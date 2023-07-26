Food Menu

Appetizers

6 Pieces Chicken Wings

$10.00

Fried wings, french fries, veggie sticks, and ranch or blue cheese

10 Pieces Chicken Wings

$14.00

Fried wings, french fries, veggie sticks, and ranch or blue cheese

20 Pieces Chicken Wings

$24.00

Fried wings, french fries, veggie sticks, and ranch or blue cheese

30 Pieces Chicken Wings

$34.00

Fried wings, french fries, veggie sticks, and ranch or blue cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Six hand breaded stuffed cheese and marinara sauce

Veggie Spring Rolls

$9.00

Cabbage, celery, carrots, Chinese noodles wonton wrapper, and sweet n' spicy sauce

Entree

Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla, beef or chicken, mixed cheese, and sautéed peppers

3 Tacos

$9.00

Corn or flour tortilla, beef or chicken, cilantro, onions, side of hot sauce, and side of small guacamole

Hamburger

$12.00

100% American patty and french fries

Roasted Chicken

$11.00

Roasted dark chicken and sautéed onions

Fried Rice

$10.00

Stir-fried rice, scrambled eggs, carrots, and green peas

Jerk Chicken Pasta Bowl

$12.00

Side of garlic bread

Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

Peach cocktail sauce

Hummus Plate

$10.00

Chick peas, olive oil, garlic lemon juice, and pita bread

Beef Kebab

$15.00

Flame grilled lean beef, onions, and peppers

Chicken Kebab

$14.00

Flame grilled marinated chicken breast, garlic spread, lettuce, onion, and peppers

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Greek Salad

$5.00

Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Hummus

$5.00

Pita Bread

$1.00

Fried Plantains

$5.00

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.00

Creamy cheesecake and graham crackers crust

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Double rich chocolate and chocolate buttercream

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda Can

Coca-Cola - Can

$5.00

Sprite - Can

$5.00

Orange Fanta - Can

$5.00

Ginger Beer - Can

$5.00

Energy Drink

Red Bull

$5.00

Water

Fiji Water

$5.00

Water Bottle

$3.00