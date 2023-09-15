Icebergs of N2 By DaVill

Signature

Aye Papi

$12.00

Beary Juicyary

$12.00

Blue Lemon

$12.00

Campfire

$12.00

Caught Red Handed

$12.00

Cherry Blossom

$12.00

Cold Brew

$12.00

Cookie Monster

$12.00

Didn't Go To Jared

$12.00

Drag The House Down

$12.00

Muck

$12.00

Mail Order Bride

$12.00

Ohh, She Salty

$12.00

Ole' Battle Axe

$12.00

Pucker Up

$12.00

ShaunBoy

$12.00

Slapped by Granny

$12.00

Smurfberry

$12.00

Snow White

$12.00

Sponge Bod Upside-Down Pants

$12.00

Sticky Piggy

$12.00

The Stanley

$12.00

The Unicorn

$12.00

Cream & Crumble

$6.50

CR8

1. Cr8 Your Own

Cr8 Your Own

$10.00

2. Syrup

Almond

Amaretto

Anise

Banana

Blood Orange

Blueberry

Butter Pecan

Butter Rum

Butterscotch

Chai Tea

Cherry

Cinnamon

Coconut

Coffee

Cranberry

French Vanilla

Grapefruit

Green Apple

Green Mint

Kiwi

Lemon

Lime

Maple

Macadamia Nut

Mojito

Passion Fruit

Peppermint

Pina Colada

Pineapple

Pomegranate

Pumpkin Spice

Pistachio

Popcorn

Raspberry

Rose

Rum

Salted Caramel

Strawberry

Spicy Cayenne Pepper

Toasted Marshmallow

Toffee Cruch

White Chocolate

Watermelon

3. Mix-ins

Almonds

$1.00

Almond Cake Bites

$1.00

Bacon Bites

$1.00

Brownie Bites

$1.00

Salted Caramel Turtle

$1.00

Butterfinger Pieces

$1.00

Cheesecake Bites

$1.00

Cherry Cake Bites

$1.00

Chocolate Coffee Beans

$1.00

Chocolate Flakes

$1.00

Chocolate Wafers

$1.00

Cotton Candy Crunch

$1.00

Gummy Bears

$1.00

Graham Crackers

$1.00

Heath Bar Pieces

$1.00

Lemon Bar Bites

$1.00

Maraschino Cherries

$1.00

Marshmallows

$1.00

Peanuts

$1.00

Pretzels

$1.00

Red Velvet Cake Bites

$1.00

Snickers Pieces

$1.00

Strawberry Wafers

$1.00

Yellow Cake Bites

$1.00

York Peppermint Patties

4. Sauce

Chocolate

Caramel Sauce

Blueberry Puree

Passion Fruit Puree

Raspberry Puree

Strawberry Puree