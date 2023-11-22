IL Porcellino Italian Market
FOOD
Misc
Misc - Non Taxable
Hot Soups
Italian Specialty Meats
Prosciutto / Sopressata
Other Meats
Deli Cheeses
- American Cheese$7.99
American Cheese
- Cooper White American Cheese$8.99
Cooper White American Cheese
- White Cheddar Cheese$8.99
White Cheddar Cheese
- Yellow Sharp Cheddar Cheese$9.99
Yellow Sharp Cheddar Cheese
- Imported Swiss Cheese$8.99
Imported Swiss Cheese
- Domestic Provalone$8.99
Domestic Provolone
- Imported Provolone$9.99
Imported Provolone
- Pepper Jack Cheese$7.99
Pepper Jack Cheese
- Muenster Cheese$8.49
Muenster Cheese
- Fresh Mozzarella Logs$8.99
Fresh Mozzarella Log
- Smoked Mozzarella$7.99
Smoked Mozzarella
Sandwich's
- Chicken Parm$7.99+
Breaded Chicken Breast, Domestic Provolone, Marinara Sauce, and Shredded Parmesan Cheese. Served on a Semolina Roll.
- Chicken Saltimbocca$6.99+
Breaded Chicken Breast, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Mushroom Salad, and Sage. Served on a Semolina Roll.
- Nonna's Meatball Sandwich$8.99+
Cooked Meatballs, Domestic Provolone, Marinara Sauce, and Shredded Parmesan Cheese. Served on a Semolina Roll.
- Sloppy Giuseppe$6.99+
Bolognese Sauce Mix and Smoked Fresh Mozzarella. Served on a Semolina Roll.
- The Capone$6.99+
Roast Beef, Domestic Provolone, Giardiniere, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, and Au jus. Served on a Semolina Roll.
- The IL Porcellino Sandwich$7.99+
Roast Italian Pork, Sharp Provolone, Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Long Hots, and Hot Pork au jus. Served on a Semolina Roll.
- The Italian$7.99+
Genoa Salami, Domestic Capocollo, Mortadella, Domestic Prosciutto, Domestic Provolone, Tomato, Red Onion, Olive Oil and Vinegar. Served on a Semolina Roll.
- The Milan$5.99+
Roast Turkey, Domestic Provolone, Romaine, and Roasted Peppers. Served on a Semolina Roll.
- The Naples Vegetarian$6.99+
Fried Eggplant, Roasted Vegetables, Arugula, Ricotta Sundried Tomato Spread, and Balsamic Tar. Served on a Semolina Roll
- The Paisano$5.99+
Breaded Pork Cutlet, Sauteed Spinach, and Roasted Peppers, Imported Provolone, and Sauteed Spinach. Served on a Semolina Roll. Add Chicken Cutlet for additional charge.
Butchered Meats
- Braciola (Cooked)$10.99
- Braised Short Rib$33.99
- Breaded Chicken Cutlet$9.99
- Breaded Pork$7.99
- Breaded Veal$26.99
- Bronzino (Whole)$18.99
- Chicken Cutlet$7.99
- Chicken Meatballs$7.99
- Crabcake$32.99
- Domestic Lamb Chops$45.99
- Filet$43.99
- Filet Wrapped in Bacon$45.99
- Ground Beef$10.99
- Ground Pork$9.99
- Ground Veal$14.99
- House Italian Hot Sausage$12.99
- House Italian Sausage Broccoli Rabe and Provolone$14.99
- House Italian Sweet Sausage$12.99
- Meatballs (Cooked)$13.99
- Meatballs (Raw)$10.99
- NY Strip$19.99
- Pork Loin$5.99
- Pork Truss$7.99
- Porkchop Tomahawk$18.99
- Ribeye$35.99
- Salmon$24.99
- Salmon and Crab Pinwheel$24.99
- Veal Cutlet$23.99
Antipasto
- Arancini Rice Balls$19.99
- Baccala Salad$32.99
- Banana Pepper - Stuffed with Prosciutto & Provolone$15.99
- Beet Salad$4.99
- Brown Lentils$5.49
- Calamari Salad$21.99
- Cherry Pepper - Stuffed with Prosciutto & Provolone$15.99
- Chicken Salad$4.99
- Couscous Salad$4.99
- Egg Salad$3.49
- Eggplant Rollatini$13.99
- Farro Salad$12.99
- Fig Gorgonzola Walnut Salad$12.99
- Grilled Portobello Mushrooms$14.99
- Long Hot - Stuffed with Roast Pork & Provolone$15.99
- Marinated Artichoke$10.99
- New Zeland Mussles$22.99
- Octopus Salad$18.99
- Panella Chix Pea Fritters$4.99
- Pasta Salad$3.49
- Polenta$4.99
- Rainbow Swisschard$8.49
- Roasted Asparagus$11.99
- Roasted Brussel Sprouts$8.99
- Roasted Long Hots$8.99
- Roasted Mushrooms$8.49
- Roasted Red Peppers$10.99
- Roasted Seasonal Vegatables$4.49
- Sauteed Broccoli Rabe$8.49
