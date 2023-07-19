Instant Noodle Factory
Combos
1. Classic Tonkotsu
Rich and silky Nissin Raoh, Marinated Chashu, Soy Egg, Nori and Corn
2. Budae Jjigae
Our Spicy Korean 'Army Stew' - Shin Ramyun, Spam, Kimchi, Kurobuta Sausage, Scallions.
3. Beef Birria
Our marinated Beef Birria adds layers of flavor to this noodle soup, with Kangshifu Beef, Corn and Jalapenos
4. Duck Duck Noods
The rich broth of MAMA Palo Duck melds with our tender Pulled Duck Leg, Scallions, and a Soft-boiled Egg
5. Mala Madness
Tingle your tastebuds with Mala Spice + Buldak Fire noodles. This combo should be upgraded to the Buldak 2x, but we're not sure you can handle that. Consume at your own risk. Comes with Cheese Jalapeno Sausages, Parmesan, Mala Peppercorns
6. Soondubu
Vegan/No MSG Tofu Stew that tastes like a more nuanced Shin Ramyun - Veggie Soon, Tofu, Kimchi, Jalapenos
7. Ramdon (2x size)
The iconic Ramdon made famous from the movie Parasite - rich black bean sauce and thick udon-style noodles. Neoguri, Chapagetti, 2x Roast Beef, Scallions.
8. Kimcheese
This rich kimchi soup melds with american and parmesan cheesy goodness! Comes with Cheddar Jalapeno Sausage
Build Your Own Take Home 5-Pack
25% discount - pick (exactly) 5 noodles to take home, no bowl/chopsticks/toppings included
Build Your Own Take Home 10-Pack
40% discount - pick (exactly) 10 noodles to take home, no bowl/chopsticks/toppings included
Drinks
Peach Iced Tea
Citrus Ginkgo Iced Tea
Itoen Green Tea
Ramune Original
Japanese Ramune soda pop bottle
Hawaiian Sun - Lychee Green Tea
Hawaiian Sun - Island Ice Tea
Hawaiian Sun - Lilikoi Passion
Ramune Lychee
Ramune Yuzu Citrus
Calpico
500ml bottle - cool down the spice with this famous refreshing milk soda!
Yakult
Aloe Vera - Original
Aloe Vera - Mango
Arizona Green Tea
23oz can
Coke
12oz bottle
Diet Coke
12oz can
Coconut Water
12oz Vita Coco
Water
500ml Poland Spring
Desserts
Mango Melona
Strawberry Melona
Ube Melona
Banana Melona
Matcha Boba Mochi
1 large mochi
Strawberry Mochi
1 large mochi
Strawberry Ice Cream Wafer
Coffee Cream Roll Cake
Koala's March
1.5oz size
Choco Pie - Original
Choco Pie - Matcha
Choco Pie - Cacao
Choco Pie - Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Haagen-dazs Strawberry
Haagen-dazs Chocolate
Haagen-dazs Dulce de Leche
Hi-Chew Strawberry
Hi-Chew Acai
Premium
18. Tseng Sichuan Pepper Pulled Noodles
An unmistakeable tingling, Mala spice oil with handpulled-style chewy noodles - 🔥Spice: 3/10
19. Tseng Mala Sesame Pulled Noodles
Tingling Mala spice with sesame oil and handpulled-style chewy noodles - 🔥Spice: 2/10
20. Tseng Sesame Pulled Noodles
Sesame oil with handpulled-style thin chewy noodles
21. Prima Taste Laksa
Famous Malaysian coconut soup rich with many layers of spice, seafood, curry, extra thick noodles - 🔥Spice: 2/10
22. Prima Taste Chili Crab
Rich seafood soup steeped in crab flavor with extra thick noodles - 🔥Spice: 2/10
23. Prima Taste Curry Lamian
Rich curry soup with extra thick wavy noodles - 🔥Spice: 2/10
