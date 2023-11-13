Hyderabadi Biryani Pointe
STARTERS
- Samosa$5.99
Fried Asian pastry with Savory filling of potatoes, onions and peas
- Pakora (choice of onions and spinach)$7.99
Crispy fritters battered with mild spices and perfectly fried
- Puffs$3.99Out of stock
Stuffed with mixed vegetables/egg blended in spices
- Street Bites$7.99
Indian street style snacks filled with tangy spices, onions and perfectly fried.
- Rolls$11.99Out of stock
Wrap stuffed with cottage cheese/Chicken blended in spices, lettuce and herbs
- Chaats$7.99
Indian street style Pani Puri, Bhelpuri, Samosa Chaat, Aloo Tiki Chaat and Dahi Papdi Chaat with rich spicy, tangy flavors
VEG APPETIZERS
- Pav Bhaji$12.99
Thick spicy vegetable gravy served with soft dinner rolls
- Karam Podi (Paneer/Gobi)$13.99
Choice of Vegetable/Cottage Cheese sauteed with indian spices
- Pepper Fry (Gobi/Baby Corn)$12.99
Choice of Vegetable sauteed with Pepper
- Fusion Paneer$13.99
Cottage Cheese sauteed with fusion spices
- Special 65 (Paneer/Gobi/Baby Corn)$12.99
Choice of Vegetable/Cottage Cheese sauteed with 65 sauce
- Chilli (Paneer/Gobi/Baby Corn)$12.99
Choice of Vegetable/Cottage Cheese sauteed with chilli sauce
- Chatpata Paneer$12.99
Cottage Cheese sauteed with chat masala
- Manchurian (Veg/Paneer/Gobi)$12.99
Choice of Vegetable/Cottage Cheese sauteed with ketchup and spicy sauce
- Mirappa Kodi (Paneer/Gobi)$13.99
Choice of Vegetable/Cottage Cheese sauteed with Green Chilli and Indian Spices
NON-VEG APPETIZERS
- Chicken Chops (Popular)$16.99
Skinless leg pc with knuckle
- Chicken Majestic$12.99
A touch of garlic, green chillis & cilantro to a boneless chicken
- Chicken Manchurian$13.99
Chicken sauteed with ketchup and Spicy Sauce
- Curry Leaf Chicken$13.99
Chicken sauteed with curry leaf powder
- Special 65 (Egg/Chicken)$13.99
Choice of Egg/Chicken sauteed with Special 65 Sauce
- Pepper Fry (Chicken/Goat/Fish)$13.99
Choice of Chicken/Fish/Goat sauteed with pepper
- Pepper Fry Shrimp (Popular)$13.99
Shrimp sauteed with Pepper
- (Goat/Chicken) Sukha$14.99
Choice of dry Goat/Chicken fried sauteed with Indian Spices
- Goat Ghee Roast$15.99
Goat roasted with Ghee
- Crazy Goat$15.99
Goat meat marinated with special gun powder spice
- Chatpata Chicken$12.99
A touch of chat masala to breaded boneless chicken
- Chicken Lollipops$12.99
Drumstick sautéed with Indian spices
- Karam Podi Chicken$14.99
breaded chicken sauteed with Indian spices
- Chilli (Chicken/Fish/Shrimp)$13.99
Choice of Chicken/Fish sauteed with Chilli Sauce
- Mirappa Kodi Chicken$14.99
breaded chicken sautéed with green chilies and Indian spices
- Apollo Fish$14.99
Spicy and super flavorful fried fish sauteed with curry leaves and spices
VEG ENTREES (Served with Rice)
- Matar Paneer$12.99
Simmered with peas and onion tomato gravy, served with side of Rice
- Chana Masala$12.99
Chickpeas simmered with Indian spices and onion tomato gravy served with side of Rice.
- Saag Paneer$12.99
Simmered with fresh spinach sauce, served with side of Rice
- Aalu Gobi Matar$12.99
Simmered with potatoes, cauliflower and peas and onion tomato gravy served with side of Rice.
- Paneer Tikka Masala$12.99
Simmered with creamy tomato sauce, served with side of Rice
- Paneer Butter Masala$12.99
Simmered with signature butter cream tomato sauce , served with side of Rice
- Paneer Masala$12.99
Simmered with classic homestyle sauce, served with side of Rice
- Malai Kofta$13.99
Fried balls of potato and paneer in a rich and creamy mild gravy made with sweet onions and tomatoes
- Paneer Kadai$12.99
NON-VEG ENTREES (Served with Rice)
- Butter Chicken Masala$13.99
Chicken curry made with signature butter cream tomato sauce
- Chettinad Chicken (BoneIN/Boneless)$13.99
Regional special of Tamil Nadu, chicken cooked with dry roasted spices/ spicy, tangy tamarind and tomato sauce
- Chicken Tikka Masala$13.99
Chicken curry made with creamy tomato sauce
- Natu Kodi (Curry/Fry)$16.99
Country Chicken gravy/fried made with different spices
- Chicken Curry (BoneIn/Boneless)$13.99
Classic home style spicy chicken curry
- Lamb Rogan Josh$14.99
Lamb sauteed in creamy yogurt sauce with indian spices
- Saag Chicken$13.99
Chicken simmered with fresh spinach sauce
- Goat Curry$15.99
Classic home style spicy goat curry
- Chicken Vindaloo$13.99
Chicken cooked with spicy vindaloo sauce
- Chicken Kadai$13.99
Chicken curry mixed with onions, bell peppers and kadai masala
- Goat Kadai$15.99
Curry made with goat meat, onions, bell peppers and kadai masala
- Andra Chicken (BoneIn/Boneless)$15.99
Regional special of Tamil Nadu, chicken cooked with dry roasted spices/ spicy, tangy tamarind and tomato sauce
- Saag Lamb$14.99
Lamb sauted in fresh spinach sauce
- Lamb Korma$14.99
Lamb sauteed in creamy onion sauce
- Goat Vindaloo$15.99
Goat mixed with spicy vindaloo sauce
BIRYANIS (Special Biryani from Nawabs)
- Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani$13.99
cooked in a slow flame with spices and basmati rice with marinated chicken
- Vijayawada Chicken Biryani$15.99
Boneless chicken marinated in 65 sauces covered in masala rice
- Tandoori Chicken Biryani$15.99
- Boneless Chicken Biryani$13.99
boneless chicken pieces marinated in lemon juice and a blend of Indian spices to create spicy and tender chicken covered in masala rice
- Chicken Pepper Fry Biryani$14.99
Boneless chicken fried with pepper sauces and covered with masala rice
- Gongora Boneless Chicken Biryani$14.99
Sour leaves sauces added to boneless chicken covered with masala rice
- Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani$15.99
cooked in a slow flame with spices and basmati rice with marinated goat
- Goat Sukha Biryani (Popular)$17.99
Goat Sukha covered with biryani masala rice
- Goat Fry Biryani (Popular)$17.99
Fried goat covered with biryani masala rice
- Vegetable Dum Biryani$11.99
cooked in a slow flame with spices and basmati rice with marinated mixed vegetables
- Paneer Biryani$11.99
Cottage cheese sautéed with biryani masala sauce and covered with masala rice
- Egg Biryani$12.99
3 Boiled eggs sautéed with biryani masala sauce and covered with masala rice
- Jackfruit Dum Biryani (Popular)$13.99
cooked in a slow flame with spices and basmati rice with marinated jackfruit
- Thalapakattu Biryani (Popular)$17.99
Special blend of spices from Tamil Nadu
- Chicken Sukha Biryani (Popular)$15.99
Chicken Sukha covered with biryani masala rice
- NatuKodi Fry Biryani$15.99
Country chicken fried with spices covered in masala rice
BUCKET BIRYANI
- Veg Bucket Biryani$22.99
- Jackfruit Bucket Biryani$26.99
- Paneer Bucket Biryani$25.99
- Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Bucket Biryani$28.99
- Boneless Chicken Bucket Biryani$30.99
- Hyderabadi Goat Dum Bucket Biryani$30.99
- Gongura Paneer Bucket Biryani$26.99
