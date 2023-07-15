I Am Nacho Mama 42 Main St
Food
Empanadas
Nachos
Classic Chicken Nachos
Includes 3 toppings
BBQ Chicken Nachos
Includes 3 toppings
Cauliflower Nachos
Includes all fresh veggies
Shrimp Nachos
Includes 3 toppings
Pernil (pork) Nachos
Includes 3 toppings
Picanha (steak) Nachos
Includes 3 toppings
Ground Top Sirloin Nachos
Includes 3 toppings
Salmon Nachos
Includes 3 toppings
Griddled Queso Nachos
Includes 3 toppings
Nacho Ribs
Includes 3 toppings
Regular Nachos
Chips and melted queso only
Bowls
BBQ Chicken Bowl
Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce
Cauliflower Bowl
Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce
Classic Chicken Bowl
Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce
Griddled Queso
Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce
Ground Top Sirloin Bowl
Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce
Pernil (pork) Bowl
Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce
Picanha (steak) Bowl
Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce
Salmon Bowl
Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce
Shrimp Bowl
Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce
Burritos
Classic Chicken Burrito
Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce
BBQ Chicken Burrito
Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce
Cauliflower Burrito
Includes all fresh veggies
Shrimp Burrito
Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce
Pernil (pork) Burrito
Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce
Picanha (steak) Burrito
Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce
Ground Top Sirloin Burrito
Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce
Salmon Burrito
Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce
Griddled Queso Burrito
Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce
Bean Burrito
Includes 1 topping and 1 sauce
Tacos A La Plancha
Chicken Tacos
3 tacos served with melted cheese, pico, and special sauce
Shrimp Tacos
3 tacos served with melted cheese, pico, and special sauce
Pernil (pork) Tacos
3 tacos served with melted cheese ,pico, and special sauce
Picanha (steak) Tacos
3 tacos served with melted cheese, pico, and special sauce
Ground Tops Sirloin Tacos
3 tacos served with melted cheese, pico, and special sauce
Salmon Tacos
3 tacos served with melted cheese, pico, and special sauce
Cauliflower Tacos
3 tacos served with melted cheese, pico, and special sauce
Quesadillas
Cauliflower Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Served with pico and crema on the side
Chicken Quesadilla
Served with pico and crema on the side
Ground Top Sirloin Quesadilla
Served with pico and crema on the side
Pernil (pork) Quesadilla
Served with pico and crema on the side
Picanha (steak) Quesadilla
Served with pico and crema on the side
Salmon Quesadilla
Served with pico and crema on the side
Shrimp Quesadilla
Served with pico and crema on the side
Food Truck Favorites
Chori Burger
Served with lettuce, pico, queso, curtido, grated cheese, ketchup and garlic mayo
Sloppy Dog
Mama's Ribs Salt and Lime
Served with pico and grated cheese
Mama's Ribs BBQ
Served with pico and grated cheese
Mama Cuba
Our twist on a traditional Cuban
Street Corn
Served with crema, pico and a paprika cheese blend
Specials
La Placita
Mama's Sampler
Basket of wings, tostones, 2 empanadas and dipping sauces
Mexi-Cola Cauliflower Wings
Mexi-Cola Chicken Wings
Nacho Cheesy Rice Balls
Nacho-Sagna
A baked and layered nacho dish that’s a Latino twist on mom’s lasagna made with ground top sirloin, cheese, ranchero sauce and served Mama’s Way
Tacos A La Plancha Trinity
Side Orders
Side Of Rice
Side Of Black Beans
Side Of Griddled Queso
Guacamole And Chips
Box Of Chips
Side Of Queso
Side Of Salsa
Side Scoop Of Guac
Side Of Tostones
Sauce Cup Mama's Sauce
Sauce Cup Crema
Sauce Cup Cilantro Lime
Sauce Cup Chipotle
Sauce Cup BBQ
Sauce Cup Queso
Sauce Cup Nutty Coconutty
Sauce Cup Mojito
Sauce Cup Chiltepe
Sauce Cup Chimichurri
Sauce Cup Mayan Jade
Side of Avocado
Desserts
Family Meal
Chicken Family Meal
Serves 4, includes hot ground corn tortillas OR our signature nacho chips and queso. With pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro lime turmeric rice, and a fresh salad.
Califlower Family Meal
Serves 4, includes hot ground corn tortillas OR our signature nacho chips and queso. With pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro lime turmeric rice, and a fresh salad.
Pernil (pork) Family Meal
Serves 4, includes hot ground corn tortillas OR our signature nacho chips and queso. With pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro lime turmeric rice, and a fresh salad.
Picanha (steak) Family Meal
Serves 4, includes hot ground corn tortillas OR our signature nacho chips and queso. With pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro lime turmeric rice, and a fresh salad.
Shrimp Family Meal
Serves 4, includes hot ground corn tortillas OR our signature nacho chips and queso. With pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro lime turmeric rice, and a fresh salad.
Salmon Family Meal
Serves 4, includes hot ground corn tortillas OR our signature nacho chips and queso. With pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro lime turmeric rice, and a fresh salad.
Drinks
Cafe
Limonada Fresca
Limonada Fresca W/Hibiscus
Nacho Mama’s famous limonada
Limonada Grande
Horchata
Traditional rice milk beverage made with cinnamon and nuts
Jamaica Mocktail
Unsweetened Hibiscus Tea
Mango Mama
Mango Juice