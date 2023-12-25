Instant Noodle Factory - EV 130 East 7th Street
Build A Bowl
Combos
- 1. Classic Tonkotsu$12.00
Rich and silky Nissin Raoh, Marinated Chashu, Soy Egg, Nori and Corn
- 2. Budae Jjigae$8.50
Our Spicy Korean 'Army Stew' - Shin Ramyun, Spam, Kimchi, Kurobuta Sausage, Scallions.
- 3. Beef Birria$9.00
Our marinated Beef Birria adds layers of flavor to this noodle soup, with Kangshifu Beef, Corn and Jalapenos
- 5. Koko Chicken$9.50
- 6. Soondubu$8.50
Vegan/No MSG Tofu Stew that tastes like a more nuanced Shin Ramyun - Veggie Soon, Tofu, Shiitake mushrooms, Jalapenos
- 7. Ramdon (2x size)$13.50
The iconic Ramdon made famous from the movie Parasite - rich black bean sauce and thick udon-style noodles. Neoguri, Chapagetti, 2x Roast Beef, Scallions.
- 8. Kimcheese$9.00
This rich kimchi soup melds with american and parmesan cheesy goodness! Comes with Cheddar Jalapeno Sausage
- Build Your Own Take Home 5-Pack
25% discount - pick (exactly) 5 noodles to take home, no bowl/chopsticks/toppings included
- Build Your Own Take Home 10-Pack
40% discount - pick (exactly) 10 noodles to take home, no bowl/chopsticks/toppings included
Drinks
- Lemonade$4.00
- Peach Iced Tea$4.00
- Citrus Ginkgo Iced Tea$4.00
- Iced Yakult Lychee Tea$4.75
Large size
- Calpico$3.50
500ml bottle - cool down the spice with this famous refreshing milk soda!
- Yakult Sweet Tea$4.75
- Lavazza Cold Brew$4.00
$1.50 DEAL weekday lunches 11:30am - 2:30pm! Creamer and sugar available upon request.
- Ramune Lychee$3.50
- Hawaiian Sun - Lychee Green Tea$2.50
- White Peach Tomomasu Soda$3.25
- Water$2.00
500ml Poland Spring
- Hot Kid Milk Drink$2.00
4.2oz carton
- Ramune Original$3.00
Japanese Ramune soda pop bottle
- Ramune Yuzu Citrus$3.50
- Hawaiian Sun - Island Ice Tea$2.50
- Hawaiian Sun - Lilikoi Passion$2.50
- Itoen Green Tea$3.25
- Yakult$1.50
- Aloe Vera - Original$3.00
- Aloe Vera - Mango$3.00
- Coke$2.50
12oz can
- Diet Coke$2.50
12oz can
- Coconut Water$3.50
12oz Vita Coco
Desserts
- Boba Ice Bar$3.75
Delicious Boba in a Bar - milk tea, chewy pearls and all!
- Seaweed Snack - Hot & Spicy$3.75
- Seaweed Snack - Mala$3.75
- Strawberry Ice Cream Wafer$2.75
- Red Bean Ice Bar$3.25
Red Bean Ice Bar with chunks of red bean
- Pandan Coconut Ice Bar$3.25
Refreshing Pandan Ice Bar with coconut chunks
- Matcha Boba Mochi$2.75
1 large mochi
- Strawberry Mochi$2.50
1 large mochi
- Sesame Egg Rolls$2.50
- Strawberry Cake Biscuit (each)$0.75
Delicious strawberry nougat cake biscuit
- Hot Kid Milk Candy (x4)$0.75
- Brown Sugar Rice Puffs (Large)$5.50
Large 5oz bag - crunchy brown sugar rice puffs
- Choco Pie - Matcha$2.50
- Choco Pie - Cacao$2.50
- Choco Pie - Brown Sugar Milk Tea$2.50
- Haagen-dazs Strawberry$3.00
- Haagen-dazs Chocolate$3.00
- Haagen-dazs Dulce de Leche$3.00
- Prince Noodle Snack$1.00
Sides
- Chicken Karaage$4.50
- Rice$2.00
- Air-fried Spam$3.50
- Soft Boiled XL Egg$2.00
- Marinated Soft Boiled XL Egg$2.50
- Extra Toppings
