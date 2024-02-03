Il Villaggio 211 Berlin Rd
LUNCH
STARTERS
- CALAMARI$16.00
Marinated in lemon garlic, herbs, tomato bruschetta
- CRABCAKE$18.00
Jumbo lump crab meat imperial, zucchini, whole grain mustard sauce
- MUSSELS$14.00
Served in a chive pesto or zesty marinara sauce
- CLAMS$14.00
Served in a chive pesto or zesty marinara sauce
- FILET CARPACCIO$17.00
Arugula shaved locatelli Romano, capers, whole grain mustard sauce, crostini
- BROCOLI RABE SAUSAGE$13.00
Sautéed in roasted garlic olive oil, cannellini beans
- STUFFED LONG HOT$13.00
Gorgonzola cheese, prosciutto, fig jam balsamic reduction
- BURRATA CHEESE$17.00
Heirloom tomatoes, basil, saba vinaigrette, crispy prosciutto
- SHRIMP COCTAIL$18.00
4 jumbo shrimp, homemade cocktail sauce
- RAW BAR PLATTER$55.00
6 oysters, 4 shrimp, 3 oz crab meat cocktail
- BUFFALO SHRIMP$20.00
4 jumbo shrimp, bleu cheese, calabrese peppers
- OCTO CARPACIO$18.00
Arugula, cannellini beans, pickled fennel, evoo
SIGNATURE SANWICHES
- Black Angus Burger$19.00
Fontina, mustard, lettuce, tomato, brioche, parmiagiana truffle fries
- Steak Sandwich$23.00
Sliced, shiitake, roasted peppers, chipotle mayo, stilton cheese, brioche, parmigiana truffle fries
- Crab Cake Sandwich$22.00
Avocado, mustard sauce, brioche, parmigiana truffle fries
- Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Breaded, broccoli rabe, roasted peppers, burrata, brioche, parmigiana truffle fries
- Carbonara Crostini$23.00
4 oz sliced, pancetta, cream, peas, poached egg
SEAFOOD
- Shrimp Scallop Bianc$27.00
Jumbo shrimp, scallops, grape tomatoes, fresh arugula, white wine sauce over tagliatelle
- Shrimp Clams Diavol$25.00
Jumbo shrimp, clams, spicy marinara, linguine
- Gnocchi Adriatico$25.00
Homemade gnocchi, served in blush cream sauce, jumbo lump crab meat, asparagus
- Pistachio Salmon$24.00
Pan roasted, topped with pistachios, EVOO
- Scallops Risotto$25.00
Pan seared day boat scallops, mushroom risotto, truffle essence
- Bronzino Carciofi$25.00
Sautéed with artichokes, white wine lemon sauce, sun-dried tomatoes
PASTA
Half Pasta
BAR FOOD MENU
- Raw Oysters$18.00
- Oysters Casino$18.00
- French Onion Soup$9.00
- Grilled Octopus$18.00
Fennel, chickpeas, and mustard sauce
- Scallop Fregole$16.00
2 seared scallops, mushrooms, truffle essence, and fregola pasta
- Meatballs$18.00
Long hots and porcini cream
- Burger$19.00
Sauteed onions, mushrooms, roasted peppers, Gruyere, brioche, and Parmigiana truffle fries
- Crab Cake Sandwich$22.00
Avocado, mustard sauce, brioche, and Parmigiana truffle fries
- Paccheri Burrata$16.00
Eggplant, peppers, onions, and tomatoes over paccheri pasta
- Eggplant Rollatini$14.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, and tomato sauce
- Fried Calamari$16.00
- Beet Salad$13.00
Arugula, pistachios, balsamic, goat cheese, and lemon olive oil
SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
- Villiaggio Doli$13.00
