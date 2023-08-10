Huxley Bay Marina 13200 Farm to Market Road 2694
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
Hunters Breakfast
Chicken fried steak and eggs served with hash browns and toast or grits
The Hunters Wife
Pork Chop, with 2 eggs, hash browns or grits, and a side of toast or biscuit
Huxley Bay Breakfast
2 eggs, Bacon or Sausage, hash browns or grits, and toast or biscuits
Short Stack
Ham and Cheese Omelet
Western Omelet
1 Piece Biscuits and Gravy
1 Fresh baked cat head biscuit smothered in white gravy
2pc Biscuits and Gravy
2 Fresh baked cat head biscuit split & smothered in white gravy.
Breakfast Taco
Breakfast Sandwich
Oatmeal
Grits
Creamy, buttery grits made to order
Single Breakfast Items
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
Crawfish Pie
Étouffée style pie that is moderately spicy, with a unique blend of spices served with rémoulade sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Fresh hand battered mushrooms deep fried and served with ranch
Fried Pickles
Crispy hand battered pickles served with ranch
Onion Rings
Fresh crispy hand battered onion rings
Boudin Balls
Boudin Egg Rolls
3 Boudin Egg Rolls served with rémoulade sauce
Fried Green Tomatoes
Hand battered green tomatoes served with ranch
Sampler (Pick 3)
Choose any 3 appetizers: Boudin Balls, Boudin Egg Rolls, Crawfish Pie, Onion Rings, Fried Green Tomatoes, Fried Mushrooms, Fried Pickles
Salads
Meals
Burgers & Sandwich's
Baskets
Seafood
All You Can Eat Fish
Seafood Platter
6 pieces shrimp and 3 pieces fish
8pc Shrimp
6pc Shrimp
Firecracker Shrimp
Popcorn Shrimp
6pc Fish
3pc Fish
1/2 lb Boiled Shrimp
1/2lb shrimp boiled cajun style with your choice of 1 side
1lb Boiled Shrimp
1lb Shrimp boiled Cajun style with your choice of 1 side