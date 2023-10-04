A La Carte Burgers

Americana Burger

Americana Burger

$6.99
Lil' Americana Burger

Lil' Americana Burger

$4.29
Carolina Classic

Carolina Classic

$6.99
Lil' Carolina Classic

Lil' Carolina Classic

$4.89
Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.59
Lil Hamburger

Lil Hamburger

$3.89
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Fresh 5.5oz beef patty with American cheese

Lil' Cheeseburger

Lil' Cheeseburger

$4.29
Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$10.59
Lil ' Double Cheeseburger

Lil ' Double Cheeseburger

$5.79

5.5 ounces of beef, Choose and 4 toppings

Triple Cheeseburger

Triple Cheeseburger

$11.99
Lil' Triple Cheeseburger

Lil' Triple Cheeseburger

$11.59

8.25 ounces of beef, Choose and 4 toppings

Pimento Cheeseburger

Pimento Cheeseburger

$8.59
Lil' Pimento Cheese Burger

Lil' Pimento Cheese Burger

$4.89

Made from Scratch pimento cheese, with bacon

JB&B BBQ Burger

JB&B BBQ Burger

$8.59
Lil' JB&B Burger

Lil' JB&B Burger

$4.89
Shrimp Burger

Shrimp Burger

$5.29
Lil' Shrimp burger

Lil' Shrimp burger

$3.99

Hand-breaded shrimp, slaw, and ketchup

A La Carte Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$8.69

with American cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.69

Sliced Chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and American cheese

Lil Chicken Cheesesteak

Lil Chicken Cheesesteak

$5.99

Sliced Chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and American cheese.

Jalapeno Jack Cheesesteak

Jalapeno Jack Cheesesteak

$8.69

Sliced steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos and pepper jack cheese

Lil Jalapeno Jack Cheesesteak

Lil Jalapeno Jack Cheesesteak

$5.99

Sliced Steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese

Lil Cheesesteak

Lil Cheesesteak

$5.99
Moose Chicken Cheesesteak

Moose Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.69

Sliced chicken with crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, provolone cheese and American cheese

Lil Moose Chicken Cheesesteak

Lil Moose Chicken Cheesesteak

$5.99
JB&B Grilled Chicken Sandwich

JB&B Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, American cheese and tang John Boy & Billy's grillin' Sauce

JB&B Fried Chicken Sandwich

JB&B Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Hand-breded chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, American cheese and tang John Boy & Billy's grillin' Sauce

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$8.69

Hand-breaded shrimp, served in a hoagie roll with lettuce, and tomato, topped with our Po' Boy sauce

Signature Chicken Sandwich

Signature Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Hand-breded chicken, hwy 55 sauce , & Pickles

1 Hot Dog

1 Hot Dog

$2.69

Topped with your choice of mustard, ketchup, onions, slaw, and chili

2 Hot Dog

2 Hot Dog

$4.19
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$2.59

American and provolone cheese on grilled bunn

Burgers Meals

#1 Americana Burger Meal

#1 Americana Burger Meal

$9.99

5.5 ounces of beef, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and American cheese.

#2 Carolina Classic Cheeseburger Meal

#2 Carolina Classic Cheeseburger Meal

$9.99

5.5 ounces of beef, mustard, onions, chili, slaw, & American cheese

#3 Pimento Cheeseburger Meal

#3 Pimento Cheeseburger Meal

$11.59

5.5 ounces of beef, bacon & made-from-scratch pimento cheese

#4 JB&B BBQ Bacon Burger Meal

#4 JB&B BBQ Bacon Burger Meal

$11.59

5.5 ounces of beef, mustard, chili, bacon, a crispy onion ring, American cheese and tangy John Boy & Billy's Grillin' Sauce

Double Cheeseburger Meal

Double Cheeseburger Meal

$12.99

11 ounces of beef, Choose and 4 toppings

#1 Lil' Americana Burger Meal

#1 Lil' Americana Burger Meal

$7.79

2.75 ounces of beef, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and American cheese.

#2 Lil' Carolina Classic Cheeseburger Meal

#2 Lil' Carolina Classic Cheeseburger Meal

$7.79

2.75 ounces of beef, mustard, onions, chili, slaw, & American cheese

#3 Lil' Pimento Cheeseburger Meal

#3 Lil' Pimento Cheeseburger Meal

$8.19

2.75 ounces of beef, bacon & made-from-scratch pimento cheese

#4 Lil' JB&B BBQ Bacon Burger Meal

#4 Lil' JB&B BBQ Bacon Burger Meal

$8.19

2.75 ounces of beef, mustard, chili, bacon, a crispy onion ring, American cheese and tangy John Boy & Billy's Sauce

