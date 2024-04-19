Indian Kitchen & grill 300 Main Street
Full Menu
Daily Lunch Special Menu
SOUPS
- Muligatawny Soup$7.99
Lentils, coconut milk & spices a southern Indian creation
- Chicken Manchow Soup$8.99
Delicious Indo Chinese soup with chicken & vegetables with fresh herbs
- Hot & Sour Soup Veg$8.00
Popular indo Chinese soup, vegetables cooked in a hot & savory broth
- Hot & Sour Soup Chicken$8.99
Popular indo Chinese soup. Chicken & vegetables cooked in a hot & savory broth
- Veg Sweet Corn Soup$8.00
Sweet corn soup is an indo chinese style soup made with mixed veggies & sweet corn kernels
- Chicken Sweet Corn Soup$8.99
Chicken sweet corn soup is a soup made with mixed veggies, sweet corn kernels & chicken
- Veg Lemon Coriander Soup$8.00
Highly nutritious flavored with fresh lemon juice, fresh ginger & coriander (cilantro) leaves & fresh vegetables
- Chicken Lemon Coriander Soup$8.99
Flavored with fresh lemon juice, fresh ginger & coriander (cilantro) leaves & fresh vegetables with chicken
- Tomato Soup$7.99
Light soup made from fresh tomatoes & spices
- Veg Manchow Soup$7.99
Delicious Indo Chinese soup with vegetables & fresh herbs
Soups & Salads
- Caesar Salad$10.99
Romaine, cucumbers & croutons with grilled chicken
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Marinated and grilled chicken served over a vibrant salad
- Chicken Noodle Soup$7.00
Delicious soup made with chicken, vegetables and noodles
- Curried Butternut Squash Soup$7.00
Roasted butternut squash soup tempered with ginger, lemon, and coconut
- Lemon Coriander Soup$7.00
Refreshing soup with a zesty lemon and coriander flavor
- Mulligatawny Soup$7.00
Lentil soup with vegetables
- Tomato Soup*$7.00
Rich tomato-based soup with garlic
- Veg Manchow Soup*$7.00
Spicy chinese soup with vegetables and noodles
Appetizers
- Vegetable Samosa$6.00
2 pieces. Crispy turn over stuffed with potatoes & peas. Golden raisin & spices
- Tandoori Mix Appetizer$16.95
Charbroiled assortments of chicken & lamb kabab's
- Papdi Chaat$13.99
Wheat crisp, diced potatoes, chopped onions, yogurt, mint, tamarind chutney & spices
- Assorted Veg Pakora Platter$13.99
Assorted vegetables dip in spicy chickpea flour batter & fried
- Aloo Tikki$8.00
Potato patties flavored with spices. Served with chickpeas & yogurt sauce
- Chili Garlic Wings$14.99
8 pieces. Chicken wings tossed in a sweet & tangy chili garlic sauce
- Paneer Samosa$10.00
Crispy turn over stuffed with homemade cheese & spices
- Mirchi Pakora$9.00
Spicy, hot Indian peppers stuffed & dipped in flavorful batter
- Chicken 65$16.95
Popular south Indian chicken appetizer made by deep frying marinated chicken with curry leaves & ginger garlic
- Dahi Ke Kabab$12.00
Delicious snack is made with curd or yogurt, gram flour, onions, ginger, garlic & coriander
- Hara Bhara Kabab$11.00
Hara bhara kababs are healthy vegan & vegetarian kababs made with potatoes, spinach, green peas, gram flour & few spices
- Mix Vegetarian Samosa Platter$13.99
Platter with assortments of potato-peas, paneer, and spinach samosa's
- Meat Samosa$10.00
Crispy turn over stuffed with spiced ground lamb meat & peas
- Mango Coconut Shrimp$14.00
Gluten free, jumbo shrimp seared & coated in homemade mango & coconut puree
- Onion Bhaji$8.00
Thin sliced onions, dipped in chickpea flour spiced batter & fried
- Meat Lover Samosa Platter$14.99
Platter with assortments of samosa's lamb, crab and tandoori chicken (5 pieces.)