Infused with fresh pineapple, chilled, straight up
- Noble Oak Fashion$13.00
Bourbon, muddled fresh orange, luxardo cherry, a dash of bitters
- Espresso Martini$13.00
Borghetti espresso liquor, stoli vanilla
- Dirty Kettle One Martini$13.00
Blue cheese olives
- Lavender Haze$13.00
Empress gin, Cointreau, lavender syrup
- Peach Cosmo$13.00
Citrus vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry, lime juice
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
Aperol, prosecco, orange twist
- Blood Orange Margarita$13.00
Tequila agave, fresh blood orange juice
- Sapphire Negroni$13.00
Gin, Campari, Antica
- Winter Mule$13.00
Tito's, ginger mix, lime juice
- Paper Plane$13.00
Amaro, Aperol, bourbon, lemon juice
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
- House Margarita$13.00
- House Cosmo$12.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$13.00
- Apple Martini$13.00
- Chocolate Martini$13.00
- Pumpkin martini$13.00
- Key Lime Martini$13.00
- French Martini$14.00
- Kir Royal$13.00
- French 75$13.00
- Irish Coffee$9.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Rusty Nail$12.00
- Long islan ice t$15.00
BEER
- STELLA ARTOIS$7.00
- PERONI$7.00
- SAM ADAMS SEASONAL$7.00
Varies
- MILLER LITE$6.00
- ALLAGASH WHITE$7.00
- KINGS ROAD LAGER$7.00
- KONA BIG WAVE GOLDEN ALE$7.00
- HAZY IPA$7.00
- VICTORY SOUR MONKEY$7.00
- MATILIDA BELGIAN ALE$8.00
- BUDWEISER$5.00
- BUD LIGHT$5.00
- CORONA$6.00
- GOOSE ISLAND IPA$7.00
- YUENGLING$6.00
- O'DOUL'S$5.00
- COORS LIGHT$5.00
- HIGH NOON$9.00
RED WINE
- GLS SEAGLASS PN$12.00
Pinot noir (CA)
- GLS ROBERT HALL$11.00
Cabernet sauvignon (CA)
- GLASS MERLOT$10.00
Merlot (IT)
- GLASS CHIANTI$12.00
Meritage (CA)
- GLS SANTA CRISTINA$10.00
Super Tuscan (IT)
- GLS LUCENTE$12.00
Chianti (IT)
- GLS DAOU CAB$13.00
- GLS BELLE GLOS$13.00
- BTL DAOU CAB$56.00
- BTL ROBERT HALL$40.00
Cabernet sauvignon (CA)
- BTL BELLE GLOS$56.00
- BTL SEAGLASS$48.00
Pinot noir (CA)
- BTL LUCENTE$46.00
Chianti (IT)
- BTL COLI SENESI CHIANTI B$46.00
Meritage (CA)
- BTL SANTA CRISTINA$40.00
Super Tuscan (IT)
- BTL FLOWERS PINOT NOIR$88.00
- BTL IMAGERY PINOT NOIR$48.00
- BTL PRIMARIUS PINOT NOIR$56.00
- BTL SAN SIMEON MERLOT$39.00
- BTL CAMARKHAM MERLOT$54.00
- BTL CAKEBREAD CAB$145.00
- BTL ARTEMIS STAGS LEAP$145.00
- BTL ST.MICHELLE COLD CREEK$57.00
- BTL GIRARD CAB$64.00
- BTL ALEXANDER CROWN CAB$104.00
- BTL JOSH NORTH COAST RESERVE$39.00
- BTL QUILT CAB$65.00
- BTL KNIGHTS VALLEY BY RODNEY STRONG$64.00
- BTL SASSICAIA SUPERTUSCAN$388.00
- BTL TIGNANELLO SUPERTUSCAN$190.00
- BTL NABUCCONE SUPERTUSCAN$48.00
- BTL CASTELLO DI OLIVETO$88.00
- BTL GAJA LAMARCANDA$98.00
- BTL SILVIO NARDI BRUNELLO DI$129.00
- BTL CORDELLO BRUNELLO$85.00
- BTL MICHAEL CHIARLO "TORTONIANO"$82.00
- BTL SALVANO RISERVA$135.00
- BTL GENTILLIUM$59.00
- BTL LA VEDETTA$59.00
- BTL BORGOMASSO RISERVA$45.00
- BTL CARUS BOLDERO$48.00
- BTL BERTANI VALPANTENA$119.00
- BTL CESARI$82.00
- BTL LE MURAIE RECCHIA$59.00
- BTL CORTE ALTA$59.00
- BTL VIETTI BARBERA ASTI$49.00
