Impulse Lounge & Karaoke
Food Menu
Appetizers
6 Pieces Chicken Wings
Fried wings, french fries, veggie sticks, and ranch or blue cheese
10 Pieces Chicken Wings
Fried wings, french fries, veggie sticks, and ranch or blue cheese
20 Pieces Chicken Wings
Fried wings, french fries, veggie sticks, and ranch or blue cheese
30 Pieces Chicken Wings
Fried wings, french fries, veggie sticks, and ranch or blue cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
Six hand breaded stuffed cheese and marinara sauce
Veggie Spring Rolls
Cabbage, celery, carrots, Chinese noodles wonton wrapper, and sweet n' spicy sauce
Entree
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, beef or chicken, mixed cheese, and sautéed peppers
3 Tacos
Corn or flour tortilla, beef or chicken, cilantro, onions, side of hot sauce, and side of small guacamole
Hamburger
100% American patty and french fries
Roasted Chicken
Roasted dark chicken and sautéed onions
Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice, scrambled eggs, carrots, and green peas
Jerk Chicken Pasta Bowl
Side of garlic bread
Grilled Shrimp
Peach cocktail sauce
Hummus Plate
Chick peas, olive oil, garlic lemon juice, and pita bread
Beef Kebab
Flame grilled lean beef, onions, and peppers
Chicken Kebab
Flame grilled marinated chicken breast, garlic spread, lettuce, onion, and peppers