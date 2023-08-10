Breakfast Menu

Breakfast

Hunters Breakfast

Hunters Breakfast

$13.99

Chicken fried steak and eggs served with hash browns and toast or grits

The Hunters Wife

The Hunters Wife

$11.99

Pork Chop, with 2 eggs, hash browns or grits, and a side of toast or biscuit

Huxley Bay Breakfast

Huxley Bay Breakfast

$8.99

2 eggs, Bacon or Sausage, hash browns or grits, and toast or biscuits

Short Stack

Short Stack

$9.95

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$9.45

Western Omelet

$10.45
1 Piece Biscuits and Gravy

1 Piece Biscuits and Gravy

$3.50

1 Fresh baked cat head biscuit smothered in white gravy

2pc Biscuits and Gravy

2pc Biscuits and Gravy

$4.50

2 Fresh baked cat head biscuit split & smothered in white gravy.

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$3.50
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.25
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$5.25
Grits

Grits

$5.25

Creamy, buttery grits made to order

Single Breakfast Items

Egg (1)

Egg (1)

$1.50
Pancake (1)

Pancake (1)

$1.95
Bacon (1)

Bacon (1)

$1.50
Sausage (1)

Sausage (1)

$1.50
Biscuit (1)

Biscuit (1)

$1.00
Toast (1)

Toast (1)

$1.00
Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$0.50

1 slice of American Cheese

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$2.50
Grits

Grits

$2.50
French Toast

French Toast

$2.50

2 Pieces of French toast

Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$1.49

Lunch & Dinner

Appetizers

Crawfish Pie

Crawfish Pie

$8.99

Étouffée style pie that is moderately spicy, with a unique blend of spices served with rémoulade sauce

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$5.50

Fresh hand battered mushrooms deep fried and served with ranch

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.50

Crispy hand battered pickles served with ranch

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.50

Fresh crispy hand battered onion rings

Boudin Balls

$8.99
Boudin Egg Rolls

Boudin Egg Rolls

$8.99

3 Boudin Egg Rolls served with rémoulade sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.99

Hand battered green tomatoes served with ranch

Sampler (Pick 3)

$14.99

Choose any 3 appetizers: Boudin Balls, Boudin Egg Rolls, Crawfish Pie, Onion Rings, Fried Green Tomatoes, Fried Mushrooms, Fried Pickles

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.25

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.25

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$9.25

Fried Shrimp Salad

$9.25

Chef Salad

$9.25

Meals

Grilled Pork Chop

$14.95

Comes with 2 pork chops

Fried Pork Chop

$14.95

Comes with 2 pork chops

Swiss Chicken Breast

$14.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

Hamburger Steak

$14.95

Burgers & Sandwich's

Hamburger

$7.25

Cheeseburger

$7.75

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.25

Patty Melt

$7.75

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$8.50

Club Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

BLT

$4.25

Fish Sandwich

$7.50

Baskets

Hamburger Basket

$10.25

Cheeseburger Basket

$10.75

Mushroom Swiss Burger Basket

$10.25

Patty Melt Basket

$10.75

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich Basket

$11.50

Club Sandwich Basket

$11.99

Chicken Sandwich Basket

$10.50

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Basket

$10.50

BLT Basket

$7.25

Fish Sandwich Basket

$10.50

Seafood

All You Can Eat Fish

$16.99

Seafood Platter

$21.95

6 pieces shrimp and 3 pieces fish

8pc Shrimp

$15.95

6pc Shrimp

$13.95

Firecracker Shrimp

$9.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.99

6pc Fish

$16.95

3pc Fish

$13.95

1/2 lb Boiled Shrimp

$11.99

1/2lb shrimp boiled cajun style with your choice of 1 side

1lb Boiled Shrimp

$14.99

1lb Shrimp boiled Cajun style with your choice of 1 side

Chicken

3pc Chicken Tenders

$10.99

6pc Chicken Tenders

$13.99

10pc Chicken Nuggets

$8.95

20pc Chicken Nuggets

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Bites

$10.50

BBQ Chicken Bites

$10.50

Sides

Corn

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Coleslaw

$3.29

Onion Rings Side

$4.50

Fried Okra

$3.29

French Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.29

Mac and Cheese

$3.29

Hush Puppies (2)

$0.75

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Nugget

$6.99

6 pieces

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

2 pieces

Kids Fish Bites

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$6.99

Drinks

Milk

$2.69

Large

Orange Juice

$2.69

Large

Apple Juice

$2.69

Large

Coffee

$1.59

Large

Water

Large

Unsweetened Tea

$2.69

Large

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Large

Root Beer

$2.69

Large

Lemonade

$2.69

Large

Sprite

$2.69

Large

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Large

Diet Coke

$2.69

Large

Coke

$2.69

Large