- Bhel Poori$13.99
Mixture of puffed rice, thin noodles, wheat crisp, diced tomato, potatoes, onions & chutneys
- Crab Samosa$12.00
Crispy turn over stuffed with spiced lump crab meat
- Lasooni Gobi$17.95
Battered cauliflower florets tossed in delicious honey garlic sauce
- Samosa Chaat$14.99
Samosa chaat is a chaat made with samosa, chickpea, various chutneys & spices
- Fish Koliwada$18.95
Fish koliwada is simple mouthwatering fried fish in which fish is marinated & fried with curry leaves & Indian spices
Dosa & Vada
- Plain Dosa$10.99
Thin rice crepe
- Masala Dosa$12.99
Crepe filled with potato and onion
- Cheese Masala Dosa$12.99
Crepe filled with potato and cheese
- Ghee Roast Masala Dosa$12.99
Thin crispy rice crepe flavored with ghee
- Mysore Masala Dosa$12.99
Spiced crepe filled with onion & potato
- Onion Chilli Masala Dosa$12.99
Crepe filled with onion & chili potato onion
- Idly 2 Pieces$8.00
Steamed rice cake
- Karampodi Idly 2 Pieces$8.99
Idly tossed in spicy lentil condiment & ghee
- Medu Vada 2 Pieces$8.00
Fried lentil doughnuts
- Combo 2 Pieces$8.00
Idly and vada
Uthappam
Bombay Sandwich
Sandwiches
Kathi Rolls (Wraps)
- Aloo Kathi Roll 2 Pieces$11.99
Aloo kathi potatoes & Indian spices. Wrapped with paratha onions, cilantro, & chutney
- Chicken Kathi Roll 2 Pieces$12.99
Grilled boneless chicken. Wrapped in a flaky egg washed paratha with onions, cilantro, & chutney
- Lamb Kathi Roll 2 Pieces$13.99
Lamb kabab with Indian spices. Wrapped in a flaky washed egg paratha with onions, cilantro, & chutney
- Egg Kathi Roll 2 Pieces$12.99
Wrap of spiced eggs, onions, bell peppers & homemade sauces
- Paneer Kathi Roll 2 Pieces$12.99
Wrap with paneer, lime, bell peppers, kashmiri chili onions, cilantro
- Vada Pav 2 Pieces$9.99
Potatoes coated in chickpea flour fried and served with green and garlic sauces on buns
- Pav Baaji (Veg) 2 Pav$11.99
Pav bhaji is a delicious blend of spicy mixed vegetables, served with buns
- Keema Pav 2 Pav$13.99
Minced meat gravy made with homemade spices and served with soft bread
- Omelet Naan$10.99
Omelet on naan bread
- Masala Egg Roast$11.99
Flavorful tomato curry with boiled eggs (2), served with house-made paratha (soft bread)
- Chole Bature$12.99
Vegetarian Specials
- Chana-Masala$16.99
Chickpeas, onions & tomatoes cooked in a thick sauce infused with a combination of spices
- Black Dal (Dal Makhani)$16.99
Textured black lentils delicately tempered & cooked with exotic spices on low heat, cilantro garnish
- Malai Kofta$17.99
Mixed vegetable dumplings simmered in a creamy sauce with nuts n raisins
- Baingan Bharta$17.99
Eggplant cooked on a skewer in a clay oven, chopped & mixed with tomatoes, onions & spices
- Chana Saag$17.99
Chickpeas & spinach cooked in creamy spiced sauce
- Spinach Kofta$17.99
Fresh spinach & mix vegetable dumplings in a thick brown gravy. A must have dish
- Saag Aloo$17.99
Potatoes cooked with fresh spinach & authentic spices
- Baghare Baingan$17.99
Fresh baby eggplant simmered in tamarind & coconut gravy with touch of mustard & tomatoes
- Aloo Gobi Masala$17.99
Cauliflower & potatoes cooked with onion, tomatoes & spices on low heat, cilantro & ginger garnish
- Saag Paneer$17.99
Chunks of cottage cheese & chopped spinach cooked in a delicious rich sauce
- Vegetable Korma$17.99
A royal treat. Fresh vegetables gently cooked in creamy coconut sauce garnished with nuts n raisins