- BTL COSTE A'PREOLA$36.00
- BTL VILLA CARRISI$32.00
- BTL PETRORO 4 ROSSO$36.00
- BTL SPRIGIONE$92.00
- BTL LOUIS JADOT$64.00
- BTL PIALETTI GRAND RESERVE$48.00
- BTL MARQUES DE RISCAL$46.00
- BTL PESSIMIST$46.00
- BOTTLE FINI MERLOT$36.00
WHITE WINE
- GLS CHARLOTTE'S SB$10.00
Sauvignon blanc (CA)
- GLS PINOT GRIGIO$10.00
Pinot grigio (IT)
- GLS Chard$11.00
Chardonnay (CA)
- GLS Rose$10.00
Rose (FR)
- Glass Riesling$11.00
Reisling (WA)
- GLS Prosecco$10.00
Moscato (IT)
- GLS Moscato$10.00
187 ml. Prosecco (IT)
- GLS Wairu River Sauv Blan$10.00
- BTL Charlottes Home Rodney Strong$36.00
- BTL Walrau River$36.00
- BTL Baron Fini$36.00
- BTL Raeburn Chard$44.00
- BTL Fluer de Prairie$40.00
- BTL Essence Reisling$44.00
- BTL Caposaldo$46.00
- BTL Veuve Clicquot$112.00
- BTL Moet Imperial$98.00
- BTL Coppola Rosa$39.00
- BTL la Marca$34.00
- BTL Torresella$36.00
- BTL Fabio Perrone Moscato$39.00
- BTL Accadia Verdichio$39.00
- BTL Flowers Chard$98.00
- BTL Crossings$37.00
- BTL Babich$44.00
- BTL Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc$55.00
- BTL Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc$68.00
- BTL La Scolca$39.00
- BTL MarchesiRaggio$38.00
- BTL San Angelo Banfi$39.00
- BTL Regaloto PG$38.00
- BTL Primi Soli PG$36.00
- BTL Cakebread Chard$88.00
- BTL Louis Jadot Chard$48.00
- BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chard$54.00
- BTL San Campio Albarino$39.00
- BTL Feudi Greco di Tuffo$45.00
- BTL Villa Pozzi Moscato$40.00
LIQUOR
- Svedka (H)$10.00
- Titos$11.00
- Stoli$11.00
- Ketel One$11.00
- Ketel One Grapefruit$10.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Grey Goose Pear$12.00
- Belvedere$12.00
- Stateside$12.00
- Ciroc$12.00
- Purity$11.00
- Absolut$10.00
- Svedka Citron$10.00
- Stoli Elit$13.00
- Stoli Vanilla$10.00
- Stoli Orange$10.00
- Stoli Razz$10.00
- Figenza Fig$10.00
- Beefeater$10.00
- Bombay Saphire$11.00
- Tanqueray$11.00
- Hendricks$12.00
- Gray Whale$11.00
- Monkey 47$14.00
- Empress$11.00
- Malfy Grapefruit$10.00
- Malfy Limone$10.00
- Malfy Arancia$10.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Diplomatico Dark$11.00
- Cruzan Coconut$10.00
- Luna Azul$10.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Patron Reposado$14.00
- Patron Anejo$15.00
- Patron El Alto$13.00
- Patron El Cielo$13.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos Cristalino$13.00
- Casamigos Reposado$14.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$13.00
- Dos Artes Reposado$15.00
- Dos Artes Anejo$19.00
- Dos Artes XO Anejo$33.00
- Don Julio 1942$32.00
- Don Julio Rosado$20.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$25.00
- Ghost Blanco Spicy$11.00
- Vida Mezcal$12.00
- Cantera Negra$12.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- Crown Royal Apple$10.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Jameson Black Barrel$12.00
- Jameson Orange$12.00
- Red Breast 12$13.00
- The Taoscan 1 oz.$80.00
- The Taoscan 2 oz.$160.00
- Southern Comfort$10.00
- VO$10.00
- WHISTLE PIG$13.00