- Crispy Mala Spice Seaweed$4.00
- Crispy Hot and Spicy Seaweed$4.00
- Prince Seaweed Noodles$1.00
Dry noodle snack - seaweed flavors
- (Online) Cook Noodles At Home
Select this option to have your takeout noodles uncooked, so you can cook them at home
Premium
- 15. Raoh - Tonkotsu$6.50
Extra rich and creamy - the ultimate tonkotsu with air-dried restaurant noodles
- 16. Raoh - Soy$6.50
Umami soy that fills the palate, with air-dried restaurant noodles
- 17. Raoh - Miso$3.90
Delicate and delicious miso broth, with air-dried restaurant noodles
- 18. Tseng Sichuan Pepper Pulled Noodles$6.50
An unmistakeable tingling, Mala spice oil with handpulled-style chewy noodles - 🔥Spice: 3/10
- 19. Tseng Mala Sesame Pulled Noodles$6.50
Tingling Mala spice with sesame oil and handpulled-style chewy noodles - 🔥Spice: 2/10
- 20. Tseng Sesame Pulled Noodles$6.50
Sesame oil with handpulled-style thin chewy noodles
- 21. Prima Taste Laksa$3.90
Famous Malaysian coconut soup rich with many layers of spice, seafood, curry, extra thick noodles - 🔥Spice: 2/10
- 22. Prima Taste Chili Crab$6.50
Rich seafood soup steeped in crab flavor with extra thick noodles - 🔥Spice: 2/10
- 23. Prima Taste Curry Lamian$6.50
Rich curry soup with extra thick wavy noodles - 🔥Spice: 2/10
- 24. Ginseng Chicken Soup$6.50
Clear chicken broth with a deep Ginseng flavor
- 25. Buldak 3x$6.50
13,200 Scoville, eat at your own risk. Don't touch your eyes. - 🔥Spice: 10/10
Spicy
- 105. Sapporo Sriracha Yakisoba$2.70
Sriracha-flavored Yakisoba dry noodles - 🔥Spice: 2/10
- 106. Nissin Cup Japan - Curry$6.00
Straight from Japan - Nissin's sumptuous curry noodle with potato flakes - 🔥Spice: 3/10
- 107. Nissin Cup HK - Curry Beef$5.50
Exclusive to HK
- 103. Nissin Cup HK - Spicy Beef$5.50
- 102. Nissin Cup HK - Roast Beef$5.50
- 110. Nissin Cup HK - Spicy Seafood$5.50
- 113. Sautao XO Stir Fried Noodles$4.50
XO-sauce stir fried dry noodles - 🔥Spice: 1/10
- 114. Indomie - Hot and Spicy$3.25
Indomie with a slightly spicier sauce (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 2/10
- 153. Kimchi Ramen$5.00
NOT VEGAN - For the Kimchi lovers - like Shin but more flavorful - 🔥Spice: 3/10
- 117. Shin Ramyun$4.00
The OG spicy beef broth - 🔥Spice: 4/10
- 68. Neoguri$4.50
Spicy seafood soup with chewy udon-style noodles - 🔥Spice: 4/10
- 118. Shin Ramyun Black$5.50
Shin 2.0 - silky layered broth - 🔥Spice: 4/10
- 119. Hwa Ramyun$4.50
A classic spicy beef broth - 🔥Spice: 4/10
- 69. Angry Neoguri$2.70
"3x Spicy" Neoguri from Korea - 🔥Spice: 5/10
- 46. Buldak Quattro Cheese$2.70
Buldak x Mac 'n' Cheese, American style - 🔥Spice: 5.5/10
- 45. Buldak Cream Carbo$4.50
Creamy and cheesy, but still very spicy - 🔥Spice: 5.5/10
- 44. Buldak Carbo$4.50
Cheesy Buldak that takes just a bit of the edge off - 🔥Spice: 5.5/10
- 125. Buldak Light$4.50
Less pain, fewer calories, still delicious - 🔥Spice: 4/10
- 120. Buldak$2.40
The Original Fire Noodle Challenge - good luck! - 🔥Spice: 6/10
- 201. Buldak "Seo Jin Mexican"$3.30
Limited Edition Buldak x Seo Jin - 🔥Spice: 6/10
