Indy's Historic Steer-In Restaurant 5130 E 10th St
Lunch/Dinner
Starters
A pile of tots smothered with mozzarella, cheddar and asiago cheese. Covered with real bacon pieces and chives
Tortilla chips, diced tomatoes, diced onions, jalapenos, black olives, shredded lettuce and cheddar cheese, served with salsa and sour cream
A grilled flour tortilla filled with a mix of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced onion and pepper mix, served with sour cream, salsa or verde sauce
Want to try our triple D specialty meatballs in marinara sauce, covered with mozzarella and asiago cheese blend. Served with garlic bread.
Hand breaded fresh mushrooms, deep fried, served with ranch dressing
Fresh livers hand breaded in our own blend, fried to a golden brown
Soup & Salad
Crisp greens topped with shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, red onions, boiled egg, ham, turkey, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese
Crisp greens topped with red onions, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and croutons
Crisp greens topped with red onions, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or hand breaded chicken.
Sauteed onions with a savory broth and garlic croutons covered with melted provolone cheese
Crisp greens topped with seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions served with sour cream, salsa on our own ranchero sauce served in a crisp flour tortilla bowl
Sides
with our homemade cheese sauce
"Steer Ins" original recipe since 1964
Crisp greens topped with red onions, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons
Steaks
Pasta
A family recipe made fresh in our kitchen with layers of meat, cheese and marinara sauce
Spaghetti with meatballs and our house made marinara, a slightly sweet blend of tomatoes, basil, oregano, garlic and olive oil. The meatball is a blend of ground beef, pork and veal.
Spaghetti smothered in our mildly spiced chili, loaded in meat and beans. Add Shredded Cheddar Cheese $.99 Add Chopped Onions $.99
Chicken
Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown
Half chicken, hand breaded and fried to a golden brown
Two piece dinner - dark meat, thigh and leg
Two piece dinner. White meat, bread and wing
Two 6oz chicken breast, grilled to perfection
Signature Burgers
Cheddar cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, lettuce, red onion, pickle slices and fried shoe string onions
Our signature sandwich! Two ground beef patties with cheese on a double decker bun with our famous steer in sauce, shredded lettuce and pickle
Grilled onions and natural Swiss cheese served on toast marble rye
American & Natural Swiss cheese, our own thousand island dressing on toasted sour dough
Covered with on egg, any style, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, red onion and pickle slices on Texas toast
A big juicy patty served with your choice of cheese, shredded lettuce, pickle slices and our own steer in sauce
Fresh sauteed mushrooms and natural Swiss cheese
Sandwiches
Italian meatballs in our house made marinara sauce. Covered with our cheese blend on an oven toasted baguette
Our most popular sandwich! Fresh cut pork loin served grilled or breaded with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted bun
Our own corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese with our thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye
Served breaded or grilled with lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted bun Add sauteed mushrooms $1.00
A towering sandwich built with three sourdough slices stuffed with American, Provolone, Cheddar and tomato
Hand bettered cod served with American cheese and our famous steer in sauce on a toasted bun
The classic double decker, served on your choice of bread
Double decker with ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread
Breakfast Menu
Eggs
With two eggs any style, potato, bread
Any style with choice of bacon or sausage, potato, toast
Our own cured corned beef and potatoes made fresh in our kitchen with two eggs
8oz sirloin, grilled to order with two eggs any style
Skillets, Omelettes, Scrambles
Chorizo sausage, green peppers, diced onions, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, asiago cheese, jalapenos, served with salsa and sour cream
Cheddar cheese, green peppers, diced onions, mushrooms, spinach and diced tomatoes
Ham, green peppers, cheddar cheese, diced onions
Corned beef hash and Swiss cheese
Served on a biscuit with sausage gravy and cheddar cheese
Create Your Own
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast
Waffles, Fresh Toast, Pancakes
Breakfast Specials
Desserts
Hand dipped with your choice of chocolate, blueberry, strawberry, or vanilla flavor topped with whipped cream and a cherry
Hand dipped vanilla ice cream with your choice of chocolate, strawberry or blueberries topped with whipped cream, nuts and a cherry.
Senior Menu
Breakfast
With bacon or sausage, potatoes and toast
Dusted lightly with powdered sugar; topped with whipped butter and served with warm syrup
Served with whipped butter and warm syrup
Served with your choice of potatoes
Lunch or Dinner
Topped in steer sauce, shredded lettuce, pickle and American cheese, served with french fries
Two pieces of white or wheat bread toasted with American cheese, served with french fries
A family recipe, made in our kitchen daily, served with one side dish, roll and butter
Spaghetti with meatballs and our house made marinara. A slightly sweet blend of tomatoes, basil, oregano, garlic and olive oil. The meatball is a blend of ground beef, pork, and veal. Served with Texas toast
Our homemade chili served over a bed of spaghetti with garlic toast
Hand cut chicken breast breaded in our own breading, served with french fries and choice of dipping sauce
Pizza Menu
Specialty Pizzas
Green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, tomatoes, artichoke hearts and our cheese blend
Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, red onions, and our cheese blend
Italian sausage, pepperoni, genoa salami, mushrooms and our cheese blend
Tomatoes, garlic, basil, oregano and our cheese blend
Chicken, spinach, artichoke hearts, garlic and our cheese blend
Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, andouille sausage, pepperoni, garlic, basil and our cheese blend
BBQ Sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon and our cheese blend
Create Your Own Pizza
Kid's Menu
Kids Breakfast
With your choice of bacon or sausage
with your choice of bacon or sausage
Dusted lightly with powered sugar, topped with whipped butter and served with warm syrup
With bacon or sausage, potatoes and toast
Kids Lunch or Dinner
Fresh ground beef on a toasted bun with pickles
Served with garlic toast
Served with garlic toast
Two pieces of white or wheat, toasted with American cheese
Choice of dipping sauce