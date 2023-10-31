Industry Gastro Lounge - Moore 1201 South Interstate Dr.
FOOD
Appetizers
giant preztel with sea salt and beer cheese crumbles and dressing on the side
roasted cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles and dressing on the side
breaded hamburger dills fried and served with ranch
Tender Rotisserie Chicken, colby cheeses melted with ranchero sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Sour cream/Pico de Gallo/ Salsa on plate. Option to sub fajita beef +$3, or white queso +$1 . Choose extra toppings as desired
chicken, black beans, corn, blend of SW spices, served with red chili sauce
Individual size flatbread pizza with 2 toppings included. All additional toppings are $2 each
With Buffalo Style coating, with blue cheese crumbles and dressing on side
Potato Skins w/ Cheddar Cheese, Chives, Bacon Bits, Green Onions, Sour Cream
Wings & Things
Bone-in wings
smoked traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce and served with bleu cheese or ranch.
Soups and Salad
our homemade from scratch soup
5oz Sirloin with Industry Wedge salad
romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, grilled chicken breast, and caesar dressing
half lettuce wedge with cherry tomatoes and red onions, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and a balsamic drizzle.
Handhelds
thinly sliced meat, onions, and peppers, melted swiss cheese, topped with our Philly sauce and your choice of tortillas.
burger with hash browns, bacon, mayo, egg
Burger w/ cheddar cheese, bacon, onion, hickory BBQ sauce
Entrees
12oz grilled steak
Hand battered and deep fried. Served with brown or white gravy
eight-ounce filet, ginger orange glaze and grilled to perfection
two eight -ounce chicken breast marinated in our special sauce and grilled to perfection
four hand breaded chicken tenders flash fried to perfection.
two jumbo shrimp skewers on bed of rice
Tender Rotisserie chicken, colby jack cheeses melted with ranchero sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Sour cream/Pico de Gallo/ Salsa on plate. Option to sub the chicken for fajita beef +$3, or white queso +$1 . Choose additional toppings as desired
Pizza
pepperoni 14"
Mozzarella provolone, romano
fresh roma tomato, basil, and garlic olive oil, mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni, ital sausage, mozzarella, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and black olives
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple Mozarella, and herbs
Desserts
generous scoop of vanilla bean ice cream with choice of syrup or berries.
gooey goodness and tart apple in every bite, topped with a caramel glaze and serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Kids Menu 12 yrs and under
plain meat and cheese burger with a side of fries
hand breaded chicken strips served with a side of fries
mini corndogs served with a side of fries
melted house blend cheese on a flour tortilla served with pico de gallo and sour cream on the side with fries. You may add protien for extra charge.