- Yellow Dal Tarka$16.99
Yellow lentils delicately tempered & cooked with exotic spices on low heat, cilantro garnish
- Mushroom Matar$17.99
Mushrooms & green peas cooked in a delicious curry sauce. A specialty of North India
- Bhoomi Bhindi$17.99
Fresh green okra cooked with onion, tomatoes & various herbs & spices
- Vegetable Patiala$17.99
Garden fresh vegetables cooked with mustard seed & curry leaves in a yogurt sauce
Paneer Specials
- Saag-Paneer$18.95
Chunks of cheese & chopped spinach cooked in a delicious rich sauce
- Paneer Makhani (Butter Paneer)$18.95
Paneer cooked in buttery tomato sauce & spices
- Matar-Paneer$18.95
A northern delight fresh peas & paneer cooked in a creamy sauce
- Kadai-Paneer$18.95
Oven roasted paneer cooked with fresh vegetables, spices. Semidry preparation
- Saffron-Paneer$18.95
Chunks of paneer cooked in saffron infused sauce
- Paneer Tikka Masala$18.95
Paneer spiced & baked in tandoor, cooked in our tikka masala sauce
- Kaju-Paneer$18.95
Our house specialty. Small cubes of homemade cheese, cashew & almond gravy
- Paneer-Bhurji$18.95
Shredded paneer cooked with peppers, onions, tomatoes & spices
- Paneer-Jalfrezi$18.95
Fresh homemade mild cheese cubes cooked with fresh onions, bell peppers & tomatoes
- Shahi-Paneer$18.95
Paneer cooked in a rich creamy, nutty & tomato sauce
Chicken Specials
- Chicken Tikka Masala$18.95
Chicken in a popular Northern Indian dish. Tender pieces of meat marinated & baked in a clay oven cooked in thick, rich tomato & onion sauce
- Butter Chicken (Makhani Chicken)$18.95
Chicken marinated & baked in a clay oven slowly cooked in a delicious butter rich sauce
- Vindaloo Chicken$18.95
Chicken in a popular dish from Goa India, prepared with potatoes & spicy sauce
- Naram-Garam Chicken$18.95
Chicken chunks, cooked with cardamom, onions & tomatoes in a rich sauce
- Madras Chicken$18.95
Chicken in a Southern Indian delight with a touch of cinnamon, ginger, tamarind & lemon. Can be made mild, medium or hot
- Kadai Chicken$18.95
Tender chicken cooked on a slow fire with green pepper, onions, tomatoes & traditional Mughlai spice blend
- Kali-Mirch Chicken$18.95
Tender boneless chicken cooked with yogurt, ginger, garlic, & ground peppercorns
- Balti Chicken$18.95
Boneless chicken flavored & cooked with capsicum & onions in spiced gravy
- Basil Chicken$18.95
Chicken is a very special creation by the chef. Unique sauce made from an array of spices, brown gravy & fresh basil
- Korma Chicken$18.95
Chicken in a mughlai delicacy. Succulent pieces of meat delicately flavored with creamy coconut & spices
- Curry Chicken$18.95
Chicken in a northern delicacy. Succulent meat marinated overnight & simmered in a light sauce of onions & tomatoes
- Chicken Saagwala$18.95
Boneless chicken cooked with spinach & mild spices. A mouthwatering dish from royal cuisine
- Pista Chicken$18.95
Chicken cooked in a green curry sauce with pistachio paste
- Rogan Josh Chicken$18.95
Chicken in a kashmiri delicacy prepared with a blend of spices & brown gravy of onions, shallots & tomatoes
- Patiala Chicken$18.95
Boneless chicken cooked in yellow curry with mustard seeds, curry leaves & ginger
- Pasande Chicken$18.95
Chicken in a Northern delicacy. Succulent meat marinated overnight & simmered in a light sauce of yogurt, onions & tomatoes
- Saffron Chicken$18.95
