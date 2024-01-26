India Grill and Bar
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Dosa Bites (V)$13.80
Traditional thin, rice and lentil crepe filled with mildly spiced potatoes. Served with sambar and chutney trio.
- Vegetable Samosa$9.20
Delightful hand rolled pasterieswith Amchur potatoes, Chaat, and dry aged peas
- Papad Trio$5.60
Lentil crisps served with an assortment of fresh chutneys
- Onion Bhaji$8.20
Crisp onion fritters with ginger, coriander, and Chat masala.
- Papdi Chaat$8.75
Flatbread fritters, chickpeas, and baby potatoes served with a tangy, mix of lemon, black salt, tamarind, yogurt and various chutneys.
- Palak Chaat$9.75
Fresh chickpea crusted spinach served with a tangy, mix of lemon, black salt, tamarind, yogurt and various chutneys.
- Gobi Manchurian$11.95
Battered cauliflower cooked in a tangy Indo-Chinese fusion sauce.
- Chicken 65$12.80
Chunks of tender, boneless chicken with curry leaves, coriander, red chilies, and lemon
- Tamarind Shrimp$13.80
Southern Indian spices, roasted coconut, black peppercorn, tamarind, mustard seed, and curry leaves.
- Ginger Garlic Shrimp$12.95
Jumbo Prawns seared with cumin, turmeric, ginger, garlic, and coriander
Fresh Baked Indian Breads
- Naan$5.60
Light and fluffy, authentic Indian bread.
- Garlic Naan$6.75
fresh garlic, cilantro
- Cheese Naan$7.90
mildy spiced cheese
- Kasmiri Naan$6.90
Cashew nuts, pine nuts, coconut, saffron, honey, raisins
- Bullet Naan$6.90
spicy green chilies, garlic, cilantro
- Tandoori Roti$3.00
Whole wheat bread baked in the Tandoor
- Paratha$4.60
Multi layered, pan grilled
- Maharaja Bread Basket$22.95
The ultimate assortment of naan, garlic naan, cheese naan, and Kashmiri naan.
- Build your own Bread Basket$24.95
Choose any 5 fresh baked Indian breads.
Tandoori Grill
- Mixed Grill Platter$29.00
Tandoori grilled shrimp, perfectly seasoned lamb chops, and boneless chicken tikka.
- Tandoori Lamb Chops$29.00
New Zealand lamb chops seasoned in white pepper, nutmeg, lemon, cumin, fenugreek and tandoori firewood grilled.
- Chicken Tikka$25.00
Succulent cubes of marinated chicken breast grilled with seven spices in a clay oven.
- Tandoori Chicken$23.00
Chicken on the bone marinated in yogurt, spices and grilled in a clay oven - an all time classic.
- Sheekh Kabab$25.00
Beef Kababs skewered and grilled in a tandoori oven, an all time favorite.
- Paneer Tikka$23.00
India Grill Originals
Authentic Indian Curries
- Tikka Masala
Light tomato masala sauce, fresh herbs, exotic spices. Our #1 Best seller!
- Butter
Utterly buttery and delicious! Our special blend of tomato, fenugreek, roasted garlic, and toasted cumin.
- Rogan Josh
A Kashmiri classic. Blended tomato, onion, saffron infused herb butter and sun-dried tomato.
- Korma
A flavorful and creamy cashew, almond sauce with cumin and cardamom.
- Vindaloo
A hot and spicy curry dish cooked with potatoes from the Goa region of India, an Anglo- Indian favorite.
- Saagwala
Spinach based curry with fresh ginger, onions, tomato, roasted garlic and cumin.
- Biryani
A cooking process of combining vegetables, meat, and spices with basmati rice, fresh mint, herbs, and saffron infused ghee. Served with fresh Raita and Hot Mixed pickles.
- Madras
Slow simmered Coconut curry, roasted red chili, mustard, coriander, and curry leaves. One of our great originals!
Vegetarian Delights
- Malai Kofta$19.95
Vegetable and cheese croquettes stuffed with nuts and raisins in a creamy sauce.
- Dosa Entrée$15.80
Traditional thin, rice and lentil crepe filled with mildly spiced potatoes. Served with sambar and a chutney trio.
- Channa Masala$18.00
Mildly spiced chickpeas in a ginger infused tomato sauce.
- Aloo Gobi$19.95
Mildly spiced potatoes, cauliflower, cumin, ginger, and coriander
- Aloo Baingan$19.95
Mildly spiced potatoes and small eggplants with turmeric, cumin, ginger-infused shallots.
- Dal Makhni$16.00
Fresh lentils simmered with fenugreek, cumin, onion, and tomato.
- Dal Tadka$18.00
Yellow lentils, cumin, ginger, fresh coriander, a staple in Indian cuisine.
Delicious Desserts
- Gulab Jamun$4.00
India's most loved dessert. A special delicacy made with saffron and served golden brown in a cardamom and honey syrup.
- Rasmalai$6.00
Delicate patties of tender, steamed Indian cheese, served in a rich specially flavored cold cream saffron reduction.
- Punjabi Firni$4.00
Traditional Punjabi rose-scented rice pudding flavored with saffron & pistachio.
- Chocolate Overload Cake$6.00
A rich, double-layered chocolate cake made with cocoa, bittersweet chocolate chips & drizzled with a chocolate buttercream icing. Topped with fresh whipped cream
- Gajar Halwa$8.00
Carrot pudding with milk, nuts & cardamom. Served with vanilla ice cream.
- Mango Kulfi$6.00
Homemade Indian ice cream flavored with specially imported alphonso mango, pistachio & saffron.
Soups and Salads
Side Items
- Hot Mixed Pickle Chutney$3.45
- Curry Sauce$5.75
- Basmati Rice Pilaf$3.45
- Sautéed Vegetables$4.95
- Bombay Potatoes$7.95
Sauteed with onion, tomato, and cumin.
- Mango Chutney$3.45
- Punjabi Salad$3.45
Green chillis, onion, lemon
- Brown Rice$3.45
- Side Of Dal Tadka$9.95
- Raita$3.95
Traditional Indian condiment made with fresh yogurt, cucumber, Chaat masala, and fresh herbs.
- Side Of Chutney$3.45
- Mixed Garden Salad$6.90
- Tamrind Chutney$3.45
- Mint Chutney$3.00
- Onion Chutney$3.45
Children's Menu - All options served mild.
Family Size Trays (Serves 8-10)
- Tandoori Lamb Chops Tray$47.00
12 Tandoori Grilled Lamb Chops
- Chicken Tikka Tray$68.84
Succulent strips of marinated chicken breast grilled with seven spices in a clay oven.
- Authentic Indian Curry Tray$74.00
- Biryani Tray$62.00
Served with Raita and hot mixed pickle.
- 10 Naan Basket$36.00
- 10 Naan Assortment Basket$43.00
- Vegetable Samosa Family Tray$46.00
20 Jumbo vegetable samosas served with mint, tamarind, and onion chutneys.
- Family Tray Chaat$24.00
- Tray of Basmati Rice Pilaf$24.00