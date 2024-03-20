Indita Mia - Dock 1715 Dock Street
Food
Appetizers
- Guacamole$11.99
Our traditional fresh guacamole and homemade tostadas
- Taquitos Dorados$11.99
Six hard shell mini tacos filled with refried beans and cheese
- Frijoles Refritos$8.99
Grandma’s famous refried beans with gratin cheese, Enjoy them with tostadas!
- Chicharrón de queso$14.99
Crispy cheese tortilla filled with wagyu shredded beef topped with cilantro, pickled onions and drizzled with our cilantro crema.
- Tostadas Y Salsa$3.00
- Sopes$14.99
- Vampiritos$15.99
2 House-made corn tostadas with melted cheese topped with carne asada, cilantro and our signature pickled onions
Tacos & Lonches
- Quesatacos de Ribeye$20.99
Thin-cut Angus Prime Ribeye tacos with chihuahua cheese topped with cilantro and pickled onions
- Lonche Indita$20.99
Baguette filled with WAGYU BEEF dipped in mama’s Betty creamy tomato sauce
- Tacos de Barbacoa$16.99
Shredded wagyu beef tacos served with broth on the side
- Lonche de Pierna$19.99
Authentic Mexican sandwich on a baguette filled with OUR WAGYU BARBACOA, LETTUCE, TOMATOES AND ONIONS
- Taco Toreado$16.99
Anaheim pepper filled with cheese and carne asada served in a flour tortilla
- Tacos de Chicharron$17.99
Three homemade corn tortillas filled with chicharrón (pork) in salsa verde
- Tacos de Chicharron a la Mexicana$17.99
Mains
- Grandma’s Quesadilla$20.99
Our signature house - made deep fried corn quesadilla filled with cheese and wagyu shredded beef, dipped in grandma’s special green salsa and sour cream
- Flautas$17.99
Corn tortilla filled with chicken marinated on a lightly spicy sauce, rolled up and deep fried topped with lettuce, onions, queso fresco and grandma’s special tangy sauce.
- Carne con Chile$21.00
Chopped Steak with grandmas special spicy sauce. Served with refried beans and homemade corn tortillas
- Ribeye Carne Asada$32.99
16oz. Thin-cut ribeye served carne asada style with refried beans and homemade tortillas
- La Chancla$20.99
- Sopa Azteca$17.99
- Flautas Poblanas$16.99
- Enchiladas Indita$17.99
- Enchiladas Verdes$17.99
- Burrito$16.99
House made flour tortilla filled with refried beans and your choice of carnita con chile or wagyu barbaco
- Gorditas$16.99
2 house-made gordita filled with beans and your choice of carne con Chile or steak
- Chilaquiles Rojos$15.99
Traditional Mexican breakfast dish. Corn tortillas cut into quarters lightly fried sautéed with red salsa and topped with queso fresco, sour cream, onions and cilantro
- Wagyu Tamal$16.99
House - made Authentic Oaxaca tamal
- Enfrijoladas$17.99
Home- made corn tortillas dipped in a black bean creamy sauce filled with requesón cheese, garnished with c
- Tamal Veggie$13.99
- Ensalada$12.99
Desserts
- Arroz con Leche$6.99Out of stock
Classic Arroz Con Leche – A Variation Of Rice Pudding That Is Sweet And Cooked With Milk, Evaporated Milk And Sweetened Condensed Milk And Topped With Cinnamon
- Pan de Elote$7.99
Pan de elote is a delicious, fluffy, and moist Mexican sweet corn cake.
- Concha$9.99Out of stock
- Pastel 3 Leches$9.25
- Flan$7.99
- 3 Leches Chocolate$9.25Out of stock
Sides
- Side of Tostadas
- Side Of Rice And Beans$5.99
- Side De Arroz$4.25
- Side of Beans$3.99
- Side of Tortillas$1.99
- Side of Crema$0.75
- Side of Guacamole$2.50
- Side of Chile Jalapeno$1.99
- Side of Consome$0.25
- add eggs$2.25
- Side Pickled Onions
- Side Pico De Gallo$1.99
- Side Salad$4.25
- Side Queso Fresco$0.50
- Extra Vampiro$5.25
- Extra Taco De Barbacoa$4.99
- extra Taco Asada$5.25
- Extra chicharron de queso$5.25
BRUNCH
- TORTA DE ASADA$14.99
REFRIED BEANS/ GRILLED ONIONS / AVOCADO / LETTUCE / JALAPEÑO
- TORTA DE CHILAQUILES$13.99
REFRIED BEANS / CHILAQUILES / SOUR CREAM / ONIONS
- TACO TOREADO$13.99
ANAHEIM PEPPER STUFFED WITH ASADERO CHEESE TOPPED WITH CARNE ASADA IN A FLOUR TORTILLA
- QUESADILLA$13.99
FLOUR TORTILLA / ASADERO CHEESE / STEAK
- QUESABIRRIA$16.99
BIRRIA-STYLE COOKED BEEF FOLDED INTO A TORTILLA WITH MELTED CHEESE AND SERVED WITH A SIDE OF BROTH FOR DIPPING.