Chicken breast cooked in our special sauce made with saffron
Rice Specials
- Chicken Biryani$18.95
Long grain basmati rice cooked with tender chicken, exotic blend of spices fresh cilantro garnish
- Lamb Biryani$19.95
Basmati rice cooked with lamb & yogurt, garnished with raisin & nuts
- Paneer & Veg Biryani$18.95
Basmati rice cooked with fresh vegetables, paneer cubes, saffron & spices sprinkled with nuts & raisins
- Shrimp Biryani$19.95
Basmati rice flavored with saffron & spices tossed with tender sautéed shrimp. Nuts n raisin garnish
- Goat Biryani$19.95
Succulent bone in goat meat cooked with aromatic spices & basmati rice. An exotic dish
- Basmati Jeera Rice$5.00
Basmati rice with seared cumin seeds
- Begum Special Biryani$21.95
A house specialty. Chicken, lamb & shrimp cooked with aromatic basmati rice. An exotic dish
- Shahi Sabz Biryani$17.95
Basmati rice cooked with fresh vegetables, saffron & spices sprinkled with nuts & raisins
- Patiala Pulav$9.00
An elegant punjabi preparation. Quality rice cooked with fragrant & aromatic spices
Lamb & Goat Specials
- Vindaloo Lamb$19.95
Lamb in a popular dish from Goa India prepared with potatoes & spicy sauce
- Rogan Josh Lamb$19.95
Lamb in a kashmiri delicacy prepared with a blend of spices & brown gravy of onions, shallots & tomatoes
- Lamb Saag-wala$19.95
Lamb cooked with spinach & mild spices. A mouthwatering dish from royal cuisine
- Madras Lamb$19.95
Lamb in a southern indian delight with a touch of cinnamon, ginger, tamarind & lemon. Can be made mild, medium or hot
- Lamb Makhani (Butter Lamb)$19.95
Lamb marinated & baked in a clay oven slowly cooked in a delicious butter rich sauce
- Balti Lamb$19.95
Lamb flavored & cooked with capsicum & onions in spiced gravy
- Naram-garam Lamb$19.95
Lamb meat slowly cooked in a delicious buttery rich sauce
- Basil Lamb$19.95
Tender lamb cooked in basil flavored curry sauce
- Saffron Lamb$19.95
Boneless lamb cooked in chef's special saffron sauce
- Korma Lamb$19.95
Lamb in a mughlai delicacy. Succulent pieces of meat delicately flavored with coconut, simmered in yogurt & spices
- Lamb Tikka Masala$19.95
Lamb in a popular Northern Indian dish. Tender pieces of meat marinated & baked in a clay oven cooked in thick, rich tomato & onion sauce
- Lamb Curry$19.95
Lamb in a northern delicacy. Succulent meat marinated overnight & simmered in a light sauce of onions & tomatoes
- Pista Lamb$19.95
Tender lamb cooked in green pistachio curry
- Patiala Lamb$19.95
Boneless lamb cooked in yellow curry with mustard seeds, curry leaves & ginger
- Pasande Lamb$19.95
Lamb in a northern delicacy. Succulent meat marinated overnight & simmered in a light sauce of yogurt, onions & tomatoes
- Kali-mirch Lamb$19.95
Lamb cooked with yogurt, ginger, garlic, & ground peppercorns
- Kadai Lamb$19.95
Lamb cooked on a slow fire with green pepper, onions, tomatoes & traditional Mughlai spice blend
- Gongura Goat$19.95
Gongura goat curry, a delicious Southern delicacy. Goat meat cooked in sorrel leaves with Indian spice
- Goat Rogan Josh$19.95
Goat meat braised with a gravy flavored with garlic, ginger & aromatic spices (clove, bay leaves, cardamom, & cinnamon)
- Goat Chettinad$19.95
Goat meat cooked in peppercorn, cardamom, chilies, cinnamon, coconut, & spices
- Goat Curry$19.95
Tender bone in goat meat cooked in aromatic Indian spices & herbs
