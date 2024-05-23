Il Nonno Ristorante Il Nonno Ristorante - Astoria
Food
Appetizer
- Bruschetta$10.00
- Carciofo E Pistacchi
Artichoke with Pistachio (with or without Pistachio)$23.00
- Zuppa Di Carciofi$12.00
- Calamari
Fried$17.00
- Polpette Di Vitello
Beef meatballs$18.00
- Proscuitto E Burrata$24.00
- Caprese Di Bufala$19.00
- Tuna Tartare$22.00
- Antipasto Misto$26.00
- Carpaccio Di Filetto
With truffle sauce diced potato, arugula and parmesan$28.00
- Cozze$22.00
- Tuna Carpaccio$26.00
Salad
Pasta
- Alla Siciliana
Siciliana eggplant tomato sauce dry ricotta on top$19.00
- Spaghetti Pomodoro$19.00
- Penne Arrabbiata con Salmone$22.00
- Spaghetti con Polpette$20.00
- Bucatini Carbonara$22.00
- Orecchiette
With sausage and broccoli rabe$23.00
- Linguine Vongole
With clams garlic and oil$23.00
- Gnocchi$20.00
- Parmigiana di Melanzane$22.00
- Fettuccine Bolognese$24.00
- Porcini Ravioli$26.00
- Lasagna Di Carne$22.00
- Linguine Nero
Shrimp and scallops spicy tomato sauce$24.00
- Risotto Seafood$28.00
- Spinach Ravioli$24.00
Main Course
- Pollo Alla Martini
Chicken (martini) breaded with ww lemon sauce$24.00
- Pollo Alla Griglia$25.00
- Pollo Alla Milanese
With artichoke and mushroom$26.00
- Bistecca Di Manzo
Beef tagliata with roasted potato$30.00
- Pollo Paillard
Grill chicken breast paillard$25.00
- Filetto Di Branzino
Grill branzino with sautéed spinach$32.00
- Roasted Salmon
With mustard, pistachio with spinach$32.00
- Steak Tuna
Tuna with sesame seed served with mashed potato and spinach$35.00
Side Order
Dessert
Il Nonno Location and Ordering Hours
(347) 808-0087
Open now • Closes at 10PM