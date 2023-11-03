Il Restaurante 10 Edgewater Drive
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
- Eggs any Style$10.00
Two Eggs any Style, Choice of Bacon or Turkey Bacon, a Choice of Bread, Bagel, or English Muffin.
- Omelet or Frittata$14.00
Organic Eggs, Choice of English Muffin, Bagel, Toast or Hash Brown & Fruit
- Egg White Omelet$16.00
Organic Eggs Whites, Choice of English Muffin, Bagel, Toast or Hash Brown & Fruit
- Scramble Egg Pita$13.00
- Buttermilk Pancakes$12.00
- Smoked Salmon Platter$20.00
Smoked Sliced Salmon, Sliced Cucumber, Sliced Tomato, Sliced Red Onion, Capers, Lemon, & Toasted Bagel
- Jumbo Cheese Blintzes$16.00
Three Cheese Blintzes, with Blueberry Sauce, Sour Cream, & Fresh Berries
Lunch Menu
Lunch Specials
- Soup Du Jour$7.00
Weekly Soup of the Day, 16 ounces
- Soup #2$7.00
Weekly Soup of the Day, 16 ounces
- Sandwich of the Day$15.00
Weekly Sandwich of the Day, Please Refer to Weekly Email
- Soup & Sandwich$15.00
Weekly Soup & Sandwich, Please Refer to Weekly Email
- Soup & Salad$15.00
Weekly Soup & Salad, Please Refer to Weekly Email
- Soup Du Jour Cup$5.00
Weekly Soup of the Day, 8 ounces
- Soup #2 Cup$5.00
Weekly Soup of the Day, 8 ounces
Lunch Salads
- The Chop Chef Salad$17.00
Chopped Iceberg, Deli Turkey, Deli Ham, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Carrots, Olives, Chopped Eggs, & Honey Mustard Dressing
- Cobb Salad$18.00
- Two Scoop Salad$16.00
- Classic Caesar Salad$13.00
Crisp Romaine, Homemade Crouton, Parmigiano Romano Cheese, & Caesar Dressing
- Fuji Apple & Manchego Salad$14.00
baby arugula, marcona almond, honey shallot viniagrette
- Wedge Salad$12.00
iceberg, kalamata olive, dice tomato, creamy blue cheese
- Blue Cheese & Crispy Shallots$15.00
arugula, iceberg, tomato, crumble blue cheese, balsamic dressing
- Artichoke Salad$15.00
pine nuts, parmegiano regiano, arugula, pennyroyal roasted hearts of artichoke
- Hearts of Palm & Avocado$17.00
Crisp Romaine, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Hearts of Palm, Avocado, & Lemon Vinaigrette
- Shrimp Cocktail$20.00
8 Poached Shrimp & Cocktail Sauce
- Tex Mex Salad$15.00
Chopped Iceberg, Romaine, Avocado, Corn, Black Beans, Red Pepper, Queso Fresco, Crispy Tortilla, & Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Sandwiches & Burgers
- CLUB Sandwich$15.00
Roasted Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayo, Three White Toast & Fries
- Prime Burger Deluxe$16.00
1/2 a Pound Prime Burger, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion Choice of Cheese & Fries
- Burger$14.00
1/2 a Pound Prime Burger, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Kaiser Bun & Fries
- Turkey Burger$15.00
Turkey Patty, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Lettice, Tomato, Whole Grain Mustard, Whole Wheat Bun & Sweet Potato Fries
- Impossible Burger$17.00
Impossible Beef Patty, Choice of Cheese, Kaiser Roll & Fries
- Grilled Halloumi Cheese$14.00
- Classic Reuben Sandwich$16.00
- Rare Ahi Tuna Wrap$18.00
- Chicken Panini Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Organic Chicken, Balsamic Greens, Tomato, Pesto Mayo, Hoagie Bread, & Fries
- Grilled Cheese$13.50
Choice of Cheese Melted, Choice of Bread & Fries
- Tuna Melt$15.00
- Turkey Sandwich$15.00
- Turkey Wrap$15.00
- Adult Chicken Tenders$18.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders & Fries
Bao Bun
- Mushroom Bao Buns$13.00
Brown Mushroom, Scallion, Tamari Sauce, Cucumber, Carrot, Peanut, Vegan Mayo, Jalapeño Pepper & Steamed Bao Buns
- Shrimp Bao Buns$16.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Pickled Cucumber, Cilantro, Shredded Green Cabbage, Sriracha Mayo & Steamed Bao Buns
- Centercut Fillet Bao Buns$14.00
Sliced Filet Mignon, Hoisin Sauce, Green Onion, Chopped Spinach, Onion Jam, Goat Cheese & Steamed Bao Buns
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$12.00
Homemade Pizza Crust, Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
- Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
Homemade Pizza Crust, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Pepperoni
- Vegetable Pizza$14.00
Homemade Pizza Crust, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Mushroom, Pepper & Artichoke,
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.00
Homemade Pizza Crust, Mozzarella Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cilantro & Red Onion
- Pesto Shrimp Pizza$16.00
Homemade Pizza Crust, Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella & Grilled Shrimp
Healthy Menu
Dinner Menu
Dinner Specials
- Soup Du Jour$7.00
16oz Weekly Soup of the Day
- Soup #2$7.00
16 oz Weekly Soup of the Day
- Price Fix Salad$13.00
Weekly Special Salad. Please Refer to Weekly Email.