- Kadai Goat$19.95
Goat meat cooked in onions, bell peppers with aromatic spices
- Goat Bhuna$19.95
Goat meat is slow cooked in whole spices, chopped onion & ginger garlic, tomatoes with onions
- Dal Gosht$19.95
Goat meat cooked with lentils & spices. Dal & spices give a twist to your usual mutton curry & tastes delicious
Indo Chinese
- Gobi Manchurian$17.95
Gobi manchurian is a popular Indo Chinese appetizer made with cauliflower florets, soya sauce, vinegar, chili sauce, ginger & garlic
- Veg Manchurian$17.95
Indian-Chinese appetizer where crisp fried vegetable balls are dunked in slightly sweet, sour manchurian sauce
- Chicken Lolipop$21.00
Chicken lollipop is a popular Indo-Chinese appetizer where a frenched cut chicken drumette is marinated & then batter fried until crisp
- Black Pepper Chicken$17.99
Black pepper chicken with juicy tender chicken, crisp vegetables & a rich black pepper sauce
- Chili Garlic Shrimp$21.99
Shrimp sautéed in a spicy sweet sauce along with fresh garlic
- Lasooni Gobi*$17.95
Battered cauliflower florets tossed in delicious honey garlic sauce
- Chili Paneer$17.99
Indo-Chinese appetizer where crisp batter fried paneer is tossed in slightly sweet, spicy chili sauce
- Chili Chicken$17.99
Indo Chinese chili chicken appetizer made with crisp fried boneless chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce
- Chili Garlic Fish$20.99
Fresh boneless fish marinated with chili, capsicum & tomato cooked with spice & fresh garlic
- Chili Potatoes$16.99
Chill potatoes is an Indo-Chinese dish. Potatoes tossed in a sweet chili sauce
Starters
- Mini Veg Samosa 2 Pieces$7.00
Potatoes and peas stuffed fried pastry served with chutney
- Mini Jalapeño Cheese Samosa 5$8.00
Cheese & jalapeño stuffed fried pastry served with chutney
- Onion Pakora$8.99
Crispy fried onion fritters
- Veg Manchurian Dry$13.99
Mixed vegetables balls fried and tossed chinese sauce
- Veg Spring Rolls 5 Pieces$9.99
Chinese vegetables, spring roll wrap & fried
- Chilli Paneer Dry$13.99
Cheese cubes saluted with onions, peppers, chili and soy sauce
- Gobi Manchurian Dry$13.99
Cauliflower florets marinated and fried and tossed with Chinese-style sauce
- Pataka Palak$13.99
Crispy fried spinach fritters topped with green chutney, tangy and sweet tamarind chutney
- Ginger & Garlic Tossed Cauliflower$13.99
Cauliflower cooked in a ginger & garlic sauce
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
- French Fries*$5.00
Indian Street Food
- Samosa Chaat*$12.99
Crispy potato turn overs topped with spicy green chutney, tangy and sweet tamarind chutney and yogurt
- Dahi Puri*$12.99
Crispy puffed balls filled with potatoes and chickpeas top with sweet yogurt & chutneys
- Pani Puri$12.99
Hollow crispy spheres filled with a mixture of spicy tamarind water, tangy chutneys, mashed potatoes, and chickpeas
Thai Curry
Fried Rice & Noodles
- Chicken Hakka Noodles$17.99
Chicken cooked with noodles in Indo-Chinese spices
- Vegetable Fried Rice$16.99
Mixed vegetables with rice in indo-chinese spices
- Chicken Fried Rice$17.99
Chicken, mixed vegetables with rice in Indo-Chinese spices
- Shrimp Fried Rice$18.99
Shrimp mixed with rice in Indo-Chinese spices
- Vegetable Szechuan Fried Rice$17.00
Szechuan sauce mixed with vegetables & rice
- Chicken Szechuan Fried Rice$17.99
Szechuan sauce mixed with vegetables, chicken & rice
