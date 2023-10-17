Lunch/Dinner

Starters

Bacon & Cheese Loaded Tots
$10.00

A pile of tots smothered with mozzarella, cheddar and asiago cheese. Covered with real bacon pieces and chives

Ultimate Nachos
$8.00

Tortilla chips, diced tomatoes, diced onions, jalapenos, black olives, shredded lettuce and cheddar cheese, served with salsa and sour cream

Quesadilla
$9.00

A grilled flour tortilla filled with a mix of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced onion and pepper mix, served with sour cream, salsa or verde sauce

Meatball Trio Plate
$11.00

Want to try our triple D specialty meatballs in marinara sauce, covered with mozzarella and asiago cheese blend. Served with garlic bread.

Basket Onion Rings
$7.50
Breaded Mushrooms
$11.00

Hand breaded fresh mushrooms, deep fried, served with ranch dressing

Chicken Livers
$10.00

Fresh livers hand breaded in our own blend, fried to a golden brown

Boneless Wings
$10.99+
Fried Green Tomatoes
$8.99

Soup & Salad

Chili
$5.00+
Chef Salad
$14.00

Crisp greens topped with shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, red onions, boiled egg, ham, turkey, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese

Steer In Salad
$9.00

Crisp greens topped with red onions, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and croutons

Garden Chicken Salad
$12.00

Crisp greens topped with red onions, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or hand breaded chicken.

French Onion
$6.00

Sauteed onions with a savory broth and garlic croutons covered with melted provolone cheese

Soup of the Day
$5.00+
Taco Salad
$11.00

Crisp greens topped with seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions served with sour cream, salsa on our own ranchero sauce served in a crisp flour tortilla bowl

Sides

Baked Potato, after 4 pm
$4.00
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
$3.00
French Fries
$3.00
Mac & Cheese
$4.00

with our homemade cheese sauce

Cole Slaw
$3.00

"Steer Ins" original recipe since 1964

Onion Rings
$4.00
Cottage Cheese
$3.00
Apple Sauce
$3.00
Vegetables
$3.00
Side Salad
$5.00

Crisp greens topped with red onions, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons

To Go Cole Slaw
$5.00+
Side Beef & Noodles
$9.00
Tots
$3.00

Steaks

Available after 4:00 p.m., served with two sides and a dinner roll. Add sauteed mushrooms for $1.99
Angus USDA Choice Sirloin
$13.99

America's favorite 8oz steak grilled to perfection.

Pasta

Served with a salad and garlic toast
Lasagna
$15.00

A family recipe made fresh in our kitchen with layers of meat, cheese and marinara sauce

Spaghetti With Red Sauce
$13.00+

Spaghetti with meatballs and our house made marinara, a slightly sweet blend of tomatoes, basil, oregano, garlic and olive oil. The meatball is a blend of ground beef, pork and veal.

Chili Spaghetti
$11.00

Spaghetti smothered in our mildly spiced chili, loaded in meat and beans. Add Shredded Cheddar Cheese $.99 Add Chopped Onions $.99

Chicken

Served with two sides and a rol
Chicken Livers
$14.00

Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown

1/2 Chicken Fried Chicken
$15.00

Half chicken, hand breaded and fried to a golden brown

Dark Meat, Thigh & Leg Fried Chicken
$11.00

Two piece dinner - dark meat, thigh and leg

White Meat, Breast & Wing Fried Chicken
$11.00

Two piece dinner. White meat, bread and wing

Grilled Chicken
$13.00

Two 6oz chicken breast, grilled to perfection

Favorites

Country Dinners
$13.00
Fish & Chips
$13.00
Beef & Noodles
$12.00
Chicken Tenders
$13.00

Signature Burgers

Our hand pattied, certified angus beef is cooked to order & served with french fries. Your choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar or Pepperjack Cheese
Western Burger
$12.00

Cheddar cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, lettuce, red onion, pickle slices and fried shoe string onions

Twin Steer
$10.00

Our signature sandwich! Two ground beef patties with cheese on a double decker bun with our famous steer in sauce, shredded lettuce and pickle

Patty Melt
$11.00

Grilled onions and natural Swiss cheese served on toast marble rye

Frisco Burger
$11.00

American & Natural Swiss cheese, our own thousand island dressing on toasted sour dough

