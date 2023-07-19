Combos

1. Classic Tonkotsu

$10.00

Rich and silky Nissin Raoh, Marinated Chashu, Soy Egg, Nori and Corn

2. Budae Jjigae

$7.50

Our Spicy Korean 'Army Stew' - Shin Ramyun, Spam, Kimchi, Kurobuta Sausage, Scallions.

3. Beef Birria

$8.00

Our marinated Beef Birria adds layers of flavor to this noodle soup, with Kangshifu Beef, Corn and Jalapenos

4. Duck Duck Noods

$9.00

The rich broth of MAMA Palo Duck melds with our tender Pulled Duck Leg, Scallions, and a Soft-boiled Egg

5. Mala Madness

$8.50

Tingle your tastebuds with Mala Spice + Buldak Fire noodles. This combo should be upgraded to the Buldak 2x, but we're not sure you can handle that. Consume at your own risk. Comes with Cheese Jalapeno Sausages, Parmesan, Mala Peppercorns

6. Soondubu

$7.25

Vegan/No MSG Tofu Stew that tastes like a more nuanced Shin Ramyun - Veggie Soon, Tofu, Kimchi, Jalapenos

7. Ramdon (2x size)

$13.00

The iconic Ramdon made famous from the movie Parasite - rich black bean sauce and thick udon-style noodles. Neoguri, Chapagetti, 2x Roast Beef, Scallions.

8. Kimcheese

$9.00

This rich kimchi soup melds with american and parmesan cheesy goodness! Comes with Cheddar Jalapeno Sausage

Build Your Own Take Home 5-Pack

25% discount - pick (exactly) 5 noodles to take home, no bowl/chopsticks/toppings included

Build Your Own Take Home 10-Pack

40% discount - pick (exactly) 10 noodles to take home, no bowl/chopsticks/toppings included

Drinks

Peach Iced Tea

$3.00+

Citrus Ginkgo Iced Tea

$3.00+
Itoen Green Tea

$3.25
Ramune Original

$3.00

Japanese Ramune soda pop bottle

Hawaiian Sun - Lychee Green Tea

$2.50
Hawaiian Sun - Island Ice Tea

$2.50
Hawaiian Sun - Lilikoi Passion

$2.50
Ramune Lychee

$3.50
Ramune Yuzu Citrus

$3.50
Calpico

$3.50

500ml bottle - cool down the spice with this famous refreshing milk soda!

Yakult

$1.50
Aloe Vera - Original

$3.00
Aloe Vera - Mango

$3.00
Arizona Green Tea

$3.00

23oz can

Coke

$2.50

12oz bottle

Diet Coke

$2.50

12oz can

Coconut Water

$3.50

12oz Vita Coco

Water

$2.00

500ml Poland Spring

Desserts

Mango Melona

$2.00
Strawberry Melona

$2.00Out of stock
Ube Melona

$2.00Out of stock
Banana Melona

$2.00
Matcha Boba Mochi

$3.00

1 large mochi

Strawberry Mochi

$2.50

1 large mochi

Strawberry Ice Cream Wafer

$2.75
Coffee Cream Roll Cake

$2.50
Koala's March

$2.50

1.5oz size

Choco Pie - Original

$2.50
Choco Pie - Matcha

$2.50
Choco Pie - Cacao

$2.50
Choco Pie - Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$2.50
Haagen-dazs Strawberry

$3.00
Haagen-dazs Chocolate

$3.00
Haagen-dazs Dulce de Leche

$3.00
Hi-Chew Strawberry

$2.00
Hi-Chew Acai

$2.00

Premium

15. Raoh - Tonkotsu

$6.50

Extra rich and creamy - the ultimate tonkotsu with air-dried restaurant noodles

16. Raoh - Soy

$6.50

Umami soy that fills the palate, with air-dried restaurant noodles

17. Raoh - Miso

$6.50

Delicate and delicious miso broth, with air-dried restaurant noodles

18. Tseng Sichuan Pepper Pulled Noodles

$6.50

An unmistakeable tingling, Mala spice oil with handpulled-style chewy noodles - 🔥Spice: 3/10

19. Tseng Mala Sesame Pulled Noodles

$6.50

Tingling Mala spice with sesame oil and handpulled-style chewy noodles - 🔥Spice: 2/10

20. Tseng Sesame Pulled Noodles

$6.50

Sesame oil with handpulled-style thin chewy noodles

21. Prima Taste Laksa

$6.50

Famous Malaysian coconut soup rich with many layers of spice, seafood, curry, extra thick noodles - 🔥Spice: 2/10