24. Ginseng Chicken Soup
Clear chicken broth with a deep Ginseng flavor
25. Buldak 3x
13,200 Scoville, eat at your own risk. Don't touch your eyes. - 🔥Spice: 10/10
Spicy
105. Sapporo Sriracha Yakisoba
Sriracha-flavored Yakisoba dry noodles - 🔥Spice: 2/10
106. Nissin Cup Japan - Curry
Straight from Japan - Nissin's sumptuous curry noodle with potato flakes - 🔥Spice: 3/10
107. Nissin Cup HK - Curry Beef
Exclusive to HK
103. Nissin Cup HK - Spicy Beef
102. Nissin Cup HK - Roast Beef
110. Nissin Cup HK - Spicy Seafood
113. Sautao XO Stir Fried Noodles
XO-sauce stir fried dry noodles - 🔥Spice: 1/10
114. Indomie - Hot and Spicy
Indomie with a slightly spicier sauce (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 2/10
116. Kimchi Ramen
For the Kimchi lovers - like Shin but more flavorful - 🔥Spice: 3/10
117. Shin Ramyun
The OG spicy beef broth - 🔥Spice: 4/10
68. Neoguri
Spicy seafood soup with chewy udon-style noodles - 🔥Spice: 4/10
118. Shin Ramyun Black
Shin 2.0 - silky layered broth - 🔥Spice: 4/10
119. Hwa Ramyun
A classic spicy beef broth - 🔥Spice: 4/10
46. Buldak Quattro Cheese
Buldak x Mac 'n' Cheese, American style - 🔥Spice: 5.5/10
45. Buldak Cream Carbo
Creamy and cheesy, but still very spicy - 🔥Spice: 5.5/10
44. Buldak Carbo
Cheesy Buldak that takes just a bit of the edge off - 🔥Spice: 5.5/10
120. Buldak
The Original Fire Noodle Challenge - good luck! - 🔥Spice: 6/10
121. Buldak Curry
Umami-Curry Buldak with plenty of kick - 🔥Spice: 6.5/10
122. Buldak Habanero Lime
Sweet citrus to cut through the heat - we recommend jalaplenos - 🔥Spice: 6.5/10
50. Buldak JjaJang
JjaJangmen on fire - extremely hot - 🔥Spice: 7/10
123. Buldak Kimchi
Buldak with Kimchi sauce and bits, building depth and serious heat - 🔥Spice: 7/10
124. Buldak 2x
Double the spice, for those who need to feel something. - 🔥Spice: 8/10
125. Ghost Pepper
Springy black noodles a dash of sweet tempering endless waves of pain - 🔥Spice: 9/10
25. Buldak 3x
13,200 Scoville, eat at your own risk. Don't touch your eyes. - 🔥Spice: 10/10
Tonkotsu
60. Demae Tonkotsu
Curly noodles with a creamy tonkotsu broth
61. Demae Shoyu Tonkotsu
Curly noodles with a shoyu tonkotsu broth
62. Nissin Cup HK - Pork Bone Soup
Exclusive to HK
63. Sapporo Ichiban Tonkotsu
Rich tonkotsu broth, wavy noodles
64. Higashimaru Kara Kagoshima
Classic rich tonkotsu, thin noodles
65. BaiXiang Pork Bone
Thick Chinese ramen in a creamy pork bone broth
Seafood
69. Shanghai Seafood Noodle
Shanghai-style seafood soup with thick noodles
70. Sautao Abalone King Thick Noodles
Delicate abalone-chicken broth with HK-style flat egg noodles
71. Sautao Lobster Thick Noodles
Lobster-flavored broth with HK-style flat egg noodles
72. Sautao Tom Yum Ho Fun
Tangy Tom Yum seafood broth with flat Ho Fun rice noodles
73. Higashimaru Kaisen Seafood
Special half-crispy seafood noodles in sauce
74. Paldo Spicy Seafood
Well-rounded spicy seafood broth with chewy noodles - 🔥Spice: 4/10
75. Nissin Cup Japan - Seafood
Straight from Japan - Nissin's classic seafood noodle with flakes