- Shrimp Szechuan Fried Rice$18.99
Szechuan sauce mixed with vegetables, shrimp & rice
- Chef's Special Fried Rice$21.99
Chef's special rice with egg, chicken, shrimp & vegetables
- Vegetable Hakka Noodles$17.00
Mixed vegetables cooked with noodles in Indo-Chinese spices
- Shrimp Hakka Noodles$18.99
Shrimp cooked with noodles in Indo-Chinese spices
- Vegetable Szechuan Hakka Noodles$17.00
Mixed vegetables cooked with noodles in Indo-Chinese spices in szechuan sauce
- Chicken Szechuan Hakka Noodles$17.99
Chicken cooked with noodles in Indo-Chinese spices in szechuan sauce
- Shrimp Szechuan Hakka Noodles$18.99
Shrimp cooked with noodles in Indo-Chinese spices in szechuan sauce
Bread
- Garlic Naan$5.00
(Lasooni naan) fresh garlic & cilantro garnish
- Bread Basket$13.49
Pre-selected 3 breads naan, garlic naan & onion kulcha
- Tandoori Roti$5.00
Traditional whole wheat bread baked in a clay oven
- Rosemary Naan$5.00
Topped with rosemary baked in a clay oven
- Keema Naan$6.50
Delicately spiced ground lamb meat stuffed bread
- Mint-truffle Naan$5.00
An aromatic touch to our traditional bread's
- Basil Naan$5.00
Topped with basil & baked in the clay oven
- Chili Garlic Naan$6.00
Flat bread with fresh garlic & chili as topping
- Fig Naan$6.00
Naan stuffed with fig spread, baked in tandoori oven
- Naan$4.50
Soft dough bread baked in a clay oven
- Peshwari Naan$6.00
Sweet delight stuffed with nuts, raisins & coconut crumbs
- Onion Kulcha$5.00
Stuffed with chopped onions, spices & cilantro
- Cheese & Garlic Naan$6.00
Stuffed cheese & garlic naan
- Methi Paratha$5.50
Whole wheat bread topped with methi leaves & baked in the clay oven
- Lachha Paratha$6.00
Shredded chicken, spices & fresh cilantro
- Cheese Naan$6.00
Stuffed cheese naan baked in a clay oven
Tandoori Specials (Clay Oven)
- Tandoori Chicken$19.99
Spring chicken marinated in yogurt, select spices & lemon juice baked in a clay oven
- Chicken Tikka$18.99
Northern indian specialty. Boneless chicken breast subtly marinated & flavored with spices
- Chicken Begum Special (Malai Kabab)$18.99
Chef select preparation. Boneless chicken breast marinated in yogurt, garlic & authentic spices
- Lamb Seekh Kabab$21.99
Ground lamb meat mixed with an array of spices baked in a clay oven on skewers
- Lamb Chops$29.99
Charbroiled New Zealand rack of lamb marinated in yogurt & spices
- Tandoori Mixed Grill$28.99
Assorted broiled delicacies from a clay oven
- Tandoori Salmon$25.99
Salmon fillet marinated in herbs & spices slowly baked in a clay oven
- Tandoori Shrimp$26.99
Tender shrimp marinated with select spices & yogurt baked over charcoal fired clay oven
- Lamb Boti Kabab$22.99
Tender chunks of lamb seasoned & marinated overnight baked in a clay oven
- Tandoori Paneer Tikka$18.99
Chunks of paneer marinated in spice yogurt & grilled in a tandoori clay oven
Seafood Specials
- Shrimp Coconut$20.95
Shrimp cooked with fresh ground spices, ginger, cardamom & coconut sauce
- Salmon Patiala$20.95
Salmon fillet cooked in a yellow curry sauce made with ginger, curry leaves, yogurt & mustard
- Shrimp Do-Pyaza$20.95
Shrimp cooked with an authentic blend of spices, bell peppers & twice cooked onions
- Shrimp Saag-Wala$20.95
Shrimp cooked with spinach, mild spices & fresh herbs. A must have dish
- Shrimp Tikka-Masala$20.95
Shrimp cooked in thick rich gravy of tomatoes & onion sauce
- Shrimp Vindaloo$20.95
