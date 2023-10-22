Specials

Chicken Lollipops
$16.00

Chicken Lollipops

Chicken 65 Biryani
$18.00

Chicken 65 Biryani

Gobi 65 Biryani
$16.00

Gobi 65 Biryani

Paneer 65 Biryani
$18.00

Paneer 65 Biryani

Appetizers (Vegetable)

Choice of Paneer/Veg/Gobi/Baby Corn
Masakali
$13.00

Chef specialty. Deep-fried and sauteed with special aromatic spices

Garlic
$13.00

Deep-fried & tossed in black pepper and garlic

Monagadi Fry
$13.00

Chef specialty. Deep-fried & tossed in spicy South Indian sauce

Chili
$13.00

Deep-fried & cooked in spicy Indo-Chinese sauce

Green Chili
$13.00

Deep-fried & tossed in special spicy green sauce

Manchurian
$13.00

Deep-fried & sauteed with sweet & spicy sauce

Curry Leaf
$13.00

Chef specialty. Deep-fried and sauteed with house-special curry leaf sauce

Karampodi
$13.00

Deep-fried & tossed with a house-special spicy savory sauce

65
$13.00

Deep-fried and sauteed in a hot red sauce

Appetizers (Non-Vegetable)

Goat Sukka (bone-In)
$20.00

Chef specialty. Goat cubes pan-fried with onions, curry leaf & spices

Lamb Pepper Roast
$18.00

Boneless lamb cubes pan-fried with onions, curry leaf & spices

Masala Fish Fry
$17.00

Fish coated in masala batter and deep-fried

Apollo Fish
$17.00

Chef specialty. Deep-fried fish sauteed in hot red sauce

Monagadi Shrimp Vepudu
$17.00

Chef specialty. Shrimp deep-fried & cooked in spicy South Indian sauce

Monagadi Kodi Vepudu
$14.00

Chef specialty. Chicken deep-fried & cooked in spicy South Indian sauce

Rayalaseema Kodi Vepudu
$14.00

Chef creation of a spicy chicken appetizer

Chicken Masakali
$14.00

Deep-fried chicken tossed with chef-special sauce

Chicken Pakora
$14.00

Chicken coated in masala batter and deep-fried

Karampodi Chicken
$14.00

Chef specialty. Deep-fried & tossed with a house-special spicy savory sauce

Chicken Manchurian
$14.00

Crispy chicken sauteed with a sweet & spicy sauce

Chicken 65
$14.00

Deep-fried chicken sauteed in hot red sauce

Chili*
$14.00

Deep-fried & cooked in spicy Indo-Chinese sauce

Green Chili*
$14.00

Deep-fried & tossed in special spicy green sauce

Curry Leaf*
$14.00

Chef specialty. Deep-fried and sauteed with house-special curry leaf sauce

Garlic*
$14.00

Deep fried & tossed in black pepper and garlic

Entrees (Vegetable)

Nawabi Paneer Masala
$17.00

House special paneer curry

Navratan Korma
$16.00

Vegetables cooked in creamy cashew sauce with spices and herbs

Malai Kofta
$16.00

Vegetable balls cooked with creamy cashew sauce, butter, and spices

Saag Paneer
$16.00

Chopped spinach and paneer cooked with fresh onions and tomatoes with spices

Tikka Masala
$14.00

Veggies/paneer cooked with herbs and spices in a tomato and onion-based sauce

Butter Masala
$14.00

A creamy and mildly sweet gravy made with butter, tomatoes, cashews, and spices

Kadai
$14.00

Veggies/paneer cubes, sautéed onions, tomatoes in medium spicy sauce

Karaikudi
$14.00

Veggies/paneer cubes cooked in mild sauce and spices in Chettinad style

Gutti Vankai Curry
$16.00

Stuffed eggplant/brinjal curry in traditional Andhra style

Channa Masala
$15.00

Chickpeas cooked in a tangy tomato-based sauce

Aloo Gobi
$15.00

Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices and herbs in creamy cashew sauce

Dal Tadka
$14.00

Yellow lentils cooked with tomatoes, ginger, garlic, cilantro and spices

Entrees (Non-Vegetable)

Roghan Josh
$16.00

An aromatic curry dish of Kashmiri origin and made with your choice of meat

Vindaloo
$16.00

Choice of meat cooked in spicy, tangy gravy with potatoes

Butter Masala*
$16.00

Choice of meat cooked in a creamy and mildly sweet gravy made with butter, tomatoes, cashews, and spices

Tikka Masala*
$16.00

Choice of meat cooked in a creamy tangy tomato sauce with spices

Karaikudi Curry
$16.00

Chef specialty. Choice of meat cooked with coconut milk and spices in Chettinad style

Kadai Curry
$16.00

Thick curry with chunks of choice of meat sauteed with onion, and tomato

Andhra Curry
$16.00

Chef specialty. Choice of meat cooked in Andhra home style

Gongura Curry
$16.00

Chef specialty. Choice of meat cooked in spicy, South Indian sauce made from Gongura leaves