22. Prima Taste Chili Crab

$6.50

Rich seafood soup steeped in crab flavor with extra thick noodles - 🔥Spice: 2/10

23. Prima Taste Curry Lamian

$6.50

Rich curry soup with extra thick wavy noodles - 🔥Spice: 2/10

24. Ginseng Chicken Soup

$6.50

Clear chicken broth with a deep Ginseng flavor

25. Buldak 3x

$6.50

13,200 Scoville, eat at your own risk. Don't touch your eyes. - 🔥Spice: 10/10

Spicy

105. Sapporo Sriracha Yakisoba

$4.50

Sriracha-flavored Yakisoba dry noodles - 🔥Spice: 2/10

106. Nissin Cup Japan - Curry

$6.00

Straight from Japan - Nissin's sumptuous curry noodle with potato flakes - 🔥Spice: 3/10

107. Nissin Cup HK - Curry Beef

$5.50

Exclusive to HK

103. Nissin Cup HK - Spicy Beef

$5.50
102. Nissin Cup HK - Roast Beef

$5.50
110. Nissin Cup HK - Spicy Seafood

$5.50
113. Sautao XO Stir Fried Noodles

$4.50

XO-sauce stir fried dry noodles - 🔥Spice: 1/10

114. Indomie - Hot and Spicy

$3.25

Indomie with a slightly spicier sauce (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 2/10

18. Tseng Sichuan Pepper Pulled Noodles

$6.50

An unmistakeable tingling, Mala spice oil with handpulled-style chewy noodles - 🔥Spice: 3/10

19. Tseng Mala Sesame Pulled Noodles

$6.50

Tingling Mala spice with sesame oil and handpulled-style chewy noodles - 🔥Spice: 2/10

116. Kimchi Ramen

$5.00

For the Kimchi lovers - like Shin but more flavorful - 🔥Spice: 3/10

117. Shin Ramyun

$4.00

The OG spicy beef broth - 🔥Spice: 4/10

68. Neoguri

$4.50

Spicy seafood soup with chewy udon-style noodles - 🔥Spice: 4/10

118. Shin Ramyun Black

$5.50

Shin 2.0 - silky layered broth - 🔥Spice: 4/10

119. Hwa Ramyun

$4.50

A classic spicy beef broth - 🔥Spice: 4/10

46. Buldak Quattro Cheese

$4.50

Buldak x Mac 'n' Cheese, American style - 🔥Spice: 5.5/10

45. Buldak Cream Carbo

$4.50

Creamy and cheesy, but still very spicy - 🔥Spice: 5.5/10

44. Buldak Carbo

$4.50

Cheesy Buldak that takes just a bit of the edge off - 🔥Spice: 5.5/10

120. Buldak

$4.00

The Original Fire Noodle Challenge - good luck! - 🔥Spice: 6/10

121. Buldak Curry

$5.50

Umami-Curry Buldak with plenty of kick - 🔥Spice: 6.5/10

122. Buldak Habanero Lime

$5.50

Sweet citrus to cut through the heat - we recommend jalaplenos - 🔥Spice: 6.5/10

50. Buldak JjaJang

$5.00

JjaJangmen on fire - extremely hot - 🔥Spice: 7/10

123. Buldak Kimchi

$5.50

Buldak with Kimchi sauce and bits, building depth and serious heat - 🔥Spice: 7/10

124. Buldak 2x

$5.00

Double the spice, for those who need to feel something. - 🔥Spice: 8/10

125. Ghost Pepper

$5.50

Springy black noodles a dash of sweet tempering endless waves of pain - 🔥Spice: 9/10