- Stuffed Artichokes$12.99
- Sweet Peppadews$9.99
- Tomato Bruschetta$3.99
- Tomato Mozzarella Salad$11.99
- Tuna Salad$6.99
- White Bean Escarole$8.49
- Eggplant - Breaded/Fried$9.99
Market / Retail
Beverages
- Aranciata - Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drink$3.00
11.15 oz Sanpellegrino Aranciata Italian Sparkling Drink. Sparkling Orange Beverage
- Melograno & Arancia - Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drink$3.00
11.15 oz Sanpellegrino Melograno & Arancia Italian Sparkling Drink. Sparkling Orange and Pomegranate Beverage
- Aranciata Rossa - Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drink$3.00
11.15 oz Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa Italian Sparkling Drink. Sparkling Orange and Blood Orange Beverage
- Limonata - Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drink$3.00
11.15 oz Sanpellegrino Limonata Italian Sparkling Drink. Sparkling Lemon Beverage
- Sparkling Natural Mineral Water - S. Pellegrino$3.00
8.45 oz S. Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water
- Natural Spring Water - Acqua Panna$4.00
16.9 oz Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water
- Natural Spring Water - Poland Spring$2.00
16.9 oz Poland Spring 100% Natural Spring Water
- Pepsi$2.00
12 oz Pepsi (Can)
- Diet Pepsi$2.00
12 oz Diet Pepsi (Can)
- Starry Lemon Lime$2.00
12 oz Starry Lemon Lime Caffeine Free Lemon Lime Flavored Soda
- Pure Life - Purified Water$2.00
16.9 oz Purified Water
- Dirty Martini Olive Juice - Roland$10.99
25.4 oz Roland Dirty Martini Olive Juice
- Orzata Almond Syrup - Ferrara$10.99
25.4 oz Ferrara Orzata Almond Syrup
Bread
- Baguette 22" - Aroma$4.99
Aroma Baguette 22"
- Sour Dough Loaf - 48 oz$13.99
Aroma Sour Dough Loaf - 48 oz
- Sour Dough Bowl - Small$3.99
Sour Dough Bowl - Small
- Rustic Ciabatta Large (4x6)$1.49
Rustic Ciabatta Large (4x6)
- Nicky Roll 6" - Plain$1.19
Nicky Roll 6" - Plain
- Nicky Roll 6" - Seeded$1.19
Nicky Roll 6" - Seeded
- Tuscan Sub -11" - Seeded$1.39
Tuscan Sub 11" - Seeded
- Tuscan Hoagie 9"$1.09
Tuscan Hoagie 9"
- French Bread 22" - Seeded$3.49
French Bread 22" Seeded
- Jersey Loaf 20" - Plain$2.49
Jersey Loaf 20" - Plain
- Jersey Loaf 20" - Seeded$2.49
Jersey Loaf 20" - Seeded
- Bread Stick 12"$1.49
Bread Stick 12"
- Flat Round Loaf 10"$5.49
Flat Round Loaf 10"
- High Top Loaf 9" - Plain$5.49
High Top Loaf 9" - Plain
- High Top Loaf 9" - Seeded$5.49
High Top Loaf 9" - Seeded
- Italian Loaf Extra Large 18"$4.99
Italian Loaf Extra Large 18"
- Ring Loaf 18"$5.99
Ring Loaf 18"
- Twisted Loaf 14"$5.99
Twisted Loaf 14"
- Kalamata Olive Loaf 18 oz - Aroma$9.99
Kalamata Olive Loaf 18 oz
- Multigrain Loaf 18 oz- Aroma$9.99
Multigrain Loaf 18 oz
- Semolina Loaf 18 oz- Aroma$9.99
Semolina Loaf 18 oz
- Plain Bread Crumbs - Cento$3.49
15 oz Cento Plain Bread Crumbs.
- Pappardelle Nest Pasta - Anna$6.99
16 oz Anna Pappardelle Nests
Breadsticks
- i Bibanesi Classic Breadsticks$4.99
3.52 oz i Bibanesi Classic Breadsticks with extra virgin olive oil and sesame seeds.
- Italian Grissini Breadsticks with Tomato and Oregano - Bello Rustico$5.49
4.4 oz Bello Rustico Italian Grissini Breadsticks with Tomato and Oregano. All Natural made with non-GMO Ingredients.
- Italian Grissini Breadsticks seasoned with Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Bello Rustico$4.49
4.4 oz Bello Rustico Italian Grissini Breadsticks seasoned with Extra Virgin Olive Oil. All Natural made with non-GMO Ingredients.
- i Bibanesi Olives Breadsticks$4.99
3.52 oz i Bibanesi Olives Breadsticks Breadsticks with olives and extra virgin olive oil
Butter
Capers
Cheese
- American Grana - BelGioioso$6.49
5 oz BelGioioso American Grana Cheese. Extra Aged 24 Months Wisconsin Parmesan Cheese.
- Artigiano Aged Balsamic & Cipolline Onion - BelGioioso$6.49
5 oz BelGioioso Artigiano Aged Balsamic & Cipolline Onion..
