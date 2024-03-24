Indo Restaurant and Lounge
Food Menu
Small Plates
- Roti Prata$13.00
Crispy flatbread, yellow curry dip, scallion
- Chicken Satay$16.00
Peanut sauce, cucumber onion acar
- Martabak$15.00
Stuffed roti, spiced beef, yellow curry, pickled onions
- Poh Pia$11.00
Fresh vegetable spring roll, shrimp, egg, spicy hoi sin, peanuts
- Gado Gado$15.00
Mixed vegetables, hard-boiled egg, tofu potato, cucumber, peanut sauce, emping chips
- Green Papaya Mango Salad$12.00
Peanuts, chili, lemongrass, lime vinaigrette
Vegetables | Vegan
Beef | Pork | Lamb
- Papaya Beef Curry$25.00
Braised beef, green papaya, red curry
- Bali Ribs$25.00
Indonesian style barbecued pork rib
- Lamb Korma$37.00
Braised Australian lamb shank, carrot, potatoes, coriander, cumin, curry
- Black Pepper Ribeye$56.00
16 oz Niman ranch, garlic frites, black pepper glaze
- Balado Short Rib$36.00
Braised short rib, medallions potato, lemongrass, chili, tomato sauce
Poultry | Seafood
- Black Pepper Jumbo Prawns$38.00
Freshwater jumbo prawns, black pepper glaze, garlic butter noodles
- Pan Seared Chilean Seabass$43.00
Sautéed mushrooms, ginger, sweet onions, bell peppers, longan, rice wine
- Salmon Panggang$28.00
Sustainable farmed, kaffir lime chili sauce
- Seafood Green Curry$35.00
Assorted seafoods, vegetables, spicy green curry
- Gulai Prawns$36.00
Freshwater jumbo prawns, red coconut curry, okra, heirloom potatoes
- Yellow Chicken Curry$21.00
Braised chicken, potato, carrot, coconut yellow curry
- Spicy Basil Chicken$22.00
Braised chicken, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, shiitake mushrooms, red curry
- Duck Kapitan$35.00
Pan seared maple leaf duck breast, confit duck leg, nasi kuning, kaffir lime chili sauce
Rice | Noodles
- Nasi Goreng$16.00
Spicy coconut fried rice, peas, carrots, egg, cabbage
- Mie Goreng$21.00
Spicy egg noodle, shrimp, tofu, tomato, cabbage, bean sprouts
- Pad Thai$16.00
Rice noodle, tofu, bean sprout, tangy sweet tamarind sauce
- Garlic Noodles$15.00
Egg noodles, bean sprout, tomato, shiitake mushroom
- Jasmine Rice$4.00+
- Brown Rice$4.00+
- Coconut Rice$6.00+
Desserts
Events / Banquet