- 121. Buldak Curry$5.50
Umami-Curry Buldak with plenty of kick - 🔥Spice: 6.5/10
- 122. Buldak Habanero Lime$5.50
Sweet citrus to cut through the heat - we recommend jalaplenos - 🔥Spice: 6.5/10
- 124. Buldak Champong$5.00
Hearty seafood stew to warm you up - 🔥Spice: 6/10
- 142. Buldak JjaJang$5.00
JjaJangmen on fire - extremely hot - 🔥Spice: 7/10
- 123. Buldak Kimchi$5.50
Buldak with Kimchi sauce and bits, building depth and serious heat - 🔥Spice: 7/10
- 126. Buldak 2x$5.00
Double the spice, for those who need to feel something. - 🔥Spice: 8/10
- 128. Ghost Pepper$3.30
Springy black noodles a dash of sweet tempering endless waves of pain - 🔥Spice: 9/10
- 127. Buldak Nuclear$5.50
Korea-only Ultra-spicy Buldak - 🔥Spice: 9/10
Wildcards
- 33. Yamamoto Yakisoba$4.50
Traditional dry Yakisoba, slight vinegar
- 34. Sapporo Chow Mein Yakisoba$4.50
Classic yakisoba with worchestershire blend sauce
- 36. Myojo Udon Beef$4.50
Thick udon in a heartier beef broth
- 37. Myojo Udon Chicken$4.50
Thick udon in a clear chicken broth with vinegar
- 38. Myojo Udon Original$4.50
Classic thick udon noodles with a hint of vinegar
- 39. Myojo Udon Shrimp$4.50
Thick udon in a clear Ebi shrimp broth
- 40. Naruto Beef Cup$5.00
Delicious Naruto-themed curry beef noodles
- 41. Naruto Seafood Cup$5.00
Delicious Sasuke-themed seafood noodles
- 111. Bibim Men Noodles$4.50
Gochujang-ketchup dry noodles, tangy and a bit spicy - 🔥Spice: 2/10
- 108. Spicy Bibim Men Noodles$4.50
Noodle of Ice and Fire, Sweet + Spicy - 🔥Spice: 5/10
Jjajang
- 140. Chapagetti$4.50
Jjajangmen - black bean sauce Korean noodles with Chinese roots
- 141. Jjajangmen$5.00
Black bean sauce Korean noodles with Chinese roots
- 143. Buldak Korean Jjajang$5.00
Mellower, savory Jjangmen from Korea - 🔥Spice: 5/10
Rice
- 160. MAMA Pho Bo$3.25
Classic Beef Pho
- 161. MAMA Chand$3.25
Clear Pho with garlic, slight spice
- 162. MAMA Pad Thai$3.25
Delicious Peanut Pad Thai
- 163. Sautao Pork Thick Vermicelli$4.50
Thick rice noodles in a pork and pickled mustard soup
- 164. Sautao Tom Yum Ho Fun$4.50
Tangy Tom Yum seafood broth with flat Ho Fun rice noodles
- 165. Baijia Hot and Sour Vermicelli$4.50
Sour, spicy, chewy rice noodles - 🔥Spice: 3/10
Tonkotsu
- 15. Raoh - Tonkotsu$6.50
Extra rich and creamy - the ultimate tonkotsu with air-dried restaurant noodles
- 59. Demae Tonkotsu$4.50
Curly noodles with a creamy tonkotsu broth
- 60. Demae Shoyu Tonkotsu$4.50
Curly noodles with a shoyu tonkotsu broth
- 61. Nissin Cup HK - Pork Bone Soup$5.50
Exclusive to HK
- 62. Sapporo Ichiban Tonkotsu$4.50
Rich tonkotsu broth, wavy noodles
- 63. Higashimaru Kagoshima$2.70
Classic rich tonkotsu, thin noodles
- 64. Higashimaru Spicy Tonkotsu$4.50
- 65. BaiXiang Pork Bone$4.50
Thick Chinese ramen in a creamy pork bone broth
- 66. Demae Black Garlic Tonkotsu$4.50
Seafood
- 70. Sautao Abalone King Thick Noodles$4.50
Delicate abalone-chicken broth with HK-style flat egg noodles
- 71. Sautao Lobster Thick Noodles$2.70
Lobster-flavored broth with HK-style flat egg noodles
