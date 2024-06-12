Indian Express Street Food Lutz
Drinks
- Coffee$3.50
- Mango Lassi
Mango Lassi is a delightful and refreshing Indian drink that combines the tropical sweetness of ripe mangoes with the tanginess of yogurt.$5.00
- Water$1.00
- Masala tea
Masala chai, also known as spiced milk tea, is a beloved Indian beverage that warms the soul with its aromatic blend of black tea, fragrant spices, and creamy whole milk.$3.50
- Soda$2.00
- Thums Up$3.00
- Jigar Thanda$5.00
Appetizers
- Mirchi
Mirchi Bajji, also known as Mirapakaya Bajji or Milagai Bajji, is a popular South Indian street food snack made by batter-frying green chilies. These crispy and flavorful fritters are enjoyed across different regions of India.$6.00
- Samosa
This crispy pastry filled with onions and veggies that needs no introduction$5.00
- Punugulu
Punugulu (also known as Punukulu) is a popular snack and common street food in the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, particularly in cities like Vijayawada and Guntur. These crispy, deep-fried fritters are made from lentil batter$6.00
- Kuzi Paniyaram
Kuzhi paniyaram, also known as Paniyaram, is a delightful South Indian dish made from fermented urad dal (skinned black lentils) and rice batter. These small, round dumplings are crispy on the outside and soft inside.$7.00
- Chicken 65
Chicken 65 is a spicy, South Indian fried chicken dish that originated from Hotel Buhari in Chennai, India. It’s a flavorful and crispy appetizer that packs a punch with its bold flavors.$7.00
- Fish Fry$8.00
- Chapathi (roti)$5.00
- Veg Manchuria
veg Manchurian is a popular Indo-Chinese dishcharacterized by crispy, golden-fried vegetable dumplings tossed in a tangy and spicy sauce. It’s a delightful fusion of flavors that has become a favorite in the Indian subcontinent.$8.00
- Chicken Manchuria
Chicken Manchurian is a popular Indo-Chinese dishcharacterized by crispy, golden-fried pieces of boneless chicken tossed in a tangy and spicy sauce. It’s a delightful fusion of flavors that has become a favorite in the Indian subcontinent.$8.00
- potatao bhaji$4.00
- Poori$5.00
- Chana 8 oz$4.00
- Pani puri$5.00
- Naan$3.50
- Fish fry$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Extra$1.00
- Masala Idly fry$7.00
Entrees
- Chicken Biryani
Biryani is a mixed rice dish that hails from South Asia. It’s a flavorful and aromatic culinary creation that combines rice, spices, and meat$11.00
- Goat Biryani
Biryani is a mixed rice dish that hails from South Asia. It’s a flavorful and aromatic culinary creation that combines rice, spices, and meat$13.00
- Veg Biryani
Biryani is a mixed rice dish that hails from South Asia. It’s a flavorful and aromatic culinary creation that combines rice, spices, and vegetables.$10.00
- Spring Dosa
South Indian breakfast dish made from a fermented rice and lentil batter. It consists of a thin, crispy crepe (dosa) that is stuffed with flavorful spiced potato curry, veggies and cheese$9.00
- Masala Dosa
South Indian breakfast dish made from a fermented rice and lentil batter. It consists of a thin, crispy crepe (dosa) that is stuffed with flavorful spiced potato curry.$8.00
- Pesarattu$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Idly
A savory rice cake originating from South India. It is popular as a breakfast food in Southern India and Sri Lanka. The cakes are made by steaming a batter consisting of fermented black lentils (de-husked) and rice.$6.00
- Kanchipuram Idly$7.00
- Vada$7.00
- Butter Chicken
Butter Chicken, also known as Murgh Makhani, is a beloved Indian curry that has gained popularity worldwide.$11.00
- Paneer Butter masala
Paneer Butter Masala, also known as Butter Paneeror Paneer Makhani, is a delightful Indian curry that combines the richness of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) with a creamy, flavorful tomato-based sauce.$10.00
- Goat Curry
Goat curry, also known as curried goat, is a flavorful and aromatic dish made with goat meat along with tomato, onion and spices$13.00
- Chana Masala
Chana masala, also known as chole masala, is a delightful North Indian curry made with tender chickpeas (chana) simmered in a spiced onion and tomato base (masala).$8.00
- Chicken Curry
chicken curry, also known as curried chicken, is a flavorful and aromatic dish made with white chicken in a tomato based sauce and special spices$10.50
- Plain Dosa$7.00
- Veg Curry$9.00
- Palak paneer$10.00