Build Your Own Burger Meal

Build Your Own Burger Meal

$9.99

5.5 ounces of beef

Lil' Build Your Own Burger Meal

Lil' Build Your Own Burger Meal

$7.79

2.75 ounces of beef

Triple Cheeseburger Meal

Triple Cheeseburger Meal

$15.25

16.5 ounces of beef, Choose and 4 toppings

Lil' Triple Cheeseburger Meal

Lil' Triple Cheeseburger Meal

$11.59

8.25 ounces of beef, Choose and 4 toppings

Cheesesteak and Famous Sandwiches Meals

#11 Cheesesteak All the Way Meal

#11 Cheesesteak All the Way Meal

$12.69

Sliced Steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and melted American cheese

#12 Cheesesteak Plain Meal

#12 Cheesesteak Plain Meal

$12.69

Sliced steak, with melted American cheese

Lil' Cheesesteak All the Way Meal

Lil' Cheesesteak All the Way Meal

$8.69

Cheesesteak with melted American cheese, sautéed bell peppers, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms

#15 The Moose Chicken Cheesesteak Meal

#15 The Moose Chicken Cheesesteak Meal

$12.69

Sliced chicken with crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, melted provolone cheese and melted American cheese

Lil' Moose Chicken Cheesesteak Meal

Lil' Moose Chicken Cheesesteak Meal

$8.69

Sliced chicken with crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, provolone cheese and American cheese

#13 Chicken Cheesesteak All the Way Meal

#13 Chicken Cheesesteak All the Way Meal

$12.69

Sliced Chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and melted American cheese

#14 Chicken Cheesesteak Plain Meal

#14 Chicken Cheesesteak Plain Meal

$12.69

Sliced Chicken, with melted American cheese

Lil' Chicken Cheesesteak All the Way Meal

Lil' Chicken Cheesesteak All the Way Meal

$8.69

Sliced Chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and American cheese

#16 Jalapeno Jack Cheesesteak Meal

#16 Jalapeno Jack Cheesesteak Meal

$12.69

Sliced steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos and melted pepper jack cheese

Lil' Jalapeno Jack Cheesesteak Meal

Lil' Jalapeno Jack Cheesesteak Meal

$8.69

Sliced steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos and pepper jack cheese

Shrimp Po' Boy Meal

Shrimp Po' Boy Meal

$11.99

Hand-breaded shrimp, served in a hoagie roll with lettuce, and tomato, topped with our Po' Boy sauce

Shrimp Burger Meal

Shrimp Burger Meal

$8.99

Hand-breaded shrimp, slaw, and ketchup

Lil' Shrimp Burger Meal

Lil' Shrimp Burger Meal

$6.99

Hand-breaded shrimp, slaw, and ketchup

JB&B Chicken Sandwich

JB&B Chicken Sandwich

$9.59
Signature Chicken Sandwich Meal

Signature Chicken Sandwich Meal

$8.69

Platters and Classic Eats

Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$9.99

Hand-breaded shrimp piled high. Served with fries or tots, slaw, and grilled bread

Chopped Steak Platter

Chopped Steak Platter

$11.99

Fresh seasoned beef, chopped and loaded with sauteed onions & peppers topped with gravy. Served with fries or tots, slaw, and grilled bread

1 Hot Dog Meal

1 Hot Dog Meal

$6.19

Topped with your choice of mustard, ketchup, onions, slaw, and chili

2 Hot Dog Meal

2 Hot Dog Meal

$7.99

Topped with your choice of mustard, ketchup, onions, slaw, and chili

4 Grilled Chicken Basket Meal

4 Grilled Chicken Basket Meal

$8.99

4 Grilled Chicken tenders with fries or tots & a regular size drink

6 Grilled Chicken Basket Meal

6 Grilled Chicken Basket Meal

$10.99

6 Grilled Chicken tenders with fries or tots & a regular size drink

4 Fried Chicken Basket Meal

4 Fried Chicken Basket Meal

$8.99

4 Fried Chicken served with fries or tots & a regular size drink

6 Fried Chicken Basket Meal

6 Fried Chicken Basket Meal

$10.99

Fried Chicken served with fries or tots & a regular size drink

Grilled Cheese Meal

Grilled Cheese Meal

$5.99

American and provolone cheese on grilled bunn

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.69

Mixed greens, tomatoes, fried onion straws, cucumbers, shredded cheese

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Mixed Greens, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, sliced egg, fried onion straws, tomato's, bacon, Shredded Cheese, Topped with Grilled or Fried Chicken

Spicy Shrimp Salad

Spicy Shrimp Salad

$9.99

Mixed Greens, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, sliced egg, fried onion straws, tomato's, bacon, spicy shrimp

