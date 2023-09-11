Food

Bar Snacks

Grizzly Knot

$7.00

Fried Artichokes

$9.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

(3) Lollipop Corn Dogs

$7.00

(6) Lollipop Corn Dogs

$13.00

Seasonal House Jerky

$7.00

House - Cut Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Sd Beer Cheese

$2.00

Sd Salsa Verde

$2.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Elote

$7.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Starters

Bavarian Bear-Knot

$13.00

Pig Wings

$14.00

Adobo Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Extra Chips

$2.00

Midwest Jerky Dip

$10.00

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Neapolitan - Style Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Classic Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Fennel Sausage

$16.00

The Ike & Oak Pizza

$17.00

Irish Potato Pizza

$16.00

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni & Peppers Pizza

$17.00

Prosciutto & Herbed Goat Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Nacho Supreme

$16.00

Black Bear

$16.00

Hawaiian Heatwave

$17.00

Campfire Pizza

Campfire 7 Bridges

$15.00

Campfire Chi-Town

$15.00

Campfire Cheese

$14.00

Campfire Pepperoni

$15.00

Campfire BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Salads

Lake House Beet Salad

$14.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed Greens, Carrot, Cucumber, Pepperoncini, Watermelon Radish, Malt Vinaigrette

Arches Southwest

$16.00

Summer Berry Salad

$18.00

Sandwiches

Ike's Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Ike Burger

$16.00

The Yardbird

$16.00

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

State Fair Pork Tenderloin

$14.00

Red Miso Pulled Pork

$16.00

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Trout BLT

$18.00

Desserts

Fudge Brownie a La Mode

$8.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Trailblazer Chillwich

Kids Menu

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Frozen Pizza

4 Cheese

$11.00

Sausage

$11.00

Pepperoni

$11.00

Merchandise

Glassware

Ike & Oak Logo Glass

$5.00

2pk Logo Glass

$10.00

4pk Logo Glass

$20.00

32oz. Stainless Thermos

$35.00

Craft Solo Cup Glass

$5.00

Hats

Patch Hat - Gray/White

$25.00

Patch Hat - Black/White

$25.00Out of stock

Dad Hat - White

$20.00

Dad Hat - Gray

$20.00

Winter Hat

$20.00

Patch Hat - Orange/Blue

$25.00

Patch Hat - Red/Blue

$25.00

Trucker Hat - Floral Blue

$25.00Out of stock

Trucker Hat - Floral Purple

$25.00

Patch Hat - Blue/White

$25.00

Patch Hat - Camo

$25.00

Metal Growler

Metal Growler

$65.00

Miscellaneous Items

Crowler Koozie

$7.00

I & O Hot Sauce

$10.00

Small Tote Bag

$10.00

Large Tote Bag

$15.00Out of stock

Candle

$20.00

Massive Basket

$40.00

Bonus Gift Card

Shirts

Gray Short sleeve

$20.00

White Short sleeve

$20.00

Teal Short sleeve

$20.00

Brewer Shirt Men/Women

$60.00

Hazy Fest Tie-Dye 2022

$20.00

Blue Cascade I&O Shirt

$30.00

Green Cascade I&O Shirt

$30.00

Hazy Fest Tie-Dye 2023

$30.00

Sweaters

Camo Hoodie

$45.00

Gray Crew Neck

$40.00Out of stock

Maroon Pullover Hoodie

$45.00

Maroon Zip up

$45.00

Olive Pullover Hoodie

$45.00

Olive Zip up

$45.00

Gray Zip-Up

$55.00

Blue Zip-Up

$55.00

Memberships

Mug Club 2023

$65.00

The Bear Beer Club

$150.00

Ike's Bargain Cave

Forest Green Short Sleeve

$10.00

Forest Green Long Sleeve

$12.00

Beer Label Long Sleeve

$10.00

Gray Women's V-Neck Shirt

$10.00

Youth Pajama Pants

$10.00

Adult Pajama Pants

$15.00

Women's Long Sleeve Flannel

$20.00

Men's Long Sleeve Flannel

$20.00

Hazy Fest Food

Food Tent

Black Bean Sausage w/ Chips

$8.00

Chicken Sausage w/ Chips

$8.00

Beer Brat w/ Chips

$8.00

Hot Dog w/ Chips

$7.00

Sirloin Burger w/ Chips

$10.00

Wagyu Burger w/ Chips

$15.00

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Hazy Fest Drinks

Drink Tent

Gold Hill Draft 16oz.

$6.50

Hazy Beer Draft 16oz.

$7.00

Solo Pint w/ Fill

$10.00

Breckenburg Lemonade

$10.00

Water/Soda

$1.00