Ice Monster - Seattle U-District
IM Ice Desserts
IM Sensation
Bubble Milk Tea Sensation
IM Original bubble milk tea flavored shaved ice with caramelized tapioca and topped with a sweet caramel sauce. Served with a slice of panna cotta. *contains caffeine, sweet caramel sauce contains dairy
Coffee Sensation
IM Original coffee-flavored shaved ice with sweet caramel sauce paired with caramelized tapioca. Served with a slice of panna cotta and a scoop of cookies and cream ice cream.
Fresh Mango Sensation
IM Original fresh mango-flavored shaved ice with fresh mangoes drenched in fresh mango puree. Served with a slice of panna cotta and a scoop of fresh mango sorbet.
Fresh Strawberry Sensation
IM Original fresh strawberry flavored shaved ice with fresh strawberries drenched in fresh strawberry puree. Served with a slice of panna cotta, a scoop of fresh strawberry sherbet. *strawberry sensation ice block contains dairy
Unicorn Sensation
Our original Calpico flavored shaved ice paired with fresh whipped cream and caramelized tapioca. *Calpico contains dairy and artificial flavorings, contains no caffeine.
IM Freeze
Fresh Mango Sorbet
A large scoop of fresh mango sorbet served with fresh mango and fresh mango puree with condensed milk drizzled on top.
Fresh Strawberry Sherbet
A large scoop of fresh strawberry sherbet served with fresh strawberry and fresh strawberry puree with condensed milk drizzled on top.
IM By-The-Scoop
IM Add-On Toppings
IM Toppings
Caramelized Tapioca
A side order of caramelized tapioca.
Condensed Milk
A side order of condensed milk.
Fresh Mango & Fresh Mango Puree
Fresh-cut mangoes drenched in fresh mango puree.
Fresh Strawberry & Fresh Strawberry Puree
Fresh-cut strawberries drenched in fresh strawberry puree.
Lime Konjac Jelly
A side order of lime konjac.
Litchi Jelly
A side order of litchi jelly.
Magic Boba
Panna Cotta
A side order of our original panna cotta.
Pineapple Jelly
A side order of pineapple jelly.
IM Beverages
IM Simply Tea
IM Milk Tea
IM Bubble Tea
Jasmine Bubble Milk Tea
Jasmine tea with a dairy-free creamer and our caramelized tapioca. Paired with IM Jasmine tea ice cubes, your tea will never lose flavor.
Oolong Bubble Milk Tea
Black Gold Oolong Tea with a dairy-free creamer and our caramelized tapioca. Paired with IM Black Gold Oolong Tea ice cubes, your tea will never lose flavor.
IM Fruit Tea
Fresh Grape Jasmine Tea
Jasmine tea and grape syrup with fresh grapes and magic boba. Paired with IM Jasmine Tea ice cubes.
Fresh Lime Jasmine Tea
Fresh lime juice with jasmine tea and lime konjac jelly. Paired with IM Jasmine Tea ice cubes.
Fresh Orange Jasmine Tea
Jasmine tea, fresh orange juice, and fresh orange with magic boba. Paired with IM Jasmine Tea ice cubes.
IM Blended Fruit Tea
Fresh Grape Creme
Fresh grapes and grape syrup, blended with jasmine tea and ice, paired with magic boba, and topped with fresh milk foam.
Fresh Mango Creme
Fresh mango with fresh mango purée blended with jasmine tea and ice, paired with magic boba and lime konjac jelly, topped with fresh milk foam.