Ink! Coffee 1801
BEVERAGE
Hot Drinks
Specials
- Avalanche$6.00
- Black and White$6.00
- Nutcase$6.00
- Cortado$5.00
- Flat White$5.25
- Macchiato$4.50
- Matcha Latte$5.00
- Matcha Shot$3.00
- White Almond$6.00
- White Caramel$6.00
- White Chai$6.00
- Apple Cider$6.00
- Merry Mint Mocha$6.00
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$6.00
- Eggnog Latte$6.00
- Salted Caramel Mocha$6.00
- Sweet Cinnamon Matcha$6.00
- Spiced HC/M$6.00
- Maple Nut Latte$6.00
- Gingerbread Chai$6.00
- White Coffee$6.00
- Turmeric Latte$6.00
Blended
- B&B$7.05
- Blended Black$6.75
- Blended White$6.75
- Blended B&W$6.75
- Blended Avalanche$7.05
- Blended Chai$6.75
- Blended Matcha$7.05
- Blended OJ$6.75
- Blended White Car$7.05
- Blended White Alm$7.05
- Fruit Smoothie$7.05
- Hi-Five$10.35
- Spiruwave$9.35
- Blended Salted Car Mocha$7.05
- Blended Tumeric$7.05
- Blend Sweet Cinn Matcha$7.05
- Blend Spiced HC/M$7.05
- Blend Maple Nut latte$7.05
- Blend Gingerbread Chai$7.05
Iced Drinks
- Shakerato$5.30
- Alnorld Palmer$4.80
- Cold Brew$5.75
- Nitro$6.35
- Flavored Nitro$6.85
- Iced Americano$4.25
- Iced Bhakti Chai$7.65
- Iced Avalanche$7.65
- Iced Black and White$7.65
- Iced Chai$6.00
- Iced Coffee$4.75
- Iced Espresso$4.25
- Iced Latte$6.00
- Iced Matcha$6.25
- Iced Mocha$6.55
- Iced Nutcase$7.65
- Iced Oatchata$7.65
- Iced Tea$4.50
- Iced Tumeric Latte$6.25
- Iced White Almond$7.65
- Iced White Caramel$7.65
- Iced White Chai$7.65
- Iced White Coffee$6.05
- Iced White Mocha$6.55
- Italian Soda$4.50
- Iced Salted Car Mocha$7.65
- Iced Sweet Cinn Matcha$7.65
- Iced Spiced Choc Mocha$7.65
- Iced Maple Nut Latte$7.65
- Iced Gingerbread Chai$7.65
- Iced Shimmer$6.00
- Iced Adrenaline Junkie$7.65
FOOD
Food
- Banana$1.25
- Burrito$7.95
- Bobo's Oat Bar$5.70
- RX Bar$4.50
- Blueberry Muffin$6.25
- Brownie$6.50
- Cinnamon Roll$7.25
- Coffee Cake$6.75
- Community Chips$2.75
- Oatmeal$5.50
- Double Choc Cookie$4.00
- Jalapeno Cheddar Scone$5.50
- Mozzarella Stick$1.60
- OB Carot Nut Bread$5.25
- OB Choc Chunk Cookie$4.50
- OB Peanut Butter Cookie$4.50
- OB Choc Chip Bread$5.25
- OB Snickerdoodle Cookie$4.50
- Salted Choc Chip Cookie$4.50
- Scone$5.75
- Spruce Teabread$5.50
- Spruce GF Teabread$5.50
- Think Jerky Beef Stick$2.80
- SunBar$5.00
- Plain Croissant$5.25
- Choc Croissant$5.95
- Almond Croissant$5.95
- Ham&Cheese Croissant$7.75
Sandwiches
Bagels
COOLER
- Coke Can$2.75
- Diet Coke Can$2.75
- Guayaki Yerba Mate$5.25
- Kom-Aswagandha Blackberry$6.55
- Kon- Camomile Lemon$6.55
- Kom-Grapefruit Rise$6.55
- Kom- Matcha Yuzu$6.55
- Kom-Roaring Pineapple$6.55
- Kom-Rowdy Belly$6.55
- Kom- Strawberry Holy Basil$6.55
- Siciliana Blood Orange Soda$5.00
- Siciliana Limonata$5.00
- San Pelligrino$3.90
- Small Eldorado$3.35
- Large Eldorado$4.90
- La Croix$3.50
- Natalies OJ$6.00
- Natalies Lemonade$6.00
- Big B's Apple CIder$6.00
- Weller CBD Soda$6.25
- Organic Milk$3.00
- Organic Choc Milk$3.00
Ink! Coffee 1801 Location and Ordering Hours
(720) 476-3801
Closed