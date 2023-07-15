Food

Empanadas

Chicken Empanada

$4.50

Ground Top Sirloin Empanada

$4.50

Shrimp Empanada

$5.00

Cheesy Rice Empanada

$4.50

Guava And Cheese Empanada

$5.00

Maduro And Cheese Empanada

$5.00

Plantain and cheese

Pica Pollo Empanada

$5.00

Spicy Chicken

Nachos

Classic Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Includes 3 toppings

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Includes 3 toppings

Cauliflower Nachos

$13.00

Includes all fresh veggies

Shrimp Nachos

$15.00

Includes 3 toppings

Pernil (pork) Nachos

$15.00

Includes 3 toppings

Picanha (steak) Nachos

$16.00

Includes 3 toppings

Ground Top Sirloin Nachos

$16.00

Includes 3 toppings

Salmon Nachos

$17.50

Includes 3 toppings

Griddled Queso Nachos

$15.00

Includes 3 toppings

Nacho Ribs

$18.00

Includes 3 toppings

Regular Nachos

$8.50

Chips and melted queso only

Bowls

BBQ Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Cauliflower Bowl

$13.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Classic Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Griddled Queso

$15.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Ground Top Sirloin Bowl

$16.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Pernil (pork) Bowl

$15.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Picanha (steak) Bowl

$16.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Salmon Bowl

$17.50

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Shrimp Bowl

$15.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Burritos

Classic Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

BBQ Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Cauliflower Burrito

$13.00

Includes all fresh veggies

Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Pernil (pork) Burrito

$15.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Picanha (steak) Burrito

$16.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Ground Top Sirloin Burrito

$16.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Salmon Burrito

$17.50

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Griddled Queso Burrito

$15.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Bean Burrito

$10.00

Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce

Tacos A La Plancha

Chicken Tacos

$17.50

3 tacos served with melted cheese, pico, and special sauce

Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

3 tacos served with melted cheese, pico, and special sauce

Pernil (pork) Tacos

$19.00

3 tacos served with melted cheese ,pico, and special sauce

Picanha (steak) Tacos

$20.50

3 tacos served with melted cheese, pico, and special sauce

Ground Tops Sirloin Tacos

$20.50

3 tacos served with melted cheese, pico, and special sauce

Salmon Tacos

$22.00

3 tacos served with melted cheese, pico, and special sauce

Cauliflower Tacos

$17.50

3 tacos served with melted cheese, pico, and special sauce

Quesadillas

Cauliflower Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Served with pico and crema on the side

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Served with pico and crema on the side

Ground Top Sirloin Quesadilla

$15.00

Served with pico and crema on the side

Pernil (pork) Quesadilla

$14.00

Served with pico and crema on the side

Picanha (steak) Quesadilla

$15.00

Served with pico and crema on the side

Salmon Quesadilla

$16.50

Served with pico and crema on the side

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Served with pico and crema on the side

Food Truck Favorites

Chori Burger

$15.50

Served with lettuce, pico, queso, curtido, grated cheese, ketchup and garlic mayo

Sloppy Dog

$13.00

Mama's Ribs Salt and Lime

$15.00

Served with pico and grated cheese

Mama's Ribs BBQ

$15.00

Served with pico and grated cheese

Mama Cuba

$14.00

Our twist on a traditional Cuban

Street Corn

$7.00

Served with crema, pico and a paprika cheese blend

Sandwiches

Carneval Sandwich

$16.00

Pollo Sandwich

$13.00

BBQ Pollo Sandwich

$13.00

Specials

La Placita

$12.00

Mama's Sampler

$18.00

Basket of wings, tostones, 2 empanadas and dipping sauces

Mexi-Cola Cauliflower Wings

$13.50

Mexi-Cola Chicken Wings

$13.50

Nacho Cheesy Rice Balls

$9.00

Nacho-Sagna

$15.00

A baked and layered nacho dish that’s a Latino twist on mom’s lasagna made with ground top sirloin, cheese, ranchero sauce and served Mama’s Way

Tacos A La Plancha Trinity

$19.00

Side Orders

Side Of Rice

$5.00

Side Of Black Beans

$3.50

Side Of Griddled Queso

$5.50

Guacamole And Chips

$10.00

Box Of Chips

$4.25

Side Of Queso

$4.25

Side Of Salsa

$4.25

Side Scoop Of Guac

$3.50

Side Of Tostones

$6.00

Sauce Cup Mama's Sauce

$0.50

Sauce Cup Crema

$0.50

Sauce Cup Cilantro Lime

$0.50

Sauce Cup Chipotle

$0.50

Sauce Cup BBQ

$0.50

Sauce Cup Queso

$0.50

Sauce Cup Nutty Coconutty

$0.50

Sauce Cup Mojito

$1.00

Sauce Cup Chiltepe

$1.00

Sauce Cup Chimichurri

$1.00

Sauce Cup Mayan Jade

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Para Ninos

Baby Bowl

$7.50

Served with rice and beans

Kiddie Dogs

$8.50

Desserts

Zacapa Flan (slice)

$9.00

Zacapa Flan (whole)

$54.00

Spaniard Churros

$8.00

Mais Tres Leches

$8.00

Mayan Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Family Meal

Chicken Family Meal

$50.00

Serves 4, includes hot ground corn tortillas OR our signature nacho chips and queso. With pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro lime turmeric rice, and a fresh salad.

Califlower Family Meal

$50.00

Serves 4, includes hot ground corn tortillas OR our signature nacho chips and queso. With pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro lime turmeric rice, and a fresh salad.

Pernil (pork) Family Meal

$60.00

Serves 4, includes hot ground corn tortillas OR our signature nacho chips and queso. With pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro lime turmeric rice, and a fresh salad.

Picanha (steak) Family Meal

$65.00

Serves 4, includes hot ground corn tortillas OR our signature nacho chips and queso. With pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro lime turmeric rice, and a fresh salad.

Shrimp Family Meal

$60.00

Serves 4, includes hot ground corn tortillas OR our signature nacho chips and queso. With pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro lime turmeric rice, and a fresh salad.

Salmon Family Meal

$70.00

Serves 4, includes hot ground corn tortillas OR our signature nacho chips and queso. With pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro lime turmeric rice, and a fresh salad.

Drinks

Cafe

Limonada Fresca

$5.00

Limonada Fresca W/Hibiscus

$5.50

Nacho Mama’s famous limonada

Limonada Grande

$10.00

Horchata

$6.50

Traditional rice milk beverage made with cinnamon and nuts

Jamaica Mocktail

$6.50

Unsweetened Hibiscus Tea

$6.50

Mango Mama

$6.00

Mango Juice

Tamarind Juice

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cafe Con Miel

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Capuccino

$4.50

Organic Loose Leaf Tea

$3.50

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Lime Jarrito

$2.50

Mandarina Jarrito

$2.50

Guava Jarrito

$2.50

Pineapple Jarrito

$2.50

Fountain Coke

$2.50

Fountain Diet

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50