- 73. Shanghai Seafood Noodle$5.50
Shanghai-style seafood soup with thick noodles
- 74. Paldo Spicy Seafood$5.00
Well-rounded spicy seafood broth with chewy noodles - 🔥Spice: 4/10
- 75. Nissin Cup Japan - Seafood$6.00
Straight from Japan - Nissin's classic seafood noodle with flakes
- 76. Nissin Cup HK - Tom Yum$5.50
Exclusive to HK 🔥Spice: 2/10
- 77. Nissin Cup HK - Seafood$5.50
Exclusive to HK
- 78. Nissin Cup HK - Shrimp$5.50
Exclusive to HK
- 79. Kangshifu Seafood$4.50
Clear seafood broth with thick noodles
- 80. MAMA Shrimp Tom Yum$3.25
Citrus Tom Yum soup with thin noodles (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 1/10
- 81. MAMA Creamy Tom Yum$3.25
Creamier Tom Yum soup with thin noodles (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 1/10
- 82. Sapporo Ichiban Shrimp$4.50
Slightly sweet chicken-shrimp broth
- 83. Champong$5.00
Spicy seafood soup with rich flavor - 🔥Spice: 4/10
Meat
- 24. Ginseng Chicken Soup$6.50
Clear chicken broth with a deep Ginseng flavor
- 85. Kokomen$4.50
Clear chicken broth with a kick - 🔥Spice: 3/10
- 86. Gomtang$4.00
Famous beef bone noodles with a deep, creamy broth
- 84. Nongshim Gomtang$4.50
Beef bone noodles
- 87. Demae Chicken$4.00
Curly noodles with a chicken broth
- 88. Demae Beef$4.00
Curly noodles with a beef broth
- 89. Sapporo Ichiban Beef$4.00
Savory beef broth with soy, onion, spices
- 90. Sapporo Ichiban Chicken$4.00
Light flavorful chicken and leek broth
- 91. BaiXiang Lamb$4.50
Thick Chinese ramen in rich mutton soup
- 92. BaiXiang Spicy Beef$4.50
Thick Chinese ramen deep, spicy beef soup - 🔥Spice: 2/10
- 93. BaiXiang Chicken$4.50
Thick Chinese ramen in a clear chicken broth
- 95. Sautao Pepper Duck Noodles$4.50
Duck-flavored broth with HK-style thin egg noodles
- 96. MAMA Pork$3.25
Smoky and sweet pork flavor with a tiny kick (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 1/10
- 97. MAMA Palo Duck$3.25
Deeply flavorful duck broth (0.5x size)
- 98. MAMA Chicken$3.25
Chicken/garlic oil broth with thin noodles (0.5x size)
- 99. MAMA Stew Beef$3.25
Stewed beef, slightly spicy broth with thin noodles (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 1/10
- 112. MAMA Moo Nam Tok Pork$3.25
Inspired by Moo Nam Tok - pork, onions, mint (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 2/10
- 100. Kangshifu Chicken$4.50
Flavorful chicken and mushroom broth with thick noodles
- 101. Kangshifu Beef$4.50
Spicy braised beef soup with thick noodles - 🔥Spice: 2.5/10
- 104. Kangshifu Spicy Beef$2.70
Rich and spicy braised beef - 🔥Spice: 4/10
- 107. Nissin Cup HK - Curry Beef$5.50
Exclusive to HK
Cheese
- 47. Ottogi Cheese$4.50
Classic Super-Cheesy Ramen from Korea
- 48. Ottogi Spicy Stir-fry Cheese$4.50
Cheesy and soupless with a real kick - 🔥Spice: 4.5/10
Vegan
- 150. Soon Veggie$4.50
Shin Ramyun but 100% Vegan/No MSG - 🔥Spice: 2/10
- 152. Shin Green$5.50
Veggie
Original
- 54. Sapporo Ichiban Soy$4.00
Soy sauce chicken broth with a hint of ginger
- 55. Itomen Gyokai Shoyu$2.70
Nuanced Shoyu and Seafood broth
