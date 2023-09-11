Drinks

Bar

Tap Water

Limonada Fresca

$5.50

Limonada w/ Hibiscus

$6.00

Limonada Grande

$10.00

Unsweetened Hibiscus Tea

$6.00

Jamaica Mocktail

$7.00

Horchata

$6.50

Mango Mama

$6.50

Tamarindo Juice

$6.50

Bottled and Fountain Bev

Bottled Water

$2.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Mexi-Coke

$4.00

Mexi-Sprite

$4.00

Mexi-Fanta

$4.00

Guarana

$4.00

Cafe

Espresso

$3.00

Cafe Con Miel

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Capuccino

$4.50

Organic Loose Leaf Tea

$4.00

Food

Empanadas

Chicken Empanada

$5.00

Ground Top Sirloin Empanada

$5.00

Shrimp Empanada

$5.50

Cheesy Rice Empanada

$5.00

Guava And Cheese Empanada

$5.50

Maduro And Cheese Empanada

$5.50

Plantain and cheese

Pica Pollo Empanada

$5.50

Spicy Chicken

Nachos

Classic Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Includes 3 toppings

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Includes 3 toppings

Cauliflower Nachos

$15.00

Includes all fresh veggies

Shrimp Nachos

$17.00

Includes 3 toppings

Pernil (pork) Nachos

$17.00

Includes 3 toppings

Picanha (steak) Nachos

$18.00

Includes 3 toppings

Ground Top Sirloin Nachos

$18.00

Includes 3 toppings

Salmon Nachos

$19.50

Includes 3 toppings

Griddled Queso Nachos

$17.00

Includes 3 toppings

Nacho Ribs

$20.00

Includes 3 toppings

Regular Nachos

$9.00

Chips and melted queso only

Bowls

BBQ Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Cauliflower Bowl

$15.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Classic Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Griddled Queso

$17.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Ground Top Sirloin Bowl

$18.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Pernil (pork) Bowl

$17.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Picanha (steak) Bowl

$18.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Salmon Bowl

$19.50

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Shrimp Bowl

$17.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Burritos

Classic Chicken Burrito

$15.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

BBQ Chicken Burrito

$15.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Cauliflower Burrito

$15.00

Includes all fresh veggies

Shrimp Burrito

$17.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Pernil (pork) Burrito

$17.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Picanha (steak) Burrito

$18.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Ground Top Sirloin Burrito

$18.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Salmon Burrito

$19.50

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Griddled Queso Burrito

$17.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Bean Burrito

$12.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Tacos A La Plancha

Chicken Tacos

$18.50

3 tacos served with melted cheese, pico, and special sauce

BBQ Chicken Tacos

$18.50

Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

3 tacos served with melted cheese, pico, and special sauce

Pernil (pork) Tacos

$20.00

3 tacos served with melted cheese ,pico, and special sauce

Picanha (steak) Tacos

$21.50

3 tacos served with melted cheese, pico, and special sauce

Ground Tops Sirloin Tacos

$21.50

3 tacos served with melted cheese, pico, and special sauce

Salmon Tacos

$23.00

3 tacos served with melted cheese, pico, and special sauce

Cauliflower Tacos

$18.50

3 tacos served with melted cheese, pico, and special sauce

Griddled Queso Tacos

$18.50

Holy Trinity

$25.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Served with pico and crema on the side

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Served with pico and crema on the side

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Cauliflower Quesadilla

$15.00

Ground Top Sirloin Quesadilla

$17.00

Served with pico and crema on the side

Pernil (pork) Quesadilla

$16.00

Served with pico and crema on the side

Picanha (steak) Quesadilla

$17.00

Served with pico and crema on the side

Salmon Quesadilla

$18.50

Served with pico and crema on the side

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Served with pico and crema on the side

Food Truck Favorites

Chori Burger

$17.50

Served with lettuce, pico, queso, curtido, grated cheese, ketchup and garlic mayo

Sloppy Dog

$15.00

Mama's Ribs Salt and Lime

$17.00

Served with pico and grated cheese

Mama's Ribs BBQ

$17.00

Served with pico and grated cheese

Mama Cuba

$16.00

Our twist on a traditional Cuban

Street Corn

$9.00

Served with crema, pico and a paprika cheese blend

Carneval

$18.00

Pollo Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ Pollo Sandwich

$15.00

Messi Pan

$17.00

Chef Creations

Nacho-Sagna

$17.00

A baked and layered nacho dish that’s a Latino twist on mom’s lasagna made with ground top sirloin, cheese, ranchero sauce and served Mama’s Way

Nacho Cheesy Rice Balls

$9.50

La Placita

$15.00

Mama's Sampler

$20.00

Basket of wings, tostones, 2 empanadas and dipping sauces

Mexi-Cola Cauliflower Wings

$15.50

Mexi-Cola Chicken Wings

$15.50

Griddled Queso Side Order

$6.50

Mama's Fries

$6.00

Side Orders

Side Of Rice

$6.00

Side Of Black Beans

$6.00

Side Of Griddled Queso

$6.50

Guacamole And Chips

$10.00

Box Of Chips

$5.00

Side Of Queso

$4.00

Side Of Salsa

$4.00

Side Scoop Of Guac

$3.50

Side Of Tostones

$8.00

Sauce Cup Mama's Sauce

$0.50

Sauce Cup Crema

$0.50

Sauce Cup Cilantro Lime

$0.50

Sauce Cup Chipotle

$0.50

Sauce Cup BBQ

$0.50

Sauce Cup Queso

$0.50

Sauce Cup Nutty Coconutty

$0.50

Sauce Cup Mojito

$1.00

Sauce Cup Chiltepe

$1.00

Sauce Cup Chimichurri

$1.00

Sauce Cup Mayan Jade

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$5.00

12 oz Side

$6.00

Para Ninos

Kiddie Dogs

$8.50

Baby Bowl

$9.00

Desserts

Zacapa Flan (slice)

$10.00

Spaniard Churros

$8.00

Mais Tres Leches

$8.00

Mayan Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Zacapa Flan (whole)

$54.00

Gracias

Gracias Nachos

Gracias Salsas

Gracias Limonada

Family Meal

Chicken Family Meal

$60.00

Serves 4, includes hot ground corn tortillas OR our signature nacho chips and queso. With pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro lime turmeric rice, and a fresh salad.

Califlower Family Meal

$60.00

Serves 4, includes hot ground corn tortillas OR our signature nacho chips and queso. With pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro lime turmeric rice, and a fresh salad.

Pernil (pork) Family Meal

$70.00

Serves 4, includes hot ground corn tortillas OR our signature nacho chips and queso. With pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro lime turmeric rice, and a fresh salad.

Picanha (steak) Family Meal

$75.00

Serves 4, includes hot ground corn tortillas OR our signature nacho chips and queso. With pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro lime turmeric rice, and a fresh salad.

Shrimp Family Meal

$70.00

Serves 4, includes hot ground corn tortillas OR our signature nacho chips and queso. With pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro lime turmeric rice, and a fresh salad.

Salmon Family Meal

$80.00

Serves 4, includes hot ground corn tortillas OR our signature nacho chips and queso. With pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro lime turmeric rice, and a fresh salad.

Bandido Tacos

Chicken Bandido Tacos

$18.00

BBQ Chicken Bandido Tacos

$18.00

Shrimp Bandido Tacos

$19.50

Pernil Bandido Tacos

$19.50

Picanha Bandido Tacos

$21.00

Ground Top Bandido Tacos

$21.00

Cauliflower Bandido Tacos

$18.00

Salmon Bandido Tacos

$22.50