- BURRITOS$14.99
REFRIED BEANS / GRILLED ONIONS / GUACAMOLE / ASADERO CHEESE YOUR CHOICE OF: ASADA / BARBACOA / POLLO / CARNE CON CHILE
- BURRITO AHOGADO$14.99
BURRITO DRAPED IN A TOMATILLO SALSA / SOUR CREAM / QUESO FRESCO / PICKLED ONIONS
- Tacos Chicharron Salsa Verde$10.99
PORK BELLY STEW IN TOMATILLO SALSA
- Tacos Chicharron a la Mexicana$10.99
DEEP FRIED PORK BELLY / REFRIED BEANS / PICO DE GALLO / QUESO FRESCO
- TACOS DE ASADA$10.99
ANGUS STEAK / PICKLED ONIONS / CILANTRO
- TACOS DE BARBACOA$10.99
PICKED ONIONS / CILANTRO
- TACOS DE CARNE CON CHILE$10.99
ARRACHERA GRASS FEED STEW IN CHILE DE ARBOL SALSA / PICKED ONIONS / CILANTRO
- TACOS DE POLLO$10.99
REFRIED BEANS / PICO DE GALLO / MOLCAJETE SALSA
- Mexican Coke$4.25
- Squirt$3.99
- Orange Fanta$3.99
- Topo Chico$3.99
- Cafe De Olla$3.50
- Agua Fresca$7.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Cafechata$5.50
- Margarita$13.00
- Indita Mia$14.00
- Mezcalita Picante$13.00
- Horchata Borracha$12.00
- Oaxaca Old Fashion$13.00
- Don Mango$13.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Sandia Loca$12.00
- Gin Tonic$11.00
- Berries Tonic$12.00
- Coquito Ho Ho$11.00
- Guava Margarita$14.00
- spicy mezcal paloma$13.00
- Bonita Isla$10.00
- Pacifico$6.00
- Corona$6.00
- Modelo$6.00
- Lagunitas IPA$6.00
- Pastel tres leches$9.99
A LIGHT AND AIRY SPONGE CAKE THAT HAS BEEN ARTFULLY SOAKED IN A HARMONIOUS BLEND OF THREE MILKS: SWEETENED CONDENSED MILK, EVAPORATED MILK, AND HEAVY CREAM, TOPPED WITH A VELVETY LAYER OF WHIPPED CREAM.
- Flan$7.99
SILKY CUSTARD HARMONIZES WITHLUSCIOUS CARAMEL IN THIS TIMELESS DESSERT. INDULGE IN THE PERFECT BLEND OF SMOOTHNESS AND SWEETNESS.
- Nutella Cake$8.99
CHOCOLATE CAKE FILLED WITH NUTELLA
Drinks
Cocktails
- Sangria$12.00
- Bonita Isla$10.00
- Cadilac Margarita$13.00
- Coco Rosa$13.00
- Mezcal Paloma$12.00
- Luna Azul$12.00
- Absolut Vodka$7.00Out of stock
- Extra Shot$7.00
- Sandia$12.00
- Coconut Mojito$12.00
- Titos Tonic$11.00
Beer
Wine
- Waterbrook Chardonnay Glass$10.00
- La Bella Prosecco Glass$10.00
- Milbrandt Pinot Grigio Glass$10.00
- Ryan Patrick Wine Chardonnay Glass$10.00
- Ryan Patrick Red Wine Glass$13.00
- Luke Merlot 2020 Glass$18.00
- Milbrandt Cabernet Sauvignon Glass$11.00
- Tattoo Girl Rosé Bottle$36.00
- Ryan Patrick Red Wine Bottle$48.00
- Ryan Patrick Wine Chardonnay Bottle$36.00
- Waterbrook Chardonnay Bottle$36.00
- La Bella Prosecco Bottle$45.00
- Luke Merlot 2020 Bottle$60.00
- Milbrandt Pinot Grigio Bottle$36.00
- Milbrandt Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$46.00
- Bichi Pet-Mex$70.00
- Bichi Flama Roja$70.00
- Cava Vega Glass$9.00
Tequila
- 1800 Silver$10.00Out of stock
- 1800 Cristalino$16.00
- 818 Tequila Blanco$16.00
- Arette Blanco$9.00
- Arette Gran Clase$52.00
- Cazcabel$9.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$31.00
- Curado Tequila Con Agave Cocido$16.00
- Curado Tequila Cupreta$16.00
- Curado Tequila Espadin$16.00
- Diablito Organico$45.00
- Don Julio 70$18.00
- Don Julio 1942$34.99+
- Gran Orendain Blanco$11.00
- Gran Orendain Añejo$14.00
- Gran Orendain Reposado$12.00
- Herradura Reposado$15.00
- Maestro Dobel$13.00Out of stock
Spirits
- Absolut Vodka$7.00Out of stock
- Grey Goose$10.00Out of stock
- Vodka Mischief House$8.00
- Titos$9.00
- Bainbridge Whiskey$18.00
- James Oliver Rye$8.00
- Copper Works$18.00
- Abasolo$16.00
- Wild Turkey 101$14.00
- Jolly Rogers Silver Rum$8.00
- Uruapan Charanda Blanco$14.00
- Rye Whiskey Bottle$50.00
- Gin Bottle$50.00
- Grand Monarch Orange Liquor BOTTLE$50.00
- BOTTLE MISCHEF VODKA$50.00
- BOTTLE JOLLY ROGERS SILVER RUM$50.00
- Copper Works Bottle$50.00
- Bainbridge Whiskey Bottle$50.00
- Gin de Las Californias Citrico$12.00
- Gin de Las Californias Nativo$12.00
- Fords Gin$12.00
- Aperol$10.00
- Campari$11.00
- Cazcabel Honey$8.00
- Cazcabel Coconut$8.00
- Cazcabel Coffee$8.00
- Gran Citron Orange$5.00
- Montenegro$12.00