- Old Grandad$10.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Noble Oak$10.00
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Blantons$18.00
- Gentleman Jac$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Knob Creek$11.00
- Bulleit$11.00
- Angels Envy$14.00
- Redemption High Rye Bourbon$12.00
- Jefferson's$12.00
- Jefferson's Ocean$14.00
- Jefferson's Reserve$16.00
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Eagle Rare 10$13.00
- Rebel 10$16.00
- Bib & Tucker$12.00
- Remus$16.00
- Elijah Craig$12.00
- Bomberger's$18.00
- Penelope$14.00
- Michter's Small Batch$18.00
- Shenk's$18.00
- Angels Envy Rye$14.00
- Michter's Rye$18.00
- Jack daniels$10.00
- Jack honey$11.00
- Courvoisier VS$14.00
- Remy Martin V.S.O.P$14.00
- Remy Martin 1738$16.00
- Hennessy VS$13.00
- Hennessy XO$22.00
- Hennessy V.S.O.P$17.00
- Le Portier V.S.O.P$24.00
- D'usse V.S.O.P$12.00
- Louis XIII 1 oz.$185.00
- Louis XIII 2 oz.$370.00
- Famous Grouse$10.00
- Dewars$10.00
- Chivas 12$10.00
- Johnny Walker Black$10.00
- Johnny Walker Blue$33.00
- Macallan 12$13.00
- Macallan Classic Cut$17.00
- Macallan 15$27.00
- Macallan 18$38.00
- Oban 14$13.00
- Glevlivet 12$12.00
- Glenfiddich 12$12.00
- Glenfiddich 14$17.00
- Glenfiddich 15$18.00
- Glenfiddich 18$26.00
- Glenfiddich 21 Gran Reserve$31.00
- Balvenie 12$13.00
- Balvenie 14$18.00
- Glenmorangie 10$10.00
- Laphroaig 10 year$13.00
- Amaretto DiSaronno$11.00
- Amaro Nonino$9.00
- Antica Vermouth$9.00
- Aperol$9.00
- Apple Pucker Schnapps$9.00
- B & B$10.00
- Baileys$9.00
- Buttershots$9.00
- Campari$9.00
- Chambord$9.00
- Cointreau$10.00
- Crème de Menthe$9.00
- Drambuie$9.00
- Fernet Branca$9.00
- Fernet Branca Menthe$9.00
- Frangelico$9.00
- Gran Marnier$10.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Lillet$9.00
- Limoncello$9.00
- Marie Brizard Anisette$9.00
- Midori$9.00
- Mozart Chocolate$9.00
- Mozart Pumpkin$9.00
- Pama Pomegranate Liqueur$9.00
- Pamplemousse Liqueur$9.00
- Peach Schnapps$9.00
- Peppermint Schnapps$9.00
- Razzmatazz Raspberry Liqueur$9.00
- Rum Chata$9.00
- Sambuca Black$9.00
- Sambuca White$9.00
- St. Germain$9.00
PORT/GRAPPA
CATERING BANQUET MENU
Starters
- Stuffed Long Hot Peppers CM$65.00+
With gorgonzola cheese and prosciutto, fig jam, and balsamic reduction
- Broccoli Rabe and Sausage CM$75.00+
Sautéed in roasted garlic olive oil, cannellini beans
- Grilled Calamari CM$100.00+
Marinated in lemon garlic and herbs with tomatoes
- Classic Caesar Salad CM$70.00+
Romaine hearts, croutons, Parmigiana cheese, housemade Caesar dressing
- BANQUET MENU #1$36.00
- BANQUET MENU #2$43.00
- BANQUET MENU # 3$50.00
- PHARMA MENU 1$77.00
Pasta
- Trafilati Amatriciana CM$80.00+
Tomatoes, pancetta, caramelized onions, basil, Pomodoro sauce
- Penne Vodka CM$85.00+
Served in a vodka blush cream sauce
- Tagliatelle Funghi CM$85.00+
Sautéed mushroom, over tagliatelle pasta, truffle olive oil
- FUNERAL MENU #1$31.00
- FUNERAL MENU # 2$36.00
- aWEDDING MENU # 1$75.00
- WEDDING MENU # 2$100.00