Shrimp exotically prepared in hot sauce with potatoes. Goan Indian delight
- Shrimp Masala$20.95
Gourmet delight from South India. Shrimp cooked in brown gravy & selected spices
- Goan Fish Curry$20.95
Goan fish curry is a famous fish curry from Goa, tender fish in a rich & aromatic coconut curry sauce
Kids Menu
Accompaniments
- Raita$5.00
Fresh cucumbers, yogurt & spices mixed
- Mango Chutney$6.00
Sweet & spicy mango relish
- Mint Chutney$5.00
- Achar (Mixed Pickles)$5.00
Spicy mix veg pickled Indian style
- Tamarind Chutney$6.00
- Papadam$5.00
(Served with chutney trio) crispy lentil wafers
- Kachumber Salad$9.00
Fresh vegetables, hint of spices, lemon & vinegar
- Red Onion Chutney$5.00
Fresh onions diced & mixed with aromatic Indian spices
- Raw Onions, Green Chilies & Lemon$5.00
Traditional Indian side
- Fresh Green Salad$9.00
Mix greens, tomatoes, onions & cucumbers
- Papadam*$5.00
Crispy lentil wafers (served with chutney trio)
- Fresh Onion, Green Chilies & Lemon$3.00
- Extra Pav$2.00
Extra fresh bread 2 buns
- Plain Yogurt$3.00
- Red Onion Relish (Sweet)$5.00
Fresh diced onions, vinegar
Non-veg
- Meat Samosa 3 Pieces$10.99
Meat & peas stuff in fried pastry served with chutney
- Honey Garlic Chicken Skewers 4 Pieces$13.99
Marinated grilled chicken skewers tossed in a honey garlic sauce
- Chicken Majestic$13.99
Chicken tossed in yogurt sauce with spices
- Kaju Kodi (Cashew Nut Chicken)$14.99
Chicken, cashews with exotic spices
- Chicken Lolipop 4 Pieces$14.99
Fried chicken winglets with bone, marinated with in-house made spices and deep fired
- Masala Calamari$14.99
Calamari tossed with indian spices with lemon and fried
- Loose Prawns$14.99
Shrimp with masala and fried
- Grilled Pork Chops (2)$15.99
Marinated in a mango chili glaze and garnished with lime & cilantro
- 6 Pieces Masala Fried Chicken Wings$8.99
Served with house special sauce
- 12 Pieces Masala Fried Chicken Wings$17.00
Served with house special sauce
- 18 Pieces Masala Fried Chicken Wings$23.00
Served with house special sauce
- 24 Pieces Masala Fried Chicken Wings$30.00
Served with house special sauce
Biryani & Rice
- Vegetable Biryani$18.99
Aromatic basmati rice cooked with vegetables, herbs & spices
- Hydrabadi Chicken Dum Biryani$20.99
Aromatic basmati rice cooked with chicken, herbs & spices
- Hydrabadi Goat Dum Biryani$22.99
Basmati rice cooked with goat meat, herbs & spices
- Chicken Fry Biryani$20.99
Aromatic basmati rice cooked with tawa chicken, herbs & spices
- Goat Fry Biryani$22.99
Basmati rice cooked with tawa fry goat meat, herbs & spices
- Lamb Biryani (Bone Less Meat)$22.99
Basmati rice cooked with lamb, herbs & spices
- Shrimp Biryani*$24.99
Aromatic basmati rice cooked with shrimp, herbs & spices
- Curd Rice$8.99
Basmati rice, fresh yogurt, tempering spices & curry leaves
- Sambar Rice$8.99
Flavorful medley of rice, lentils, vegetables, tamarind & spices
- Jeera Rice$5.99
Fragrant basmati rice tossed with cumin seeds
Desserts
- Gulab Jamun$7.00
A light pastry made from non-fat dry milk soaked in honey, cardamom & sugar syrup
- Rasmalai$7.00
A delightful pudding made from homemade cheese served chilled with sweet milk, rose water & nuts
- Kheer$7.00
Traditional rice pudding served with almonds & pistachios. Very light delight
- Gajar Halwa$7.00
Indian-style carrot pudding cooked on low fire with milk & nuts