Goat Dum Ka Keema
$20.00

Ground goat cooked with onion, tomato, and special spices

Mutton Rara
$20.00

Chef specialty. Goat pieces & ground goat cooked together with minced onions and tomatoes

Nawabi Goat Masala
$19.00

House special goat curry

Chicken Nawabi Murgh
$17.00

House special chicken curry

Egg Curry Ande Ka Salan
$14.00

Eggs cooked in spicy onion tomato gravy

Saag Lamb
$18.00

Chopped spinach and lamb cooked with fresh onions and tomatoes with spices

Saag Chicken
$16.00

Chopped spinach and chicken cooked with fresh onions and tomatoes with spices

Uthappams - Desi Delights

Plain Uthappam
$12.00
Mixed Vegetable Uthappam
$14.00
Onion & Chili Uthappam
$14.00

Puri - Desi Delights

Puri with Bhaji
$12.00
Puri with Chicken Curry
$16.00
Puri with Goat Curry
$18.00
Puri with Goat Keema
$20.00
Puri with Lamb Curry
$18.00
Puri with Chana Masala
$14.00
Chole Bhature
$14.00

Deep-fried bread made from white flour (bhature) and served with spicy chickpea curry (chole)

Idli & Vada - Desi Delights

Idli
$10.00

Soft, pillowy steamed savory cakes made from rice and lentil batter

Podi Ghee Idli
$12.00

Idly coated with clarified butter and spiced lentil powder

Idli Sambar
$12.00

Idli dipped in sambar (lentil soup)

Idli and Vada Combo
$14.00

Idli and vada served together

Medu Vada
$10.00

Crisp and fried doughnut-shaped fritters made with urad dal, herbs, and spices

Sambar Vada
$12.00

Vada dipped in sambar (lentil soup)

Dosas - Desi Delights

Plain Dosa
$12.00
Masala Dosa
$14.00

Dosa stuffed with spiced potatoes

Mysore Masala Dosa
$16.00

Dosa coated with spicy lentil powder & stuffed with spiced potatoes

Onion Masala Dosa
$16.00

Dosa stuffed with sauteed red onions & spiced potatoes

Egg Dosa
$16.00
Kara Dosa
$14.00

Spicy chutney spread on dosa

Podi Dosa
$14.00

Dosa coated with spicy lentil powder

Dosa with Chicken Curry
$18.00
Dosa with Goat Curry
$20.00
Dosa with Goat Keema
$21.00
Dosa with Lamb Curry
$19.00

Street Food

Vegetable Samosa
$6.00
Onion Samosa
$6.00
Mirapakaya Bajji
$10.00
Cut Mirchi
$10.00

Beverages

Chikoo Shake
$7.00
Mango Lassi
$6.00
Pepsi
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Thums Up
$3.00
Limca
$3.00Out of stock
Masala Chai
$3.00
Bru Coffee
$3.00
Araku Boomi Coffee
$5.00
Water Bottle
$1.50

Tandoori

Tandoori Chicken
$16.00

Chicken spicy chicken leg pieces (bone-in) marinated in yogurt and cooked in a tandoor (clay oven)

Chicken Tikka Kebabs
$17.00

Spicy boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and cooked on a skewer in a tandoor (clay oven)

Malai Chicken Kebabs
$17.00

Mildly spiced boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and cooked on a skewer in a tandoor (clay oven)

Paneer Tikka Kebabs
$15.00

Indian cheese cubes marinated in spiced yogurt and cooked on a skewer in a tandoor (clay oven)

Breads

Plain Naan
$3.00

Flatbread baked in a clay oven

Butter Naan
$4.00

Flatbread baked in a clay oven and topped with butter

Garlic Naan
$4.50

Flatbread baked in a clay oven and sprinkled with garlic & cilantro

Roti
$3.00

A round flatbread made from whole wheat flour

Bhature
$6.00

Deep-fried bread made from white flour

Puri
$4.00

A deep-fried bread made from unleavened whole-wheat flour

Parotta
$4.50

Flaky flatbread with layers

Kids Corner

Mini Chocolate Dosa
$7.00
Mini Cheese Dosa
$7.00
Chicken Nuggets
$7.00

Sides

Rice
$4.00

Cooked basmati rice

Onion Lemon Mix
$3.00

Sliced onions and lemons

Raita
$2.00

Yogurt with minced vegetables

Salan
$2.00

Spicy tangy sauce made with peanuts and sesame

Sambar
$2.00

Lentil and vegetable stew

Chutney
$2.00

Biryanis - Vegetable

Vegetable Dum Biryani
$14.00
Ulavacharu Vegetable Biryani
$16.00
Gongura Vegetable Biryani
$16.00
Vijayawada Vegetable Biryani
$16.00
Gutti Vankaya (Eggplant) Biryani
$16.00
Vegetable Kheema Biryani
$17.00
Bucket Vegetable Dum Biryani
$48.00
Bucket Ulavacharu Vegetable Biryani
$52.00
Bucket Gongura Vegetable Biryani
$52.00
Bucket Vijayawada Vegetable Biryani
$52.00
Bucket Gutti Vankaya (Eggplant) Biryani
$52.00
Bucket Vegetable Kheema Biryani
$54.00

