Hybrid Coffee and Kitchen - Jersey CIty 398 MANILA AVENUE
Main Menu
DRIP
- 8oz Drip$2.50
- 12oz Drip$3.25
- Cafe Au Lait$4.00
- Red Eye$4.75
- Pour Over - Hand Pour$7.00
Pour Over: Single Origin* Method: Chemex/ Origami/ V60 Grinders: Malkonig EK43/ Fellow Ode Ratio: 1 to 15 Coffee: Roasters will vary weekly/ monthly. We only use top-shelf/ complex coffees.
- Box of Hybrid Drip - 1 Gallon$30.00
Hybrid Drip x 1 Gallon - 15 8oz Cups - Sugar Packets - Whole Milk/ Half and Hald - Wooden Stirrers
- Whole Bean Coffee (Hybrid Blend)$18.75
ESPRESSO DRINKS
- Cappuccino$4.25
- Flat White$4.25
- Latte$4.75
- French Toast Latte$5.75
- HoneyComb Latte$5.50
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$5.75
- Lila Latte$5.25
- Cortado$3.75
- Oatado$4.75
- Macchiato$3.75
- Americano$4.00
- Red Eye$4.75
- Single Shot$1.50
- Double Shot$3.50
- Cardamom Latte$5.75
Fall Special
- Wild Flower Latte$5.75
Fall Special
- Rose Gold Latte$5.75
Fall Special
CHOCOLATE DRINKS
HYBRID LATTES
TEA
GRAB N GO
PASTRIES
- Swedish Cardamom Bun$5.00Out of stock
- Butter Croissant$4.00
Butter Croissant Baked in-house Daily.
- Chocolate Croissant$4.50
- Hybrid Chocolate Chunk Cookie$5.00
- Banana Nut Bread - Homemade$4.50
- Apple Churro Donut$5.00Out of stock
- Lemon & Blueberry Donut$4.50Out of stock
- PS Donut w/ Brown Butter$4.50Out of stock
- PS Donut w/ Maple Chocolate$4.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Brioche Bread Pudding$4.25
- Quiché - Spanish$6.00
- Quiché - Feta & Parsley$6.00Out of stock
- Quiché - Bacon & Cheddar$6.00Out of stock
- Pao de Queijo x2$5.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Lemonade Donut$6.00Out of stock
- French Apple Bourbon Cake$7.00Out of stock
- French Madelines$2.25Out of stock
- Belgium Pearl Waffle$3.50Out of stock
- Pan au Raisin$5.00
- Irish Scone: Cranberry & Orange Zest$5.00Out of stock
- Almond Croissant$5.00
- Chocolate Almond Croissant$5.50
Kitchen
- Loaded Avocado Toast$16.00
- Smoked Salmon Toast$20.00
- Belgium Bacon, Egg & Cheese$17.00
- Belgium Avocado, Egg & Cheese$17.00
- Brioche French Toast$9.00
- Hybrid Waffle$11.00
- Egg-in-a-Blanket$8.00
- Acai Bowl$15.00
- Granola Bowl$7.00
- Crema$8.00
- Hybrid Shake$10.00
- Hyberry Smoothie$10.00
- Evergreen Fresh Juice$9.00Out of stock
Green Apple, Cucumber, Lemon & Ginger
- Sunkissed Fresh Juice$9.00
Orange, Carrot, Lemon, Ginger
- Fresh Orange Juice$7.50
(201) 993-9028
Open now • Closes at 4PM