- Gongura Chicken Boneless Bucket Biryani$31.99
- Gongura Goat Bucket Biryani$31.99
SOUTH INDIAN SPECIALS
- Medu Vada$8.99
Doughnut shaped south Indian breakfast snack made from black lentil served plain or with vegetable lentil stew
- Poori Sabji$10.99
Lightly spiced potato dish called Bhaji with hints of coriander, ginger spices served with traditional bread made with whole wheat flour mixed in salt, and water
- Uthappam$8.99
Thick layered dosa stuffed with choice of selection
- Chole Bhature$10.99
a combination of spicy white chickpeas and a deep-fried bread made from Maida
- 60mm Dosa$17.99
a 60mm dosa (bigger size) stuffed with choice of selection
- Special Dosa$11.99
Special dosa (specific spices and popularity) according to region and taste
- Regular Dosa$8.99
a batter of rice and lentil cooked in special pan until crispy stuffed with choice of selection
- Idly$6.99
soft & fluffy steamed cake made with fermented rice & lentil batter served plain or with vegetable lentil stew
- Mysore Bonda$7.99
South Indian snacks made with rice flour, baking soda, onion, all-purpose flour, yoghurt, cumin and ginger
- Rava Dosa$12.99
Special South Indian Dosa
- Upma/Pongal$7.99
Famous South Indian breakfast Special
TANDOORI
- Tandoori Pomfret (Popular)$15.99Out of stock
Whole pomfret marinated with paprika, turmeric, ginger-garlic baked with mustard oil on skewers
- Chicken Tikka Kabob$13.99
Boneless chicken charbroiled in tandoor marinated in special sauce and spices
- Paneer Tikka Kabob$12.99
Diced cottage cheese charbroiled in tandoor marinated in special sauce and spices
- Tandoori Shrimp$14.99
Jumbo shrimp marinated and cooked in clay oven
- Malai Kabob$13.99
Boneless chicken breast marinated in a juicy mixture of curd, cream, cashew nuts, and spices baked in tandoor
- Tandoori Chicken$14.99
Chicken leg charbroiled in tandoor marinated in special sauce and spices
BREADS
- Malabar Paratha (2Pcs)$4.99
Regional flaky layered bread of Kerala
- Breadbasket (Plain, Butter and Garlic Naan)$13.99
Mixed with plain, butter and garlic naan
- Naan Varieties$3.99
Freshly baked bread in a Tandoor(Clay Oven), plain or topped with option of choices
- Paratha with Curry (Paneer/Chicken/Goat/Veg Korma)$13.99
flatbreads made with whole wheat flour with choice of curry from the selection
- Tandoori Roti$4.99
Freshly baked whole wheat bread
- Kothu Paratha$11.99
INDO CHINESE
- Noodles$12.99
Street style noodles cooked with the choice of protein/vegetables
- Fried Rice$12.99
Street style fried rice cooked with the choice of protein/vegetables
- Paneer 65 over Fried Rice (Popular)$14.99
Street style fried rice cooked with special paneer 65 add on
- Chicken 65 over Fried Rice (Popular)$15.99
Street style fried rice cooked with special chicken 65 add on
- Dumplings (Veg/Chicken)$12.99
Street Style dumplings with choice of protein/vegetables
DRINKS
- Mango Lassi$4.99
Indian yogurt, mangoes and cardamoms
- Masala Chai$1.99
Special Herbal tea with ginger, lemon and spices
- Sweet Lassi$3.99
North Indian drink made from yogurt, milk, sugar and flavored with cardamom
- Madras Coffee$2.99
Special Madras style coffee
- Buttermilk$3.99
yogurt, roasted cumin seed powder, black salt and some salt, coriander
- Sodas (Can)$2.99
Coke/Sprite/Diet Coke/Thums Up
DESSERTS
- Ras Malai (4pcs)$4.99
Bengali dessert of soft paneer balls immersed in chilled creamy milk
- Gulab Jamun (3pcs)$4.99
Fried balls of a dough made from milk solids and soaked in sugar syrup
- Double ka Meetha (Popular)$4.99
Indian bread pudding sweet soaked in a hot milk with spices
- Kulfi$2.99
Shahi Kulfi
- Carrot Halwa$5.99
Indian Carrot pudding sweet made in milk with spices