- Artigiano Blueberry - BelGioioso$6.49
5 oz BelGioioso Artigiano Blueberry. Bathed in Blueberry.
- Artigiano Classico - BelGioioso$6.49
5 oz BelGioioso Artigiano Classico.
- Artigiano Vino Rosso - BelGioioso$6.49
5 oz BelGioioso Artigiano Vino Rosso. Soaked in Fine Red Wine.
- Asiago - BelGioioso$5.99
5 oz BelGioioso Asiago Cheese. Aged over 5 months. Gluten Free - rBST Free
- Asiago Con Chili Pepper Peperoncino - BelGioioso$6.49
5 oz BelGioioso Asiago Con Chili Pepper Peperoncino. Spicy Hot & Savory Wisconsin Cheese.
- Boccini Cheese - Cento$14.99
- Cheese Pizza Wedge - Beppinos$22.99
7.05 oz Beppino's Cheese Pizza Inspired Wedge. With Traditional Italian Pizza Ingredients.
- Fontina - BelGioioso$5.99
5 oz BelGioioso Fontina Cheese. Gluten Free - rBST Free.
- Four Cheese Shredded Pizza Blend$10.99
BelGioioso Four Cheese Pizza Blend - Shredded. Asiago, Fontina, Parmesan, Provolone
- Fresh Burrata in Water$10.49
Antonio Fresh Burrata in Water
- Fresh Ricotta Cheese$12.99
24 oz Calabro Fresh Ricotta Cheese Fresh Hand Dipped Whole Milk
- Honey Whipped Ricotta Cheese$6.99
Homemade Honey Whipped Ricotta Cheese.
- Marinated Ciliegine Mozzarella$7.99
Marinated Ciliegine Mozzarella
- Mascarpone Cheese$7.99
8.8 oz epiu Mascarpone Cheese
- Parmesan Shredded Cheese - Marano Select$9.99
Marano Select Shredded Parmesan Cheese.
- Pecorino Romano Blend - Grated Cheese - Nonna's$11.99
Nonna's Old Fashioned Pecorino Romano Blend Grated Cheese
- Primosale Fantasia Cheese - i Siciliani$16.99
i Siciliani Primosale Fantasia Cheese Sheep's milk cheese with arugula, chili pepper and olives.
- Primosale Tartufo Cheese - i Siciliani$18.99
i Siciliani Primosale Tartufo Cheese Sheep's milk cheese with truffle. Product of Italy
- Provolone Extra Sharp - BelGioioso$6.49
5 oz BelGioioso Extra Sharp Provolone. Cheese aged over 24 months.
- Romano Cheese - BelGioioso$5.99
5 oz BelGioioso Romano Cheese. Aged over 5 months. Gluten Free - rBST Free
- Sharp Provolone - BelGioioso$5.99
5 oz BelGioioso Sharp Provolone. Aged over 7 months. Gluten Free - rBST Free
- Parmesan Cheese - Grated$11.99
Cherries
Chili Sauces
- Sriracha Chili Sauce - Roland$8.99
17 oz Roland Sriracha Chili Sauce. Spicy & Garlicky.
- Spicy Chili Onion Crisp - Roland$8.99
7 oz Roland Spicy Chili Onion Crisp Savory & Crunchy
- Red Pepper Anchovy Filetts - Scalia
8.4 oz Scalia Red Pepper Anchovy Filetts Product in Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Crushed Calabria Chili - Roland$9.99
10.9 oz Francesca Di Monte Crushed Calabrian Chillis. Hot Italian Peppers in Oil
- Calabrian Chili & Sardine Spread$12.99
6.7 oz Francesca Di Monte Calabrian Chili & Sardine Spread.
Chips
- Smokehouse BBQ Flavored Chips - Miss Vickie's$1.49
1 3/8 oz Miss Vickie's Smokehouse BBQ Flavored Chips Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
- Jalapeno Flavored Chips - Miss Vickie's$1.49
1 3/8 oz Miss Vickie's Jalapeno Flavored Chips Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
- Sea Salt Original Chips - Miss Vickie's$1.49
1 3/8 oz Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Original Chips Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
- Sea Salt & Vinegar Flavored Chips - Miss Vickie's$1.49
1 3/8 oz Miss Vickie's Sea Salt & Vinegar Flavored Chips Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Coffee
- Decaffeinated Ground Coffee - LavAzza$3.50
2.5 oz LavAzza Decaffeinated Ground Coffee Medium Roast Totino, Italia 1985
- Ground Coffee - LavAzza$3.25
2.5 oz LavAzza Ground Coffee Dark Roast Totino, Italia 1985
- Cafe Espresso - Ground Coffee - Ferrara$11.99
8.75 oz Ferrara Cafe Espresso Ground Coffee. Product of Italy.
- Espresso - Decaffeinated Ground Coffee - Ferrara$12.49
8.75 oz Ferrara Espresso Decaffeinated Ground Coffee. Product of Italy
- Espresso Coffee - Bellino$12.49
8.8 oz Bellino Espresso Coffee
Cornichons
Crostini
- Fennel Crostini Rustic Italian Crackers - Bello Rustico$5.99
7 oz Bello Rustico Crostini Fennel Rustic Italian Crackers. Made with Non-GMO Ingredients.
