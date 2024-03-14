Skip to Main content
Industry
0
Industry Kitchen + Bar 6 North Village Blvd
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Course Fire
Lunch
Dinner
Specials
Bar Menu
Dessert
Sides
NA Beverage
Events Industry
Course Fire
Fire Drinks
Fire Appetizers
Fire Salads/Small Plates
Fire Main Course
Fire Desserts
Lunch
Small Plates
Baked Camembert
$23.00
Crispy Lasagna
$18.00
Fried Calamari
$18.00
Meatballs
$17.00
Mussels
$18.00
Oysters 1/2 Dozen
$21.00
Oysters Dozen
$35.00
Pork Taco's
$18.00
Tuna Taco's
$19.00
Stuffed Peppers
$16.00
Soup & Salad
Beet Salad
$17.00
Carrot Salad
$18.00
Caesar
$18.00
Potato Soup
$12.00
Mains Lunch
Double Down
$16.00
Fried Chicken
$14.00
Grilled Cheese
$28.00
Industry Burger
$19.00
Pasta
$27.00
Salmon
$29.00
Skirt Steak
$34.00
Steak Sandwich
$19.00
Sweet Potato Gnocchi
$24.00
Dinner
Table Share
Bread Spread
$12.00
Camebert
$23.00
Calamari
$18.00
Lasangna
$18.00
Mussels
$18.00
Oysters 1/2 Dozen
$21.00
Oysters Dozen
$35.00
Pork Taco's
$18.00
Stuffed Pepper
$16.00
Tuna Tacos
$19.00
Appetizers
Beet Salad
$17.00
Burrata Meatballs
$17.00
Caesar Salad
$18.00
Carrot Salad
$18.00
Pear Salad
$18.00
Potato Soup
$12.00
Mains
Cap Steak
$39.00
D Chicken
$34.00
Grilled Cheese
$28.00
Gnocchi
$28.00
Industry CheeseBurger
$19.00
Lobster Pasta
$37.00
N.Y. Strip
$48.00
Pork Chop
$35.00
Rigatoni
$35.00
D Salmon
$34.00
Scallops
$39.00
Specials
Dinner
London Broil
$65.00
Shrimp Special
$21.00
Bar Menu
Food
Brat Knots
$16.00
Bloody Mary Rings
$12.00
Brisket Nachos
$16.00
Crispy Cauliflower
$17.00
Brussel Sprouts
$16.00
Double Down
$16.00
Fried Calamari
$18.00
Oyster 1/2 Dozen
$21.00
Oysters Dozen
$35.00
Pork Tacos
$18.00
Salmon Toast
$12.00
Steak Sandwich
$19.00
Stuffed Peppers
$17.00
Wings
$14.00
Dessert
Affogato
$14.00
Apple Cobbler
$16.00
Cannoli Cheesecake
$14.00
Carrot Cake
$16.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Smore
$18.00
Crunch Sundae
$16.00
Ice Cream
$12.00
Sorbet Trio
$14.00
Sides
2 For $20.
$20.00
Broccolini
$12.00
Brussel Sprouts
$12.00
French Fries
$8.00
Garlic Mashed
$12.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$8.00
Sweet Potato Wedges
$12.00
Truffle Fries
$10.00
Kids Pasta
$10.00
NA Beverage
Soda
Coke
$4.00
Diet Coke
$4.00
7 Up
$4.00
Ginger Ale
$4.00
Birch Beer
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Ice Tea Sweet
$4.00
Ice Tea Unsweet
$4.00
Cranberry
$4.00
Shirley Temple
$5.00
Club
$4.00
Bottle Water
Sparkling
$10.00
Still
$10.00
Coffee
Coffee
$4.50
Decafe Coffee
$4.50
Cappuccino
$6.50
Espresso
$5.50
Tea
$4.50
Events Industry
Wine Dinner
Wine Dinner Cakebread 3/14/24
$125.00
Industry Location and Ordering Hours
(973) 729-4327
6 North Village Blvd, Sparta, NJ 07871
Open now
• Closes at 11PM
All hours
