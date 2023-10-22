Hyderabad House Lexington - 2220 Nicholasville Road Suite#160
Specials
Appetizers (Vegetable)
Chef specialty. Deep-fried and sauteed with special aromatic spices
Deep-fried & tossed in black pepper and garlic
Chef specialty. Deep-fried & tossed in spicy South Indian sauce
Deep-fried & cooked in spicy Indo-Chinese sauce
Deep-fried & tossed in special spicy green sauce
Deep-fried & sauteed with sweet & spicy sauce
Chef specialty. Deep-fried and sauteed with house-special curry leaf sauce
Deep-fried & tossed with a house-special spicy savory sauce
Deep-fried and sauteed in a hot red sauce
Appetizers (Non-Vegetable)
Chef specialty. Goat cubes pan-fried with onions, curry leaf & spices
Boneless lamb cubes pan-fried with onions, curry leaf & spices
Fish coated in masala batter and deep-fried
Chef specialty. Deep-fried fish sauteed in hot red sauce
Chef specialty. Shrimp deep-fried & cooked in spicy South Indian sauce
Chef specialty. Chicken deep-fried & cooked in spicy South Indian sauce
Chef creation of a spicy chicken appetizer
Deep-fried chicken tossed with chef-special sauce
Chicken coated in masala batter and deep-fried
Chef specialty. Deep-fried & tossed with a house-special spicy savory sauce
Crispy chicken sauteed with a sweet & spicy sauce
Deep-fried chicken sauteed in hot red sauce
Deep-fried & cooked in spicy Indo-Chinese sauce
Deep-fried & tossed in special spicy green sauce
Chef specialty. Deep-fried and sauteed with house-special curry leaf sauce
Deep fried & tossed in black pepper and garlic
Entrees (Vegetable)
House special paneer curry
Vegetables cooked in creamy cashew sauce with spices and herbs
Vegetable balls cooked with creamy cashew sauce, butter, and spices
Chopped spinach and paneer cooked with fresh onions and tomatoes with spices
Veggies/paneer cooked with herbs and spices in a tomato and onion-based sauce
A creamy and mildly sweet gravy made with butter, tomatoes, cashews, and spices
Veggies/paneer cubes, sautéed onions, tomatoes in medium spicy sauce
Veggies/paneer cubes cooked in mild sauce and spices in Chettinad style
Stuffed eggplant/brinjal curry in traditional Andhra style
Chickpeas cooked in a tangy tomato-based sauce
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices and herbs in creamy cashew sauce
Yellow lentils cooked with tomatoes, ginger, garlic, cilantro and spices
Entrees (Non-Vegetable)
An aromatic curry dish of Kashmiri origin and made with your choice of meat
Choice of meat cooked in spicy, tangy gravy with potatoes
Choice of meat cooked in a creamy and mildly sweet gravy made with butter, tomatoes, cashews, and spices
Choice of meat cooked in a creamy tangy tomato sauce with spices
Chef specialty. Choice of meat cooked with coconut milk and spices in Chettinad style
Thick curry with chunks of choice of meat sauteed with onion, and tomato
Chef specialty. Choice of meat cooked in Andhra home style
Chef specialty. Choice of meat cooked in spicy, South Indian sauce made from Gongura leaves
Ground goat cooked with onion, tomato, and special spices
Chef specialty. Goat pieces & ground goat cooked together with minced onions and tomatoes
House special goat curry
House special chicken curry
Eggs cooked in spicy onion tomato gravy
Chopped spinach and lamb cooked with fresh onions and tomatoes with spices
Chopped spinach and chicken cooked with fresh onions and tomatoes with spices
Uthappams - Desi Delights
Puri - Desi Delights
Idli & Vada - Desi Delights
Soft, pillowy steamed savory cakes made from rice and lentil batter
Idly coated with clarified butter and spiced lentil powder
Idli dipped in sambar (lentil soup)
Idli and vada served together
Crisp and fried doughnut-shaped fritters made with urad dal, herbs, and spices
Vada dipped in sambar (lentil soup)
Dosas - Desi Delights
Dosa stuffed with spiced potatoes
Dosa coated with spicy lentil powder & stuffed with spiced potatoes
Dosa stuffed with sauteed red onions & spiced potatoes
Spicy chutney spread on dosa
Dosa coated with spicy lentil powder
Beverages
Tandoori
Chicken spicy chicken leg pieces (bone-in) marinated in yogurt and cooked in a tandoor (clay oven)
Spicy boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and cooked on a skewer in a tandoor (clay oven)
Mildly spiced boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and cooked on a skewer in a tandoor (clay oven)
Indian cheese cubes marinated in spiced yogurt and cooked on a skewer in a tandoor (clay oven)
Breads
Flatbread baked in a clay oven
Flatbread baked in a clay oven and topped with butter
Flatbread baked in a clay oven and sprinkled with garlic & cilantro
A round flatbread made from whole wheat flour
Deep-fried bread made from white flour
A deep-fried bread made from unleavened whole-wheat flour
Flaky flatbread with layers
Sides
Biryanis - Vegetable
Biryanis - Paneer
Biryanis - Egg
Biryanis - Chicken
Biryanis - Goat
Biryanis - Lamb
Biryanis - Seafood
Pulavs (Fri- Sun Only)
Desi Chinese Fried Rice
Desserts
Milk-based dough balls, deep-fried and soaked in sugar syrup
Soft milk patties soaked in sweetened milk and topped with pistachio bits
Indian ice-cream served on a popsicle stick
Different flavors of ice cream layered on the cake and topped with chopped fruits and nuts
Folded paan leaf filled with sweet jam, fennel seeds, and chopped dried fruits