Sunrise Burger
$12.00

Covered with on egg, any style, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, red onion and pickle slices on Texas toast

Big Steer Burger
$11.00

A big juicy patty served with your choice of cheese, shredded lettuce, pickle slices and our own steer in sauce

Mushroom & Swiss Burger
$11.00

Fresh sauteed mushrooms and natural Swiss cheese

Sandwiches

Sandwiches are served with french fries
Meatball Sandwich
$12.00

Italian meatballs in our house made marinara sauce. Covered with our cheese blend on an oven toasted baguette

Hoosier Tenderloin
$12.00

Our most popular sandwich! Fresh cut pork loin served grilled or breaded with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted bun

Reuben
$12.00

Our own corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese with our thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye

Chicken Sandwich
$12.00

Served breaded or grilled with lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted bun Add sauteed mushrooms $1.00

Gourmet Grilled Cheese
$9.00

A towering sandwich built with three sourdough slices stuffed with American, Provolone, Cheddar and tomato

Beer Battered Fish
$11.00

Hand bettered cod served with American cheese and our famous steer in sauce on a toasted bun

B.L.T.
$10.00

The classic double decker, served on your choice of bread

Club
$13.00

Double decker with ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread

Spicy Tenderloin
$12.00

Breakfast Menu

Eggs

Served with your choice of potatoes and bread or side of pancake
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
$13.00

With two eggs any style, potato, bread

Two Eggs with Meat
$10.00

Any style with choice of bacon or sausage, potato, toast

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
$12.00

Our own cured corned beef and potatoes made fresh in our kitchen with two eggs

Steak & Eggs
$19.99

8oz sirloin, grilled to order with two eggs any style

Skillets, Omelettes, Scrambles

Served with your choice of potato and bread
Fiesta
$12.00

Chorizo sausage, green peppers, diced onions, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, asiago cheese, jalapenos, served with salsa and sour cream

Veggie
$11.00

Cheddar cheese, green peppers, diced onions, mushrooms, spinach and diced tomatoes

Western
$12.00

Ham, green peppers, cheddar cheese, diced onions

Irish (Skillet Only)
$12.00

Corned beef hash and Swiss cheese

10th Street (Skillet only until 2 p.m.)
$11.00

Served on a biscuit with sausage gravy and cheddar cheese

Create Your Own

Start with three eggs, choice of cheese then add your fixin's
Create Your Own
$8.99

Breakfast Sides

Corned Beef Hash
$5.00
Potatoes
$3.00
Oatmeal
$5.00
One Egg
$1.29
Pancake
$8.00+
Cinnamon Roll
$5.00
Bacon
$5.00
Sausage Patties
$5.00
Sausage Links
$5.00
Ham Steak
$5.50
Biscuits & Gravy 1/2 order till 2 pm
$4.00
Sausage Gravy cup (till 2 pm)
$3.00
White Toast
$2.00
Wheat Toast
$2.00
Biscuit
$2.00
Rye
$2.00
Sour Dough
$2.00

Breakfast

Biscuit & Sausage Gravy
$9.00
Eggwich
$8.00
Quick Three-Egg Breakfast
$11.00
Manhandler (sub pancake after 2 pm)
$14.00
Split Decision Breakfast
$14.00
Breakfast Sampler
$14.00

Waffles, Fresh Toast, Pancakes

Belgian Waffle (till 2 pm)
$8.00
French Toast
$8.00
Pancake
$8.00+

Breakfast Specials

Waffle and Chicken
$12.99
Breakfast Bacon bagel
$8.99
Eggs Benedict
$11.99

Desserts

Ice Cream Floats
$5.00
Shakes or Malts
$5.00

Hand dipped with your choice of chocolate, blueberry, strawberry, or vanilla flavor topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Sundaes
$5.00

Hand dipped vanilla ice cream with your choice of chocolate, strawberry or blueberries topped with whipped cream, nuts and a cherry.