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$2.25

Hot and Fresh Crispy French Fries

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$3.69

Hot and Fresh Crispy Fries with a side of Cheese

Chili Fries

Chili Fries

$3.69

Hot and Fresh Crispy Fries with a side of Cheese

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$3.69

Hot and Fresh Crispy Fries with a side of Chili & Cheese

Gravy Fries

Gravy Fries

$3.69

Hot and Fresh Crispy Fries with a side of Hot Brown Gravy

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.69

Hot and Fresh Crispy Onion Rings

Tots

Tots

$2.25

Hot and Fresh Crispy Tots

Cheese Tots

Cheese Tots

$3.69

Hot and Fresh Crispy Tots with a side of Cheese

Chili Tots

$3.69
Chili Cheese Tots

Chili Cheese Tots

$3.69

Hot and Fresh Crispy Tots with a side of Chili & Cheese

Gravy Tots

Gravy Tots

$3.69

Hot and Fresh Crispy Tots with a side of Hot Brown Gravy

Half Fries, Half Onion Rings

Half Fries, Half Onion Rings

$3.69

Half Portion of both Hot and Fresh Crispy French Fries and Onion Rings

Half Tots / Half Onion rings

Half Tots / Half Onion rings

$3.69
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.69

Mixed greens, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, bacon, shredded cheese and fried onion straws

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$3.69

Crispy Fried Pickles hand tossed in our Highway 55 batter, served with Ranch

Pint of Chili

Pint of Chili

$5.99
Pint of Slaw

Pint of Slaw

$4.29
Bowl of Slaw

Bowl of Slaw

$3.69

Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.25

Fountain Soda

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Fountain Soda

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Fountain Soda

Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Fountain Soda

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Fountain Soda

Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Fountain Soda

Rootbeer

Rootbeer

$2.25

Fountain Soda

Tropical Punch

Tropical Punch

$2.25
Orangeade

Orangeade

$2.25

Fresh Orangeade

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Fresh Brewed Unsweet Tea

1/2 n' 1/2 Tea

1/2 n' 1/2 Tea

$2.25
1/2 tea 1/2 lemonade

1/2 tea 1/2 lemonade

$2.25
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.25

Fresh Lemonade

Milk

Milk

$1.39
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$1.39
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.25
Tap Water

Tap Water

Cup of Ice

Cup of Ice

$0.35
Bag of Ice

Bag of Ice

$2.49
Large Cup of Water

Large Cup of Water

$0.35

Kids Meal

Kids' Hot Dog Meal

Kids' Hot Dog Meal

$5.99

includes your choice of fries, tots, or applesauce and a kids' size drink.

Kids' Burger Meal

Kids' Burger Meal

$5.99

includes your choice of fries, tots, or applesauce and a kids' size drink

Kids' Grilled Cheese Meal

Kids' Grilled Cheese Meal

$5.99

includes your choice of fries, tots, or applesauce and a kids' size drink

Kids' Tenders Meal

Kids' Tenders Meal

$5.99

includes your choice of fries, tots, or applesauce and a kids' size drink

Kids' Lil' Shrimp Burger

Kids' Lil' Shrimp Burger

$5.99

includes your choice of fries, tots, or applesauce and a kids' size drink

Frozen Custard

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$4.19

Homemade Creamy Vanilla Custard

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$4.19

Homemade Creamy Chocolate Custard

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$4.19

Homemade Creamy Vanilla Custard mixed with Fresh Strawberries

FOD Shake

FOD Shake

$4.19
Oreo Shake

Oreo Shake

$4.19

Homemade Creamy Vanilla Custard mixed with Oreo Cookies

Cookie Dough Shake

Cookie Dough Shake

$4.19

Homemade Creamy Vanilla Custard mixed with Cookie Dough Pieces

Reese's Shake

Reese's Shake

$4.19

Homemade Creamy Vanilla Custard mixed with Reese Cup Pieces

1 scoop in a bowl

1 scoop in a bowl

$1.99

Available in vanilla or Flavor of the Day

2 scoops in a bowl

2 scoops in a bowl

$3.19

Available in vanilla or Flavor of the Day

1 scoop in a cone

1 scoop in a cone

$1.99

Available in vanilla or Flavor of the Day

2 scoops in a cone

2 scoops in a cone

$3.19

Available in vanilla or Flavor of the Day

Concrete

Concrete

$4.19

Frozen custard carfully mixed with your favorite toppings

lil' Concrete

lil' Concrete

$3.19

Frozen custard carfully mixed with your favorite toppings

Sundae

Sundae

$4.99

3 scoops Vanilla Custard, with a topping of your choice, chocolate syrup, mixed nuts, whip cream and cherry.

Lil Sundae

Lil Sundae

$2.99

One Scoop, one topping, whipped cream, cherry, chocolate syrup and nuts.

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$5.99
Banana Split

Banana Split

$5.99
Float

Float

$4.19

Smooth custard with your choice of soda.

Pints

Pints

$4.69

Extras

Cup of cheese

Cup of cheese

$0.59
Cup of Chili

Cup of Chili

$0.59
Cup of Gravy

Cup of Gravy

$0.59
Cup of Pickles

Cup of Pickles

Cup of Slaw

Cup of Slaw

$0.59
Extra Toast

Extra Toast

$0.59
Extra Tender

Extra Tender

$1.19
Extra Dressing

Extra Dressing

$0.59
Extra HWY 55 Sauce

Extra HWY 55 Sauce

$0.59
Cup of Ice

Cup of Ice

$0.35
Bag of Ice

Bag of Ice

$2.49
Kids Car

Kids Car

$1.00

Miscellaneous