.95
Desserts
- Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Cake, Peanut Butter Frosting, Sweet Tomatillo Sauce$7.95
- Churros
Cinnamon Churros, Cajeta, Vanilla Ice Cream, Candied Walnuts$7.95
- Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream Breaded Frosted Flakes & Coconut, Fruit Pico de Gallo, Sweet Tomatillo Sauce$7.95
- Churro Fries
Cinnamon Sugar Churro, Cojeta, with a Raspberry Dipping Sauce$7.95