25. Buldak 3x

$6.50

13,200 Scoville, eat at your own risk. Don't touch your eyes. - 🔥Spice: 10/10

Tonkotsu

15. Raoh - Tonkotsu

$6.50

Extra rich and creamy - the ultimate tonkotsu with air-dried restaurant noodles

60. Demae Tonkotsu

$4.50

Curly noodles with a creamy tonkotsu broth

61. Demae Shoyu Tonkotsu

$4.50

Curly noodles with a shoyu tonkotsu broth

62. Nissin Cup HK - Pork Bone Soup

$5.50

Exclusive to HK

63. Sapporo Ichiban Tonkotsu

$4.50

Rich tonkotsu broth, wavy noodles

64. Higashimaru Kara Kagoshima

$4.50

Classic rich tonkotsu, thin noodles

65. BaiXiang Pork Bone

$4.50

Thick Chinese ramen in a creamy pork bone broth

Seafood

68. Neoguri

$4.50

Spicy seafood soup with chewy udon-style noodles - 🔥Spice: 4/10

69. Shanghai Seafood Noodle

$5.50

Shanghai-style seafood soup with thick noodles

70. Sautao Abalone King Thick Noodles

$4.50

Delicate abalone-chicken broth with HK-style flat egg noodles

71. Sautao Lobster Thick Noodles

$4.50

Lobster-flavored broth with HK-style flat egg noodles

72. Sautao Tom Yum Ho Fun

$4.50

Tangy Tom Yum seafood broth with flat Ho Fun rice noodles

73. Higashimaru Kaisen Seafood

$4.50Out of stock

Special half-crispy seafood noodles in sauce

74. Paldo Spicy Seafood

$5.00

Well-rounded spicy seafood broth with chewy noodles - 🔥Spice: 4/10

75. Nissin Cup Japan - Seafood

$6.00

Straight from Japan - Nissin's classic seafood noodle with flakes

76. Nissin Cup HK - Tom Yum

$5.50

Exclusive to HK 🔥Spice: 2/10

77. Nissin Cup HK - Seafood

$5.50

Exclusive to HK

78. Nissin Cup HK - Shrimp

$5.50

Exclusive to HK

79. Kangshifu Seafood

$4.50

Clear seafood broth with thick noodles

80. MAMA Shrimp Tom Yum

$3.25

Citrus Tom Yum soup with thin noodles (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 1/10

81. MAMA Creamy Tom Yum

$3.25

Creamier Tom Yum soup with thin noodles (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 1/10

82. Sapporo Ichiban Shrimp

$4.50

Slightly sweet chicken-shrimp broth

41. Naruto Seafood Cup

$5.00

Delicious Sasuke-themed seafood noodles

Meat

24. Ginseng Chicken Soup

$6.50

Clear chicken broth with a deep Ginseng flavor

85. Kokomen

$4.50

Clear chicken broth with a kick - 🔥Spice: 3/10

86. Gomtang

$4.00

Famous beef bone noodles with a deep, creamy broth

87. Demae Chicken

$4.00

Curly noodles with a chicken broth

88. Demae Beef

$4.00

Curly noodles with a beef broth

89. Sapporo Ichiban Beef

$4.00

Savory beef broth with soy, onion, spices

90. Sapporo Ichiban Chicken

$4.00

Light flavorful chicken and leek broth

91. BaiXiang Lamb

$4.50

Thick Chinese ramen in rich mutton soup

92. BaiXiang Spicy Beef

$4.50

Thick Chinese ramen deep, spicy beef soup - 🔥Spice: 2/10

93. BaiXiang Chicken

$4.50

Thick Chinese ramen in a clear chicken broth

94. Sautao Pork Thick Vermicelli

$4.50

Thick rice noodles in a pork and pickled mustard soup

95. Sautao Pepper Duck Noodles

$4.50

Duck-flavored broth with HK-style thin egg noodles

96. MAMA Pork

$3.25

Smoky and sweet pork flavor with a tiny kick (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 1/10

97. MAMA Palo Duck

$3.25

Deeply flavorful duck broth (0.5x size)

98. MAMA Chicken

$3.25

Chicken/garlic oil broth with thin noodles (0.5x size)

99. MAMA Stew Beef

$3.25

Stewed beef, slightly spicy broth with thin noodles (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 1/10

112. MAMA Moo Tam Nok Pork

$3.25

Inspired by Moo Nam Tok - pork, onions, mint (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 2/10

100. Kangshifu Chicken

$4.50

Flavorful chicken and mushroom broth with thick noodles

101. Kangshifu Beef

$4.50

Spicy braised beef soup with thick noodles - 🔥Spice: 2.5/10

102. Nissin Cup HK - Spicy Roast Beef

$5.50

Exclusive to HK

103. Nissin Cup HK - Spicy Beef

$5.50

Exclusive to HK

107. Nissin Cup HK - Curry Beef

$5.50

Exclusive to HK

36. Myojo Udon Beef

$4.50

Thick udon in a heartier beef broth

37. Myojo Udon Chicken

$4.50

Thick udon in a clear chicken broth with vinegar

40. Naruto Beef Cup

$5.00

Delicious Naruto-themed curry beef noodles

Cheese

44. Buldak Carbo

$4.50

Cheesy Buldak that takes just a bit of the edge off - 🔥Spice: 5.5/10

45. Buldak Cream Carbo

$4.50

Creamy and cheesy, but still very spicy - 🔥Spice: 5.5/10

46. Buldak Quattro Cheese

$4.50

Buldak x Mac 'n' Cheese, American style - 🔥Spice: 5.5/10

Original

16. Raoh - Soy

$6.50

Umami soy that fills the palate, with air-dried restaurant noodles

54. Sapporo Ichiban Soy

$4.00

Soy sauce chicken broth with a hint of ginger

55. Itomen Gyokai Shoyu

$4.50

Nuanced Shoyu and Seafood broth

56. Indomie - Regular

$3.25

Soy stir-fried noodles famous in Southeast Asia (0.5x size)