- Sesame Crostini Rustic Italian Crackers - Bello Rustico$5.99
7 oz Bello Rustico Crostini Sesame Rustic Italian Crackers. Made with Non-GMO Ingredients.
- Sea Salt Crostini Rustic Italian Crackers - Bello Rustico$5.99
7 oz Bello Rustico Crostini Sea Salt Rustic Italian Crackers. Made with Non-GMO Ingredients.
- Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper Rustic Italian Crackers - Bello Rustico$5.99
7 oz Bello Rustico Crostini Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper Rustic Italian Crackers. Made with Non-GMO Ingredients.
- Roasted Garlic Rustic Italian Crackers - Bello Rustico$5.99
7 oz Bello Rustico Crostini Roasted Garlic Rustic Italian Crackers. Made with Non-GMO Ingredients.
- Parmesan & Pecorino Rustic Italian Crackers - Bello Rustico$5.99
7 oz Bello Rustico Crostini Parmesan & Pecorino Rustic Italian Crackers. Made with Non-GMO Ingredients.
Desserts
- Biscotti - Assorted Flavors (per lb)$14.99
Assorted: Anise, Almond, Pumpkin, Lemon, Orange Cranberry Walnut, Cinnamon Sugar, Peppermint with White Chocolate, Chocolate Candy Cane, Chocolate Cranberry, Chocolate, Chocolate Chip.
- Jewish Apple Cake - Medium (6")$14.99
Jewish Apple Cake Homemade
- Cranberry, Orange Walnut Cake - Medium (6")$14.99
Cranberry Orange Walnut Cake Homemade
- Arborio Rice Pudding$5.99
Homemade Arborio Rice Pudding
- Baba Rum$4.75
Homemade Petite Rum Baba Cake
- Plain Italian Cheesecake$7.99
Homemade Plain Italian Cheesecake
- Luxardo Cherry in Syrup$8.49
Luxardo Cherry in Syrup
- Mini Black and White Cookies$7.99
9.5 oz Mini Black & White Cookies.
- Raspberry Linzer Tart Cookies$7.99
10 oz Raspberry Linzer Tart Cookies.
- Rainbow Cookies$8.49
10.5 oz Rainbow Cookies
- Red Velvet Whoopie Pies$9.99
10 oz Red Velvet Whoopie Pies.
- Chocolate Whoopie Pies$9.99
10 oz Chocolate Whoopie Pies
- Homemade Assorted Cheesecake$5.99
Assorted Cheesecake Samples
- Homemade Limoncello Cake$5.49
Homemade Limoncello Cake
- Homemade Chocolate Entremet$5.49
Homemade Chocolate Entremet
- Homemade Carrot Cake$5.49
Homemade Carrot Cake
- Amaretti Cookies - Bellino$6.99
7 oz Bellino Amaretti Cookies
- Vanilla Pizzelle - Little Gina's$12.99
9 oz Little Gina's Vanilla Pizzelle
- Anise Pizzelle - Little Gina's$12.99
9 oz Little Gina's Anise Pizzelle
- Chocolate Pizzelle - Little Gina's$12.99
9 oz Little Gina's Chocolate Pizzelle
- Assorted Torrone - Bellino$14.99
Bellino Assorted Torrone
- Milk Chocolate Bar - Ferrara$4.99
3.5 oz Ferrara Milk Chocolate Bar
- Dark Chocolate Bar - Ferrara$4.99
3.5 oz Ferrara Dark Chocolate Bar
- Milk Chocolate Bar with Almonds - Ferrara$4.99
3.5 oz Ferrara Milk Chocolate Bar with Almonds
- Italian Cookies$14.99
Assorted Italian Cookies
- Vegan Chocolate Cake$5.49
Vegas Chocolate Cake
- Tiramisu$7.99
- Cannoli's$1.99+
- Panettone Cioccolato - La Bella$20.99
26.5 oz La Bella Panettone Cioccolato Authentic Italian Specialty Cake
- Italian Specialty Cake - La Florentine$13.99
32 oz La Florentine Italian Specialty Cake. Product of Italy
- Italian Specialty Cake - Small - La Florentine$10.99
17.6 oz La Florentine Italian Specialty Cake - Small
- Panettone Limone - La Bella$20.99
26.5 oz Bellino Panettone Limone Lemon Cream & Candied Lemon
- Cantuccini Crisp Almod Biscotti Cookies - Bellino$7.99
7 oz Belliino Cantuccini Crisp Almond Biscotti Cookies.
Escargot
Glazes
- Pomegranate Glaze - Roland
12.84 oz Roland Pomegranate Glaze with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena.
- Blood Orange Glaze - Roland$19.99
12.84 oz Roland Blood Orange Glaze with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena.
- Gluten Free Organic Glaze - Roland
5.07 oz Roland Gluten Free Organic Glaze with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena.
- Fig Glaze - Roland$14.99
5.07 oz Roland Fig Glaze with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena.
Grains / Rice / Beans
- Italian Black Rice - Riso Rizetta$8.99
17.6 oz Riso Rizetta Italian Black Rice.
- Arborio Rice - Riso Rizetta$8.99
2.2 lb Riso Rizetta Superfino Arborio Rice for genuine Italian Risotto.
- Farro - Riso Rizetta$8.99
17.6 oz Riso Rizetta Farro for pilafs, salads and soups.
- Peeled Lupini Beans$10.99
Peeled Lupini Beans
- Green Lentils - Roland$9.99
17.6 oz Roland Green Lentils.
- Italian Trio Rice - Riso Rizetta$6.99
17.7 oz Rizo Rizetta Italian Rice Trio. Riso Tricolore Product of Italy.
- Carnaroli Rice - Riso Rizetta$6.99
17.6 oz Riso Rizetta Carnaroli Rice. For Creamiest Risotto. Product of Italy.
- Lupini Beans in Brine$13.99
1.1 lb Francesca Di Monte Lupini Beans in Brine.
Herbs and Spices
- Dry Oregano Bunch
- Camargue Sea Salt with herbs de provence - Arnaud$9.99
9.5 oz Arnaud Camargue Sea Salt with Herbs De Provence
- Camargue Sea Salt with Lemon Zest & Wild Fennel$9.99
9.5 oz Arnaud Camargue Sea Salt with Lemon Zest & Wild Fennel.
- Camargue Sea Salt with Thyme of Provence$9.99
9.5 oz Arnaud Camargue Sea Salt with Thyme of Provence.
Individual Premade Meals
Jelly
Meats
- Antipasto Italiano - Boschi Fratelli$12.99
5.5 oz Boschi Fratelli Antipasto Italiano. Coppa Capocollo / Salami / Prosciutto
- Fennel Salami Chub - Parmacotto$11.99
8 oz Parmacotto Fennel Salami Chub Spicy Salami with Fennel Seeds. Product of Italy.
- Milano Salame Chub - Parmacotto$11.99
8 oz Parmacotto Milano Salame Chub Mild Salami Seasoned with Garlic and Pepper. Product of Italy.
- Rosa Grande Pepperoni - Hormel$9.99
Hormel Rosa Grande Pepperoni. Approximately 1 lb per package.
Mustard
Octopus /Anchovy / Sardine
- Anchovy Fillets - Scalia$9.99
2.8oz Scalia Anchovy Fillets Product in Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Mullet Bottarga Grated - Gargia D'Oro$15.99
1.41 oz Gargia D'oro Mullet Bottarga Grated Without additives, artificial colors or preservatives.
- Marinated Anchovy Fillets - Silano$12.99
8 oz Silano Marinated Anchovy Fillets Product of Italy
- Marinated Baby Octopus - Silano$24.99
8 oz Silano Marinated Baby Octopus. Product of Italy
- Red Pepper Anchovy Filetts - Scalia$19.99
8.4 oz Scalia Red Pepper Anchovy Filetts. Product in Extra Virgin Olive Oil Product of Italy
Oils
- Silano Extra Virgin Olive Oil$22.99
25.4 oz Silano Extra Virgin Olive Oil. 100% Italian Cold Extraction.
- Affiorato Extra Virgin Olive Oils
- Vincotto #8
- Original Vincotto
- Fig Vincotto$16.99
8.5 oz Gianni Calogiuri 1825 Fig Vincotto Vinegar. Great on meats, fish, soups, cheese, desserts. Aged in Oak Barrels. No sugar added
- Garlic EVOO
- Lemon EVOO
- Orange EVOO
- Rosemary EVOO
- Oregano EVOO
- Hot Pepper EVOO
- White Truffle Oil - Saveurs de la Terre
8.45 oz Saveurs de la Terre White Truffle Oil. Extra Virgin Olive Oil with White Truffle Flavor.
- Black Truffle Oil - Roland$23.99
3.38 oz Roland Black Truffle Oil Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Summer Truffle Pieces.
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Gianni Calogiuri$39.99
25.5 oz Gianni Calogiuri Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Old World Hand Pressed Since 1825
- White Truffle Oil - Partanna$24.99
8.5 oz Partanna White truffle Oil The Chef Choice
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Lemon - - Gianni Calogiuri$16.99
8.5 oz Gianni Calogiuri Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Lemon Product of Italy
- Italian Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing - frutto D'oro$1.50
- Classico Olive Oil - Cento$7.99
8.5 oz Cento Classico Olive Oil Smooth & Mild
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Cento$9.49
8.5 oz Cento Extra Virgin Olive Oil Versatile & Balanced.
Olives
- Olives Mixed Whole in Brine
- Olives Mixed Pitted in Brine
- Olives Green Pitted in Brine
- Olives Gaeta Pitted in Brine
- Olives Black Whole in Brine
- Olives Black Pitted in Brine
- Tapenade Provencal Green Olive Spread - Olives Arnaud$13.99
7 oz Olives Arnaud Tapenade Provencal Green Olive Spread.
- Tapenade Provencal Black Olive Spread - Olives Arnaud$13.99
7 oz Olives Arnaud Tapenade Provencal Green Olive Spread.
- Black Cerignola Whole Olives (with Pit)$4.99
Black Cerignola Whole Olives. With Pit. Water not included in weight.
- Green Cerignola Whole Olives (with Pit)$5.49
Green Cerignola Whole Olives with Pit. Water not included in weight.
- Red Cerignola Whole Olives (with Pit)$5.99
Red Cerignola Olives with Pit. Water not included in weight.
- Citrus Marinated Whole Olives (with Pit)$8.99
Citrus Marinated Whole Olives (with Pit) Medley of olives marinated in citrus olive oil and herbs.
- Pitted Kalamata Olives in Olive Oil$8.99
Pitted Whole Kalamata Olives in Olive Oil.
- Prosciutto Stuffed Olives - Cento$16.99
Prosciutto Stuffed Olives
- Gorgonzola Stuffed Olives - Cento$15.99
Gorgonzola Stuffed Olives
- Petits Coquillos Naturally Cured Olives$9.99
9.2 oz Arnaud Petits Coquillos Naturally Cured Olives
- Mixed Provencal Olives - Arnaud$9.99
9.2 oz Arnaud Mixed Provencal Olives. With thyme and red wine vinegar.
- Green Olives a la Provencale - Arnaud$9.99
9.2 oz Arnaud Green Olives a la Provencale. With Herbes de Provence.
- Green Olives a la Provencale (Pitted) - Arnaud$10.99
9.2 oz Arnaud Green Olives a la Provencale (Pitted). With Herbs de Provence.
- Oil Cured Olives$7.99
Pasta
- Fregola Sarda (Small) - La Casa Del Grano$8.49
17.6 oz La Casa Del Grano Sa Fregula Sarda Big Traditional Sardinian Pasta Durum Semolina Wheat Macaroni Product - Oven Toasted. Cooking Time: 15 minutes
- Fregola Sarda (Big) - La Casa Del Grano$8.49
17.6 oz La Casa Del Grano Sa Fregula Sarda Big Traditional Sardinian Pasta Durum Semolina Wheat Macaroni Product - Oven Toasted. Cooking Time: 15 minutes
- Pastina - La Casa Del Grano$5.99
17.6 oz La Casa Del Grano Le Rustiche Pastina. Traditional Italian Pasta. Drum Semolina Wheat Macaroni Product - Bronze Drawn
- Potato Gnocchi - Silano$4.99
1.1 lb Silano Potato Gnocchi Made with NON-GMO ingredients Product of Italy
- Ondine Rigate - La Casa Del Grano$6.99
17.6 oz La Casa Del Grano Ondine Rigate. Traditional Italian Pasta Durum Semolina Wheat Macaroni Product - Bronze Drawn Cooking Time: 9 minutes
- Wheat Malloreddus - Medium - La Casa Del Grano$8.49
17.6 oz La Casa Del Grano Medium Malloreddus Pasta. Traditional Italian Pasta Whole Durum Semolina Wheat Macaroni Product - Bronze Drawn Cooking Time: 12 minutes
- Mezze Penne Rigate - La Casa Del Grano$6.99
17.6 oz La Casa Del Grano Mezze Penne Rigate. Traditional Italian Pasta Durum Semolina Wheat Macaroni Product - Bronze Drawn Cooking Time: 8/10 minutes
- Penne Rigate - La Casa Del Grano$6.99
17.6 oz La Casa Del GranoPenne Rigate. Traditional Italian Pasta Durum Semolina Wheat Macaroni Product - Bronze Drawn Cooking Time: 9 minutes
- Malloreddus - Medium - La Casa Del Grano$7.99
17.6 oz La Casa Del Grano Medium Malloreddus Pasta. Traditional Italian Pasta Durum Semolina Wheat Macaroni Product - Bronze Drawn Cooking Time: 12 minutes
- Conchiglie - La Casa Del Grano$6.99
17.6 oz La Casa Del Grano Conchiglie Pasta. Traditional Italian Pasta Durum Semolina Wheat Macaroni Product - Bronze Drawn Cooking Time: 8/10 minutes
- Fusilli Rigati - La Casa Del Grano$7.99
17.6 oz La Casa Del Grano Fusilli Rigati. Traditional Italian Pasta Durum Semolina Wheat Macaroni Product - Bronze Drawn Cooking Time: 9 minutes
- Pasta Fettuccini Egg - Fresh Pasta$5.99
Fresh Pasta Fettuccini Egg
- Pasta Trennet Spaghetti Nest - Fresh Pasta$5.99
Fresh Spaghetti
- Butternut Ravioli - Fresh Pasta$11.99
Butternut Ravioli - Fresh Pasta 10 to 12 per container
- Lobster Ravioli - Large Round - Fresh Pasta$17.99
Lobster Ravioli - Large Round Fresh Pasta 10 to 12 per container
- Wild Mushroom Ravioli with Truffle Oil$13.99
Wild Mushroom Ravioli with Truffle Oil 10 to 12 per container
- Cheese Ravioli - Medium Square$5.99
Cheese Ravioli - Medium Square 15 to 18 per container
- Linguini Basil Pasta$9.99
Linguini Basil Pasta
- Gemelli Pasta$5.49
Gemelli Pasta Par cooked
- Pappardelle Pasta - Maurizio$9.99
17.6 oz Maurizio Pappardelle Pasta
- Casarecce Pasta - Maurizio$9.99
17.6 oz Maurizio Casarecce Pasta
- Trofie Pasta - Maurizio$9.99
17.6 oz Maurizio Trofie Pasta
- Rigatoni Pasta - Maurizio$9.99
17.6 oz Maurizio Rigatoni Pasta
- Spaghetti Chitarra - Maurizio$9.99
17.6 oz Maurizi Spaghetti Chitarra
- Fettuccine - Ferrara$3.99
1 lb. Ferrara Fettuccine Pasta
- Linguine Fine - Ferrara$3.99
1 lb. Ferrara Linguine Fine Pasta
- Capellini - Ferrara$3.99
1 lb. Ferrara Capellini Pasta
- Calamari Pasta - Maurizio$9.99
17.6 oz Maurizio Calamari Pasta
- Bucatini Pasta _ Maurizio$9.99
17.6 oz Maurizio Bucatini Pasta.
- Fusilli Lunghi Col Buco - Maurizio$9.99
17.6 oz Maurizio Fusilli Lunghi Col Buco
- Paccheri Pasta - Maurizio$9.99
17.6 oz Maurizio Paccheri Pasta
Peppers
- Sweet Sliced Pepper Strips - Cento$5.99
12 oz Cento Sweet Sliced Pepper Strips
- Sliced Hot Cherry Peppers in Oil - Cento$5.49
12 oz Cento Sliced Hot Cherry Peppers in Oil
- Diced Hot Cherry Pepper Hoagie Spread - Cento$5.99
12 oz Cento Diced Hot Cherry Pepper Hoagie Spread
- Sliced Hot Pepper Rings - Cento$6.99
16 oz Cento Sliced Hot Pepper Rings
- Whole Calabrian Cherry Peppers - Francesca Di Monte$9.99
9.8 oz Francesca Di Monte Wole Calabrian Cherry Peppers. Hot Italian Peppers in Oil. Product of Italy.
- Red Pimientos Whole - Roland$5.99
7.5 oz Roland Red Pimentos Whole.
- Calabrian Bomba Spread - Francesca Di Monte$9.99
10.9 oz Francesca Di Monte Calabrian Bomba Spread
Pre Cooked Meals
Relish
Sauces
- Whole Peeled Plum Tomatoes - Alta Cucina$17.99
6 lb 6oz Alta Cucina "Naturale" Style Whole Peeled Plum Tomatoes With Fresh Basil Hand packed from Fresh Tomato's - not from concentrate.
- Organic Arrabbiata Pasta Sauce - Mariangela Prunotto$6.99
12 oz Mariangela Prunotto Organic Arrabbiata Pasta Sauce. Made using fresh hand-picked organic ingredients. Ready to eat.
- Tomato & Basil Organic Pasta Sauce - Mariangela Prunotto$6.99
12 oz Mariangela Prunotto Tomato & Basil Organic Pasta Sauce. Made using fresh hand-picked organic ingredients. Ready to eat.
- Homemade Pomodoro Sauce - Quart$6.99
Homemade Pomodoro Sauce
- Homemade Marinara Sauce - Quart$12.99
Homemade Marinara Sauce
- Homemade Clam Scampi Sauce - Quart$14.99
Homemade Clam Scampi Sauce
- Homemade Diablo Sauce - Quart$12.99
Homemade Diablo Sauce
- Homemade Alfredo Sauce - Quart$13.99
Homemade Alfredo Sauce
- Homemade Pesto Cream Sauce - Quart$13.99
Homemade Pesto Cream Sauce
- Homemade Vodka Sauce - Quart$14.99
Homemade Vodka Sauce. Does contain Alcohol
- Homemade Vodka Sauce - Pint$7.25
Homemade Vodka Sauce Does contain Alcohol.
- Homemade White Wine Scampi Sauce - Quart$13.49
Homemade Scampi Sauce. Does contain Alcohol. DOES NOT contain Seafood.
- Homemade White Wine Scampi Sauce - Pint$6.75
Homemade White Wine Scampi Sauce. DOES NOT contain Seafood. Does contain Alcohol.
- Homemade Bolognese Sauce - Quart$14.99
Homemade Bolognese Sauce Contains Ground Beef Does contain Alcohol
- Homemade Bolognese Sauce - Pint$7.49
Homemade Bolognese Sauce. Contains Ground Beef Contains Alcohol
- Double Concentrated Tomato Paste Tube - Cento$4.99
4.56 oz Cento Double Concentrated Tomato Paste Tube
- Passata Traditional Sauce - Cento$6.99
24 oz Cento Passata Traditional Sauce
- Harissa Moroccan Style Hout Sauce - Delica$9.99
- Passata Rustica - Cento$6.99
24 oz Cento Passata Rustica Sauce
Soups
- Italian Bean Soup - Zuppa Rustica$8.99
17.6 oz Zuppa Rustica Italian Bean Soup with extra virgin olive oil.
- Tuscan Soup - Zuppa Rustica$8.99
17.6 oz Zuppa Rustica Tuscan Soup with fresh tomato & spinach.
- Italian Lentil Soup - Zuppa Rustica$8.99
17.6 oz Zuppa Rustica Italian Lentil Soup with fresh tomato.
- Tomato and Basil Soup - Zuppa Rustica$8.99
17.6 oz Zuppa Rustica Tomato and Basil Soup made with locally sourced tomatoes and fresh calabrian basil.
- Minestrone Soup - Zuppa Rustica$8.99
17.6 oz Zuppa Rustica Minestrone Soup with fresh carrot and onion.
- Award Winning New England Clam Chowder - Quart$17.99
Award Winning New England Clam Chowder
- Award Winning New England Clam Chowder - Pint$8.99
Award Winning New England Clam Chowder
- Cream of Broccoli with Cheddar - Quart$12.99
Homemade Cream of Broccoli with Cheddar Cheese
- Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup - Pint$6.49
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup
- Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup - Quart$12.99
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup.
- Homemade Chicken Escarole Soup - Quart$12.99
Homemade Chicken Escarole Soup - Quart
- Homemade Chicken Escarole Soup - Pint$6.49
Homemade Chicken Escarole Soup
- Cream of Broccoli with Cheddar - Pint$6.49
Tarallini Rustic Italian Crackers
- Tarallini Spicy Pepper Peperoncino Rustic Italian Crackers$5.99
7oz Bello Rustico Tarallini Rustic Italian Crackers. Oven Baked - Handmade with Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
- Tarallini Rosemary & Sea Salt Rustic Italian Crackers$5.99
7oz Bello Rustico Rustic Italian Crackers. Oven Baked - Handmade with Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
- Tarallini Traditional Rustic Italian Crackers$5.99
7oz Bello Rustico Rustic Italian Crackers. Oven Baked - Handmade with Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
- Tarallini Fennel Rustic Italian Crackers$5.99
7 oz Bello Rustico Tarallini Fennel Rustic Italian Cracker Oven Baked - Handmade with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Tomatos
Veggies
Vinegar
Holiday Menus
Thanksgiving Menu
- 12 to 15 lb Turkey with Turkey Gravy$70.00
- 18 to 22 lb Turkey with Turkey Gravy$120.00
- Antipasto Display$85.00+
Homemade Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Artichokes, Italian Olives, Meats and Cheeses.
- Apple Pie$22.00
- Arugula Salad$50.00
Roasted Pears, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Shaved Red Onion, Carrot Twists, House Dressing
- Asparagus and Baby Carrots - Half Pan$60.00
- Au Gratin Potato's - Half Pan$70.00
- Baked Brie and Crostini$110.00
Serves 10 guests
- Banana Pudding$16.00+
- Butternut Squash Bisque$9.00+
- Chicken and Prosciutto Skewers$80.00
25 pieces
- Classic Caesar Salad$45.00
Sourdough Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Grated Parmesan
- Coleslaw - Quart$9.00
- Creamed Corn - Half Pan$65.00
- Family Feast$250.00
Feeds 6 to 8 Guests 15 lb Turkey (carved or whole) with: Homemade Cranberry Sauce, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Potato's, Roasted Brown Sugar Sweet Potato's, Green Bean Casserole, Sage Stuffing, Coleslaw, Dinner Rolls, Choice of Apple or Pumpkin Pie
- Faroe Island Salmon$150.00
Faroe Island Salmon served on a bed of wild rice with sauteed spinach and lemon caper sauce. Serves up to 10 guests
- Filet atop Crostini with Boursin Cheese$100.00
25 pieces
- Individual Meal$28.00
Sliced Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Mashed Potato's, Green Bean Casserole, Sage Stuffing, Turkey Gravy, and Choice of Apple or Pumpkin Pie
- Jewish Apple Cake$27.00
- Lobster Bisque$12.00+
- Mac & Cheese - Half Pan$65.00
- Macaroni Salad - Quart$10.00
- New England Clam Chowder$10.00+
- Pecan Pie$27.00
- Penne Alla Vodka - Half Pan$65.00
- Pepper Crusted Filet Skewers$100.00
25 pieces
- Potato Salad - Quart$10.00
- Pumpkin Pie$22.00
- Sausage and Sage Stuffing - Half Pan$55.00
- Scallops and Bacon Honey Drissle$105.00
25 pieces
- Sea Salt Crusted Prime Rib$215.00+
Sea Salt Crusted Prime Rib Ajus and Horseradish
- Shrimp Cocktail$150.00
50 pieces Served with lemon and cocktail sauce
- The Vegan - Half Pan$65.00
Tofu and Stir Fry Vegetables
- Tossed Garden Salad$35.00
English Cucumbers, Grape Tomato, Shaved Red Onion, Carrot Twists, House Dressing
- Turkey Breast by the Pound$9.00
- Turkey Gravy - QT$9.00
- Virginia Smoked Ham$85.00+
Virginia Smoked Ham - Brown Sugar Glazed Sliced or Whole Ham