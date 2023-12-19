I-10 Henderson Valero Travel Stop 3003 Grand Point Highway
Appetizers / Sides
- French Fries$2.99
- Sidewinder Curly Fries$2.29
Our sidewinder fries are matched with Bent Arm Ale craft beer batter, fried to a light caramel and molasses hint perfection.
- Tator Tots$2.99
Fried golden and served hot, our tator tots are great any time of day.
- Potato Stuffed Cheese Bombs$2.49
Don’t eat meat? Don’t fret – we have vegetarian options. The Cheese Bomb Tater Keg is loaded with creamy cheddar cheese, sour cream, and potatoes.
- Onion Rings$3.39
Remember that song? "If you like it you should have put a ring on it". We agree with Beyonce , and we think you'll definitely like these rings fried golden and crispy.
- Fried Gator Bites$4.49
Alligator meat cooked with vegetables, seasonings, and battered. Alligator is a mild and white, a little like chicken. Juicy and tender, our gator bites are bound to be a favorite!
- Chicken Wings$3.99+
Bone-in wings, regular or spicy breading or add your choice of sauce.
- Boneless Chicken Wings$4.29+
Classic boneless chicken wings, breaded and available with a number of sauces. Choose your sauce when selecting size.
- Popcorn Shrimp$5.99
Buttermilk Breaded or Louisiana-style spiced, these quick and easy bites are a fan favorite!
- Loaded Tots$3.49
Crispy fresh tater tots topped with chili, bacon bits, and cheese.
- Meat Pie (Beef) Empanada$1.99+
Ground beef in a spice blend in a flakey wheat flour empanada.
- Hashbrowns$1.29
Crispy hash brown patties, a great stand alone snack, or addition to any breakfast meal
Breakfast
- Egg-wich$2.79
This ingenious twist on a classic formula starts with an old-fashioned base of sausage topped with American cheese, but replaces the bread with two soft-yet-sturdy scrambled egg patties, creating a breakfast sandwich experience that’s packed with protein, lighter on carbs, and has everything you need to start your day off on a decidedly delicious note.
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Waffle Biscuit$2.99
The Waffle Biscuit is a sweeter version of a traditional biscuit with the distinct and craveable flavor of the beloved waffle, with a freshly prepared egg, sausage and American cheese.
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant$3.69
Don't flake out on breakfast when time is short. Made with a premium pork sausage patty, fluffy whole egg patty and real cheese on a tender, buttery croissant, breakfast sandwich stacks up the savory flavor.
- Bacon & Eggs$3.69
Tried and true, order up our crispy bacon and eggs any way you'd like, for a great simple start to your day.
- Eggs$1.29
2, made to order eggs, your way! Sunny side up, scrambled, over-easy, make it your way.
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese on Toast$3.69
Quick grab and go option, made with a premium pork sausage patty, fluffy whole egg patty and real cheese on a buttered toast.
Lunch/Dinner
- Hamburger$7.99
Fire River Farms Classic flame grilled burger . Grilled hot and juicy. Choice of fry included.
- Cheeseburger$8.49
Fire River Farms Classic flame grilled burger patties is a classic anywhere, anytime. Load yours up today. Comes with fries and a drink.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$8.99
Juicy and hot Fire River Farms Classic flame grilled burger topped with Applewood smoked bacon.
- Fried Chicken$2.89+
Crispy, crunchy, southern seasoned and classic. Try our made in-store fried chicken!
- Fish & Chips$9.99
Flakey, Fresh and Fabulous. Our golden fried fish and fries is perfect any time of the day, for a light meal, or hot snack.
- Boudin Po Boy$6.99
Piled with lettuce, tomato, toasted bread with Louisiana classic Boudin sausage with a delicious southern remoulade.
- Shrimp Po Boy$6.99
Classic Louisiana Po Boy Sandwich with fried shrimp (regular or Louisiana spicy), lettuce, tomato and a zesty remoulade
- Juicy Lucy$10.99
Our signature burger. Handmade burger patties, stuffed with cheese and grilled hot, melting the cheese INSIDE the burger, making sure the cheesy goodness is in every bite. Cooking time varies, but generally is 10-15mins. CAUTION** CHEESE IS HOT, BE CAREFUL WHEN ENJOYING.
- John Wayne Burger$8.99
Saddle up Cowboy, this burger aint no pony ride. Our signature stuffed burger with American cheese is topped with a crispy onion ring and tangy bourbon bbq sauce.
- Chicken Tenders$1.99+
Fried golden crispy, these easy to eat, our Chicken Tenders are made of tender juicy chicken.
Specials
- Chicken Waffle Nuggets$5.99
Chicken & Waffles, in a bite size, easy to eat option! Our chicken is battered in a pecan & cinnamon waffle batter, deep fried until golden delicious and served with maple syrup.
- Cinnamon & Pecan Pancakes$3.99
2 Buttermilk pancakes made with pecan pieces and gourmet Karinjte cinnamon. Served with hashbrowns and syrup to make your breakfast quick & delicious.
- Chicken Bucket/Meal$15.99
Meal night at Mammie's. Enjoy our fresh and delicious fried chicken meal. 6 juicy pieces of fried Chicken + 6 golden fried Chicken tenders + Fries & biscuits.
- Plate Meal$6.99
Miss Mammie's traditional plate lunch - see store for today's special. (Changes daily)
- Seafood Plate Lunch$7.99
Check with store for availability - Miss Mammie's traditional Seafood Plate Lunch
Breakfast Grab-n'-Go
- Jimmy Dean, Sausage, Egg & Cheese Nugget$3.99
Stuffed and loaded with premium, seasoned Jimmy Dean sausage, scrambled eggs and cheese, these bite sized nuggets are super portable and easy to eat and amazingly delicious.
- Boudin$2.99
A Louisiana staple, Boudin is a combination of cooked rice, pork, onions, green peppers and seasonings.
- Bacon$1.29
Crispy applewood-smoked flavored bacon.
- Sausage Links$3.29
4 Jimmy Dean sausage links. Jimmy Dean® pork sausage links are made with a unique, proprietary blend of seasonings and spices, using only premium USDA inspected cuts of pork with no artificial fillers or MSG to deliver the best flavor and bite.
- Sausage stuffed waffle$3.69
Savory sausage, real egg omelet, and cheddar cheese sauce sealed neatly in a crispy, sweet maple-flavored Belgian-style waffle.
Sandwiches, Wraps & Tacos
- Peanut Butter & Jelly$1.49
Not much needed to describe this classic sandwich. Peanut Butter & Jelly. Enjoy.
- BLT Wrap$3.99
Applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes, wrapped up tight in a whole grain, gluten free tortilla.
- Breaded Chicken Sandwich$7.49
Juicy breaded chicken breast fried and served on hoagie bun. Our chicken breast is produced from chickens never raised with antibiotics and fed Do Good Feed which helps reduce food waste & greenhouse gas emissions.
- Shrimp Taco$4.99
Crispy fried shrimp (Regular or Spicy) wrapped in a grilled tortilla, fresh diced tomatoes, and Louisiana remoulade.
- Classic BLT$5.99
Classic Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato sandwich on a toast (Texas Toast or substitute white bread)