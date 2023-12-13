Ice Cream Lounge & Caribbean Grill 1800 Sullivan Trail
Grill
Seafood Dinners
- Shrimp$22.88
Pan-fried succulent shrimp marinated in a fiery jerk seasoning blend, resulting in a combination of smoky, spicy, and tangy flavors. Also available in garlic butter and cajun
- Red Snapper$31.20
Fresh red snapper, expertly seasoned with Jamaican spices, fried to perfection, resulting in a mouthwatering dish. Avaliable in escovich, brown stew or fried
- Pan-Seared Salmon$28.08
Fresh salmon fillets seasoned with a delightful blend of Jamaican spices, then seared to perfection offering a delicious and flavorful Jamaican twist on a classic seafood dish. Also available in garlic butter
Rasta Pasta
Chicken Dinners
- Curry Chicken Dinner$15.08+
A flavorful and aromatic dish made with tender chicken, marinated in a rich blend of Jamaican spices and slow-cooked in a savory curry sauce
- Fried Chicken Dinner$15.08+
Crispy and golden-brown chicken, seasoned with a tantalizing blend of Jamaican spices, with a deliciously crunchy exterior and flavorful meat
- Honey Jerk Wings Dinner$20.00
Finger-licking chicken wings marinated in a fiery Jamaican jerk seasoning blend, featuring a perfect balance of heat, smokiness, and aromatic spices
- Jerk Chicken Dinner$15.08+
Tender and smoky chicken marinated in a fiery blend of Jamaican jerk spices, resulting in a bold and spicy flavor that packs a delicious punch
- Brown Stew Chicken Dinner$15.08+
Succulent chicken pieces simmered in a savory and fragrant brown stew, featuring a combination of spices, herbs, and vegetables, resulting in a rich and satisfying dish
Meat Dinners
- Oxtail Dinner$25.00
Tender and succulent oxtail pieces braised to perfection in a rich and flavorful stew, infused with a medley of Jamaican spices, creating a hearty and deeply satisfying dish with a distinct Caribbean flair
- Curry Goat Dinner$22.00
Tender and flavorful goat meat slow-cooked in a fragrant curry sauce, infused with Jamaican spices, resulting in a mouthwatering dish
Quick Bites
Sides/Patties/Wings
Egg Rolls 2ct
Ice Cream Lounge
Hand-Dipped
Ice Cream Cakes
Ice Cream Cupcakes
Ice Cream Donuts
Milkshakes
Platters
Rolled Ice Cream
- Small Rolled Ice Cream$7.50
- Large Rolled Ice Cream$8.50
- Vegan/Lactose Free Small$7.50
Vegan/lactose free. Banana chocolate syrup. Topped with bananas and chocolate syrup. Served with non-dairy whipped cream
- Vegan/Lactose Large$9.50
Vegan/lactose free. Banana chocolate syrup. Topped with bananas and chocolate syrup. Served with non-dairy whipped cream