Biryanis - Paneer

Paneer Biryani
$16.00
Ulavacharu Paneer Biryani
$18.00
Gongura Paneer Biryani
$18.00
Masakali Paneer Biryani
$18.00
Bucket Paneer Biryani
$54.00
Bucket Ulavacharu Paneer Biryani
$58.00
Bucket Gongura Paneer Biryani
$58.00
Bucket Masakali Paneer Biryani
$58.00

Biryanis - Egg

Egg Biryani
$14.00
Ulavacharu Egg Biryani
$16.00
Gongura Egg Biryani
$16.00
Bucket Egg Biryani
$48.00
Bucket Ulavacharu Egg Biryani
$52.00
Bucket Gongura Egg Biryani
$52.00

Biryanis - Chicken

Chicken Dum Biryani
$16.00
Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani
$18.00
Gongura Chicken Biryani
$18.00
Vijayawada Chicken Biryani (Boneless)
$18.00
Masakali Chicken Biryani (Boneless)
$18.00
Chicken Fry Piece Biryani
$18.00
Bucket Chicken Dum Biryani
$54.00
Bucket Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani
$58.00
Bucket Gongura Chicken Biryani
$58.00
Bucket Vijayawada Chicken Biryani (Boneless)
$58.00
Bucket Masakali Chicken Biryani (Boneless)
$58.00
Bucket Chicken Fry Piece Biryani
$58.00

Biryanis - Goat

Goat Dum Biryani
$18.00Out of stock
Ulavacharu Goat Biryani
$21.00
Gongura Goat Biryani
$21.00
Goat Fry Biryani
$20.00
Goat Kheema Biryani
$21.00
Bucket Goat Dum Biryani
$62.00Out of stock
Bucket Ulavacharu Goat Biryani
$68.00Out of stock
Bucket Gongura Goat Biryani
$68.00Out of stock
Bucket Goat Fry Biryani
$64.00
Bucket Goat Keema Biryani
$68.00

Biryanis - Lamb

Lamb Fry Biryani (Boneless)
$20.00
Ulavacharu Lamb Biryani (Boneless)
$21.00
Gongura Lamb Biryani (Boneless)
$21.00
Bucket Lamb Fry Biryani (Boneless)
$64.00
Bucket Ulavacharu Lamb Biryani (Boneless)
$68.00
Bucket Gongura Lamb Biryani (Boneless)
$68.00

Biryanis - Seafood

Fish Biryani
$18.00
Gongura Shrimp Biryani
$21.00
Shrimp Fry Biryani
$20.00
Bucket Fish Biryani
$58.00
Bucket Gongura Shrimp Biryani
$68.00
Bucket Shrimp Fry Biryani
$64.00

Pulavs (Fri- Sun Only)

Vijayawada Vegetable Pulav
$16.00
Vegetable Keema Pulav
$17.00
Gutti Vankaya Pulav
$16.00
Masakali Paneer Pulav
$17.00
Egg Pulav
$15.00
Vijayawada Chicken Pulav (Boneless)
$18.00
Masakali Chicken Pulav (Boneless)
$18.00
Rajugari Kodi Pulav
$18.00
Rajugari Goat Pulav
$20.00
Goat Keema Pulav
$21.00
Lamb Fry Pulav (Boneless)
$20.00
Rajugari Shrimp Pulav
$20.00
Bucket Vijayawada Vegetable Pulav
$52.00Out of stock
Bucket Vegetable Keema Pulav
$54.00Out of stock
Bucket Gutti Vankaya Pulav
$52.00Out of stock
Bucket Masakali Paneer Pulav
$54.00Out of stock
Bucket Egg Pulav
$52.00Out of stock
Bucket Vijayawada Chicken Pulav (Boneless)
$58.00Out of stock
Bucket Masakali Chicken Pulav (Boneless)
$58.00Out of stock
Bucket Rajugari Kodi Pulav
$58.00Out of stock
Bucket Rajugari Goat Pulav
$64.00Out of stock
Bucket Goat Keema Pulav
$68.00Out of stock
Bucket Lamb Fry Pulav (Boneless)
$64.00Out of stock
Bucket Rajugari Shrimp Pulav
$64.00Out of stock

Desi Chinese Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice
$12.00
Egg Fried Rice
$13.00
Chicken Fried Rice
$14.00
Shrimp Fried Rice
$15.00

Desserts

Gulab Jamun
$5.00

Milk-based dough balls, deep-fried and soaked in sugar syrup

Rasmalai
$5.00

Soft milk patties soaked in sweetened milk and topped with pistachio bits

Kulfi
$4.00

Indian ice-cream served on a popsicle stick

Cassata Ice Cream
$6.00

Different flavors of ice cream layered on the cake and topped with chopped fruits and nuts

Sweet Paan
$3.00

Folded paan leaf filled with sweet jam, fennel seeds, and chopped dried fruits