- Price Fix Fish$38.88
Weekly Special Fish
- Price Fix Chicken$33.00
Weekly Special Chicken
- Soup Du Jour Cup$5.00
8 oz Weekly Soup of the Day
- Soup #2 Cup$5.00
8 oz Weekly Soup of the Day
- Price Fix Appetizer$15.00
Weekly Special Appetizer. Please Refer to Weekly Email.
- Price Fix Meat$35.00
Weekly Special Meat
- Price Fix Pasta$33.00
Weekly Special Pasta
- Price Fix Dessert$12.00
Weekly Special Dessert
Dinner Starters & Salads
- Buffalo Wings$16.00
- Roman Artichokes$16.00
- Caesar Dinner$10.00
romaine lettuce, crouton, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
- Fuji Apple & Manchego Salad$14.00
baby arugula, marcona almond, honey shallot viniagrette
- Wedge Salad$12.00
iceberg, kalamata olive, dice tomato, creamy blue cheese
- Duck Breast & Cherry$18.00
4 oz Pan Seared Duck Breast, Grilled Polenta, & Maraschino Cherry Sauce
- Shrimp Cocktail$20.00
8 Jumbo Poached Shrimp & Cocktail Sauce
- Blue Cheese & Crispy Shallots$15.00
arugula, iceberg, tomato, crumble blue cheese, balsamic dressing
- Artichoke Salad$15.00
pine nuts, parmegiano regiano, arugula, pennyroyal roasted hearts of artichoke
- Gables House Salad$12.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana$17.00
Healthy Menu
Pasta
- San Marzano$17.00
imported plum tomato, sweet baby tomato sauce, basil, parmesan cheese, linguine or penne pasta
- Mezzelune Alla Zucca$26.00
little neck clams, linguine, tuna toe, italian parsley, pepperoncini, lemon zest
- Tuscan Ragu$29.00
slo braised veal top round, red wine reduction, veal demi glaze, spinach, shaved parmesan, fresh pappardelle pasta
- Vegan Harvest Pasta$23.00
imported pecorino romano, roasted black peppercorn, fresh durum wheat pasta
- Vegan Bolognese$22.00
gluten-free corn fusilli, impossible meat, portobello, carrot, onion, plum tomato sauce
Fish
Meats & Steaks
Desserts Menu
Desserts
- Apple Blossom a la Mode$12.00
apple, brown sugar, puf pastry a la mode
- Chocolate Souffle$12.00
Chocolate Mousse in a Chocolate Dome & Whipped Cream
- Fresh Fruit Bowl$12.00
honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry
- Crème Brulee (GF)$12.00
sweet crème, caramelized sugar
- Carrot Cake$12.00
carrot, coconut, pineapple cake, vanilla frosting, caramel drizzle
- Gelato$10.00
choice of two scoop of gelato
- Sorbet$10.00
choice of two scoop of sorbet
- Cookie Assortment$8.75
8 assorted cookies
- Kids Ice Cream Sundae$7.00
Side Order
Starches
- Baked Potato Side$9.00
- Baked Sweet Potato Side$9.00
- French Fries Side$9.00
- Truffle Fries Side$9.00
- Sweet Pot Fries Side$9.00
- Onion Rings$9.00
- Fennel Seed Roasted Potato Side$9.00
- Mashed Potato Side$9.00
- Braised Sweet Potato Mash Side$9.00
- Jasmin Rice Side$9.00
- Linguine Side$9.00
- Penne Pasta Side$9.00
- Capellini Side$9.00
- Pappardelle Side$9.00
Vegetables
Fruit Bowl
NA Beverages Menu
N/A Beverages
- CocaCola$3.25
- Diet Coke$3.25
- Coke Zero$3.25
- Sprite$3.25
- Sprite Zero$3.25
- Ginger Ale$3.25
- Club Soda$3.25
- Tonic Water$3.25
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.25
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Peach Nectar$3.75
- Lemonade$3.25
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Tomato Juice$2.95
- Pineapple Juice$2.95
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$2.95
- Milk$3.50
- Choclate Milk$3.50
- 16 oz S.Pellegrino$5.00
- 1L S.Pellegrino$9.00
- 16 oz. Bottled Water$5.00
- 1L Bottled Water$9.00
- Fruit Punch$3.25
Coffee & Tea
- Iced Tea$3.25
passion fruit infused black tea
- American Coffee$3.25
kimbo coffee
- Decaf American Coffee$3.95
kimbo coffee
- Espresso$3.85
kimbo coffee
- Decaf Espresso$3.85
kimbo coffee
- Double Espresso$5.00
kimbo coffee
- Cappuccino$5.50
kimbo coffee, foamed milk, cinnamon
- Double Cappuccino$6.95
kimbo coffee, foamed milk, cinnamon
- Caffe Latte$5.50
kimbo coffee, foamed milk
- Gourmet Tea$3.85
Mighty Leaf Tea Bag
- Lipton Tea$3.00
Black Tea