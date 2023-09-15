Icebergs of N2 By DaVill 521 W Diversey Pkwy
Icebergs of N2 By DaVill
Signature
Aye Papi
$12.00
Beary Juicyary
$12.00
Blue Lemon
$12.00
Campfire
$12.00
Caught Red Handed
$12.00
Cherry Blossom
$12.00
Cold Brew
$12.00
Cookie Monster
$12.00
Didn't Go To Jared
$12.00
Drag The House Down
$12.00
Muck
$12.00
Mail Order Bride
$12.00
Ohh, She Salty
$12.00
Ole' Battle Axe
$12.00
Pucker Up
$12.00
ShaunBoy
$12.00
Slapped by Granny
$12.00
Smurfberry
$12.00
Snow White
$12.00
Sponge Bod Upside-Down Pants
$12.00
Sticky Piggy
$12.00
The Stanley
$12.00
The Unicorn
$12.00
Cream & Crumble
$6.50
CR8
1. Cr8 Your Own
2. Syrup
Almond
Amaretto
Anise
Banana
Blood Orange
Blueberry
Butter Pecan
Butter Rum
Butterscotch
Chai Tea
Cherry
Cinnamon
Coconut
Coffee
Cranberry
French Vanilla
Grapefruit
Green Apple
Green Mint
Kiwi
Lemon
Lime
Maple
Macadamia Nut
Mojito
Passion Fruit
Peppermint
Pina Colada
Pineapple
Pomegranate
Pumpkin Spice
Pistachio
Popcorn
Raspberry
Rose
Rum
Salted Caramel
Strawberry
Spicy Cayenne Pepper
Toasted Marshmallow
Toffee Cruch
White Chocolate
Watermelon
3. Mix-ins
Almonds
$1.00
Almond Cake Bites
$1.00
Bacon Bites
$1.00
Brownie Bites
$1.00
Salted Caramel Turtle
$1.00
Butterfinger Pieces
$1.00
Cheesecake Bites
$1.00
Cherry Cake Bites
$1.00
Chocolate Coffee Beans
$1.00
Chocolate Flakes
$1.00
Chocolate Wafers
$1.00
Cotton Candy Crunch
$1.00
Gummy Bears
$1.00
Graham Crackers
$1.00
Heath Bar Pieces
$1.00
Lemon Bar Bites
$1.00
Maraschino Cherries
$1.00
Marshmallows
$1.00
Peanuts
$1.00
Pretzels
$1.00
Red Velvet Cake Bites
$1.00
Snickers Pieces
$1.00
Strawberry Wafers
$1.00
Yellow Cake Bites
$1.00
York Peppermint Patties
