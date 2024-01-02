Skip to Main content
Il Poggio 57 Elbert Lane
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Il Poggio 57 Elbert Lane
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Antipasti
Pizza
Secondi
Beverage
Contorni
Dolce
Paste
Antipasti
Antipasti
Romaine Salad
$14.50
Spinach Salad
$14.50
Roasted Beets
$14.50
Spicy Shrimp
$24.50
Prince Edward Island Mussels
$19.50
Ahi Tartare
$23.50
Burrata
$18.50
Octopus
$21.50
Pizza
Pizzetta
$17.50
Margherita
$17.50
Capra
$17.50
Dustino
$17.50
PLP
$17.50
Funghi
$17.50
Prosciutto
$18.50
Bamboccio
$15.50
Secondi
Seared Duck Breast
$32.50
1/2 Chicken
$28.50
Lamb Loin Chops
$46.50
Berkshire Pork Chop
$32.50
Beef Tenderloin
$54.50
Beverage
Beer
Amstel
Heineken
Budweiser
Pilsner Urquell
Haake Beck
Boddingtone
Beamish
Moretti
Moretti La Rossa
New Castle
Paulener
McEwanas IPA
Sam Adams
Odells 90
Old Peculiar
Nut Brown Ale-Sam Smith
Fat Tire
Coors Lite
Contorni
Veggies
Red Creamer Potatoes
$7.00
Cannellini Beans
$7.00
Spinach
$7.00
Dolce
Tira Misu
$12.50
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$12.50
Creame Brûlée
$12.50
Banana Cake
$12.50
Cheese Cake
$12.50
Gelanti & Sorbetti
$9.00
Biscotti
$5.00
Paste
Cavatappi
$15.50
Garganelli
$22.50
Ravioli
$24.50
Gnocchi
$28.50
Penne
$18.50
Linguini
$26.50
Il Poggio 57 Elbert Lane Location and Ordering Hours
(970) 923-4292
57 Elbert Lane, Snowmass Village, CO 81615
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement