Full Menu
Dinner Menu
- App Chicken B'stella$14.00
Filo dough filled with chicken, spiced eggs, roasted almonds, nutmeg & clove, topped with powdered sugar, and cinnamon
- App Vegetable B'stella$12.00
Filo dough filled with Moroccan seasoned vegetables topped with our sweet
- Byssara Dip$10.00
Olive oil, cumin & paprika
- Combination Moroccan Salad$22.00
For 2. Includes zaalouk, byssara dip, shakshuka, sweet and spice carrots, sweet beets and sweet shredded carrots
- Entrée Chicken B'stella$24.00
Filo dough filled with chicken, spiced eggs, roasted almonds, nutmeg & clove, topped with powdered sugar, and cinnamon
- Entrée Vegetable B'stella$22.00
Filo dough filled with Moroccan seasoned vegetables topped with our sweet
- Fez Imperial Garden Salad$10.00
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots, Moroccan olives, radishes, broccoli & scallions with a side of homemade chef's signature tamarin dressing
- Harirra, Moroccan Soup$8.00
Lentils, fava beans, chickpeas seasoned with various Moroccan herbs and spices
- Moroccan Mint Tea & Moroccan Dessert$10.00
Ask your server for dessert option availability
- Shlada, Moroccan Salad$10.00
- Steamed Broccoli, Spinach & Kale Sautéed$10.00
With garlic, cumin, and paprika
- Sweet and Spice Carrots$10.00
Paprika and chili flakes
- Sweet Beets$10.00
Sweet lemon & olive oil dressing
- Sweet Shredded Carrots$10.00
Orange juice, orange blossom, pineapple, raisins, and cinnamon
- Zaalouk$10.00
Moroccan marinated eggplant dip
- ½ Moroccan Soup & ½ Combo Shlada$22.00
For 1
Five Course
- 5-Chicken M'hammer$65.00
"Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert
- 5-Tilapia$72.00
"Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert. With capers and sun-dried tomatoes garnished with Moroccan cured olives & lemons
- 5-Lamb Shank$72.00
"Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert
- 5-Chicken Apricot$65.00
"Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert
- 5-Chicken Couscous$65.00
"Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert
- 5-Jerusalem Artichoke$57.00
"Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert
- 5-Lamb Apricot$72.00
"Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert
- 5-Lamb Couscous$72.00
"Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert
- 5-Lamb Morozia$72.00
"Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert
- 5-Beef Kebab$75.00
"Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert
- 5-Chicken Kebab$65.00
"Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert
- 5-Cutlets 4 Pieces$72.00
"Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert
- 5-Lamb Kebab$72.00
"Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert
- 5-Shrimp Kebab$72.00
"Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert
- 5-Chicken L&O$65.00
"Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert
- 5-Royal Combo$93.00
Royal Moroccan Dinner, served with Moroccan rice & corn. "Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert. One skewer of chicken, lamb, beef, shrimp & one lamb cutlet (no substitutions)
- 5-Royal Lamb Cutlets 6 Pieces$93.00
Royal Moroccan Dinner, served with Moroccan rice & corn. "Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert
- 5-Royal Vegetable Gourmet Trio$130.00
Royal Moroccan Dinner, served with Moroccan rice & corn. "Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert. Royal veggie couscous with seven-vegetables, vegetable m'hammer & Jerusalem artichoke with cauliflower g
- 5-Salmon Couscous$72.00
"Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert
- 5-Seafood Platter$113.00
Royal Moroccan Dinner, served with Moroccan rice & corn. "Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert. Lemon pepper crispy fish, baked paprika salmon & garlic shrimp
- 5-Crispy Fish$72.00
"Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert
- 5-Shrimp Couscous$72.00
"Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert
- 5-Spicy Potatoes$57.00
"Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert
- 5-Surf & Turf$130.00
Royal Moroccan Dinner, served with Moroccan rice & corn. "Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert. Lemon pepper crispy fish, 3 lamb cutlets & garlic shrimp
- 5-Beef Ribs$75.00
"Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert
- 5-Couscous Morozia$57.00
"Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert
- 5-Turf Trio$130.00
Royal Moroccan Dinner, served with Moroccan rice & corn. "Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert. Sweet chili pepper beef ribs, lamb kabob & roasted lamb m'hammer
- 5-Vegetable Couscous$57.00
"Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert
- 5-Vegetable M'hammer$57.00
"Harrira"-soup, "Shlada"-salads, "B'stella"-appetizer, Moroccan mint tea and Moroccan dessert
Kid's Menu
Sides
Special
À La Carte Menu
Chicken
Fish & Shrimp
Lamb
Royal Moroccan Dinner
- E-Royal Combo$63.00
One Skewer of Chicken, Lamb, Beef, Shrimp & One Lamb Cutlet (No Substitutions)
- E-Royal Lamb Cutlets 6 Pieces$63.00
- E-Royal Vegetable Gourmet Trio$63.00
Royal veggie couscous with seven-vegetables, vegetable m'hammer & Jerusalem artichoke with cauliflower ginger saffron
- E-Seafood Platter$83.00
Lemon pepper crispy fish, baked paprika salmon & garlic shrimp
- E-Surf & Turf$83.00
Lemon pepper crispy fish, 3 lamb cutlets & garlic shrimp
- E-Turf Trio$83.00
Sweet chili pepper beef ribs, lamb kabob & roasted lamb m'hammer