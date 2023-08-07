i Pazzi At Home
Pasta Bar
Mafaldini with Eggplant, Mushrooms, and Ricotta
Eggplant served with mushrooms, san marzano tomato, ricotta salata, and mafaldine pasta (vegetarian option)
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Beef, milk-fed veal, and Heritage pork served over house-made spaghetti with tomato sauce and mint
Bigoli alla Bologenese
Veal pork and beef ragu served with a house-made thick spaghetti and parmigiano
Rigatoni with Chicken and Broccoli
Chicken thigh and broccoli served over house-made rigatoni with garlic pecorino sauce
Chicken Parmigiana with Gnocchi
Parmesan-crusted chicken from served with house-made gnocchi, tomato sauce, basilico, and mozzarella
Bucatini alla Matrichana
House-made hollow thick spaghetti served with bacon, pecorino romano, tomato sauce, and chili peppers
Shrimp Fra Diavolo with Cappelletti
House made cappelletti pasta, black tiger shrimp, calabrian pepper, san marzano tomato, capers, and basilico
Gelato
Gelato for 2-3 ppl
Choose one or two flavors of our homemade artisan gelato. Serves 2-3 people.
Gelato for 4-6 ppl
Choose one, two, or three flavors of our homemade artisan gelato. Serves 4-6 people.
Gelato for 7-10 ppl
Choose one, two, or three flavors of our homemade artisan gelato. Serves 7-10 people.