Whole Pies
$15.99
Apple Pie
$4.99
Coconut Cream Pie
$4.99
Pumpkin pie
$4.99

Senior Menu

Breakfast

Senior One Egg
$7.00

With bacon or sausage, potatoes and toast

Senior French Toast w/ Bacon or Sausage
$7.00

Dusted lightly with powdered sugar; topped with whipped butter and served with warm syrup

Senior Pancake w/ Bacon or Sausage
$6.00

Served with whipped butter and warm syrup

Senior Biscuit & Sausage Gravy
$7.00

Served with your choice of potatoes

Lunch or Dinner

Senior Steer Burger
$8.00

Topped in steer sauce, shredded lettuce, pickle and American cheese, served with french fries

Senior Grilled Cheese
$7.00

Two pieces of white or wheat bread toasted with American cheese, served with french fries

Senior Beef & Noodles
$9.00

A family recipe, made in our kitchen daily, served with one side dish, roll and butter

Senior Spaghetti & Meatballs
$9.00

Spaghetti with meatballs and our house made marinara. A slightly sweet blend of tomatoes, basil, oregano, garlic and olive oil. The meatball is a blend of ground beef, pork, and veal. Served with Texas toast

Senior Chili Spaghetti
$9.00

Our homemade chili served over a bed of spaghetti with garlic toast

Senior Chicken Tenders
$8.00

Hand cut chicken breast breaded in our own breading, served with french fries and choice of dipping sauce

Pizza Menu

Specialty Pizzas

Ultimate Vegetarian
$10.29+

Green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, tomatoes, artichoke hearts and our cheese blend

Stuffed Ultimate Vegetarian
$14.29+

Green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, red onion, tomatoes, artichoke hearts and our cheese blend

Steer In Seven
$10.29+

Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, red onions, and our cheese blend

Stuffed Steer In Seven
$14.29+

Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, red onions and our cheese blend

The House
$10.29+

Italian sausage, pepperoni, genoa salami, mushrooms and our cheese blend

Stuffed The House
$14.29+

Italian sausage, pepperoni, genoa salami, mushrooms and our cheese blend

Margherita
$10.29+

Tomatoes, garlic, basil, oregano and our cheese blend

Stuffed Margherita
$14.29+

Tomatoes, garlic, basil, oregano, and our cheese blend

Chicken Da Vinci
$10.29+

Chicken, spinach, artichoke hearts, garlic and our cheese blend

Stuffed Chicken Da Vinci
$14.29+

Chicken, spinach, artichoke hearts, garlic and cheese blend

Meat Me
$10.29+

Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, andouille sausage, pepperoni, garlic, basil and our cheese blend

Stuffed Meat Me
$14.29+

Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, andouille sausage, pepperoni, garlic, basil and our cheese blend

BBQ Chicken
$10.29+

BBQ Sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon and our cheese blend

Stuffed BBQ Chicken
$14.29+

BBQ Sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon and cheese blend (No pizza sauce)

Create Your Own Pizza

Cheese
$7.00+
Stuffed Cheese
$11.00+
One Topping
$8.00+
Stuffed One Topping
$12.00+
Two Toppings
$9.00+
Stuffed Two Toppings
$13.00+

Kid's Menu

Kids Breakfast

Includes drink
Kids Mickey Mouse Pancake
$6.00

With your choice of bacon or sausage

Kids Single Pancake
$6.00

with your choice of bacon or sausage

Kids Fresh Toast w/ Bacon or Sausage
$7.00

Dusted lightly with powered sugar, topped with whipped butter and served with warm syrup

Kids One Egg
$7.00

With bacon or sausage, potatoes and toast

Kids Lunch or Dinner

Includes drink & your choice of fries, mac & cheese or apple sauce
Kids Junior Steer Burger
$8.00

Fresh ground beef on a toasted bun with pickles

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
$9.00

Served with garlic toast

Kids Chili Spaghetti
$9.00

Served with garlic toast

Kids Grilled Cheese
$7.00

Two pieces of white or wheat, toasted with American cheese

Kids Chicken Tenders
$8.00

Choice of dipping sauce

Specials

Lunch Specials

Pretzel bread sticks
$8.99
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$9.99
Tuna Salad Plate
$9.99
Fried Green Tomato BLT
$10.99

Dinner Specials

Veal with spaghetti noodles and our house made sauce. Served with side salad and garlic toast
Barbados Tacos (3)
$12.99
Meatloaf
$11.99