76. Nissin Cup HK - Tom Yum
Exclusive to HK 🔥Spice: 2/10
77. Nissin Cup HK - Seafood
Exclusive to HK
78. Nissin Cup HK - Shrimp
Exclusive to HK
79. Kangshifu Seafood
Clear seafood broth with thick noodles
80. MAMA Shrimp Tom Yum
Citrus Tom Yum soup with thin noodles (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 1/10
81. MAMA Creamy Tom Yum
Creamier Tom Yum soup with thin noodles (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 1/10
82. Sapporo Ichiban Shrimp
Slightly sweet chicken-shrimp broth
41. Naruto Seafood Cup
Delicious Sasuke-themed seafood noodles
Meat
85. Kokomen
Clear chicken broth with a kick - 🔥Spice: 3/10
86. Gomtang
Famous beef bone noodles with a deep, creamy broth
87. Demae Chicken
Curly noodles with a chicken broth
88. Demae Beef
Curly noodles with a beef broth
89. Sapporo Ichiban Beef
Savory beef broth with soy, onion, spices
90. Sapporo Ichiban Chicken
Light flavorful chicken and leek broth
91. BaiXiang Lamb
Thick Chinese ramen in rich mutton soup
92. BaiXiang Spicy Beef
Thick Chinese ramen deep, spicy beef soup - 🔥Spice: 2/10
93. BaiXiang Chicken
Thick Chinese ramen in a clear chicken broth
94. Sautao Pork Thick Vermicelli
Thick rice noodles in a pork and pickled mustard soup
95. Sautao Pepper Duck Noodles
Duck-flavored broth with HK-style thin egg noodles
96. MAMA Pork
Smoky and sweet pork flavor with a tiny kick (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 1/10
97. MAMA Palo Duck
Deeply flavorful duck broth (0.5x size)
98. MAMA Chicken
Chicken/garlic oil broth with thin noodles (0.5x size)
99. MAMA Stew Beef
Stewed beef, slightly spicy broth with thin noodles (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 1/10
112. MAMA Moo Tam Nok Pork
Inspired by Moo Nam Tok - pork, onions, mint (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 2/10
100. Kangshifu Chicken
Flavorful chicken and mushroom broth with thick noodles
101. Kangshifu Beef
Spicy braised beef soup with thick noodles - 🔥Spice: 2.5/10
102. Nissin Cup HK - Spicy Roast Beef
Exclusive to HK
103. Nissin Cup HK - Spicy Beef
Exclusive to HK
107. Nissin Cup HK - Curry Beef
Exclusive to HK
36. Myojo Udon Beef
Thick udon in a heartier beef broth
37. Myojo Udon Chicken
Thick udon in a clear chicken broth with vinegar
40. Naruto Beef Cup
Delicious Naruto-themed curry beef noodles
Cheese
Original
54. Sapporo Ichiban Soy
Soy sauce chicken broth with a hint of ginger
55. Itomen Gyokai Shoyu
Nuanced Shoyu and Seafood broth
56. Indomie - Regular
Soy stir-fried noodles famous in Southeast Asia (0.5x size)
57. Nissin Cup Japan - Original
Straight from Japan - Nissin's classic original noodle with flakes
58. Demae Original
Classic curly instant noodles, sesame oil broth
Miso
Shio
Jjajang
Wildcards
34. Sapporo Chow Mein Yakisoba
Classic yakisoba with worchestershire blend sauce
35. Soon Veggie
Shin Ramyun but 100% Vegan/No MSG - 🔥Spice: 2/10
111. Bibim Men Noodles
Gochujang-ketchup dry noodles, tangy and a bit spicy - 🔥Spice: 2/10
115. Radish Ramen
Sides
Udon
Korean
Japanese
Chinese
SE Asia