57. Nissin Cup Japan - Original

$6.00

Straight from Japan - Nissin's classic original noodle with flakes

58. Demae Original

$4.00

Classic curly instant noodles, sesame oil broth

Miso

17. Raoh - Miso

$6.50

Delicate and delicious miso broth, with air-dried restaurant noodles

66. Sapporo Ichiban Miso

$4.50

Sapporo's six-miso blend with spices

Shio

52. Sapporo Ichiban Shio

$4.50

Delicate clear broth flavored with salt

53. Itomen Gyokai Shio

$4.50

Delicate salt and seafood bonito broth

Jjajang

48. Jjajangmen

$5.00

Black bean sauce Korean noodles with Chinese roots

49. Chapagetti

$4.50

Jjajangmen - black bean sauce Korean noodles with Chinese roots

50. Buldak JjaJang

$5.00

JjaJangmen on fire - extremely hot - 🔥Spice: 7/10

Wildcards

34. Sapporo Chow Mein Yakisoba

$4.50

Classic yakisoba with worchestershire blend sauce

35. Soon Veggie

$4.50

Shin Ramyun but 100% Vegan/No MSG - 🔥Spice: 2/10

36. Myojo Udon Beef

$4.50

Thick udon in a heartier beef broth

37. Myojo Udon Chicken

$4.50

Thick udon in a clear chicken broth with vinegar

38. Myojo Udon Original

$4.50

Classic thick udon noodles with a hint of vinegar

39. Myojo Udon Shrimp

$4.50

Thick udon in a clear Ebi shrimp broth

40. Naruto Beef Cup

$5.00

Delicious Naruto-themed curry beef noodles

41. Naruto Seafood Cup

$5.00

Delicious Sasuke-themed seafood noodles

111. Bibim Men Noodles

$4.50

Gochujang-ketchup dry noodles, tangy and a bit spicy - 🔥Spice: 2/10

115. Radish Ramen

$5.00

Vegan

35. Soon Veggie

$4.50

Shin Ramyun but 100% Vegan/No MSG - 🔥Spice: 2/10

Sides

Chicken Karaage

$4.50

Rice

$2.00

Air-fried Spam

$3.50
Soft Boiled XL Egg

$1.50
Marinated Soft Boiled XL Egg

$2.00

(Online) Cook Noodles At Home

Select this option to have your takeout noodles uncooked, so you can cook them at home

Udon

36. Myojo Udon Beef

$4.50

Thick udon in a heartier beef broth

37. Myojo Udon Chicken

$4.50

Thick udon in a clear chicken broth with vinegar

38. Myojo Udon Original

$4.50

Classic thick udon noodles with a hint of vinegar

39. Myojo Udon Shrimp

$4.50

Thick udon in a clear Ebi shrimp broth

Korean

111. Bibim Men Noodles

$4.50

Gochujang-ketchup dry noodles, tangy and a bit spicy - 🔥Spice: 2/10

115. Radish Ramen

$5.00
116. Kimchi Ramen

$5.00

For the Kimchi lovers - like Shin but more flavorful - 🔥Spice: 3/10

117. Shin Ramyun

$4.00

The OG spicy beef broth - 🔥Spice: 4/10

118. Buldak Rose

$5.00Out of stock
118. Shin Ramyun Black

$5.50

Shin 2.0 - silky layered broth - 🔥Spice: 4/10

119. Hwa Ramyun

$4.50

A classic spicy beef broth - 🔥Spice: 4/10

120. Buldak

$4.00

The Original Fire Noodle Challenge - good luck! - 🔥Spice: 6/10

121. Buldak Curry

$5.50

Umami-Curry Buldak with plenty of kick - 🔥Spice: 6.5/10

122. Buldak Habanero Lime

$5.50

Sweet citrus to cut through the heat - we recommend jalaplenos - 🔥Spice: 6.5/10

123. Buldak Kimchi

$5.50

Buldak with Kimchi sauce and bits, building depth and serious heat - 🔥Spice: 7/10

124. Buldak 2x

$5.00

Double the spice, for those who need to feel something. - 🔥Spice: 8/10

125. Ghost Pepper

$5.50

Springy black noodles a dash of sweet tempering endless waves of pain - 🔥Spice: 9/10

24. Ginseng Chicken Soup

$6.50

Clear chicken broth with a deep Ginseng flavor

25. Buldak 3x

$6.50

13,200 Scoville, eat at your own risk. Don't touch your eyes. - 🔥Spice: 10/10

35. Soon Veggie

$4.50

Shin Ramyun but 100% Vegan/No MSG - 🔥Spice: 2/10

44. Buldak Carbo

$4.50

Cheesy Buldak that takes just a bit of the edge off - 🔥Spice: 5.5/10

45. Buldak Cream Carbo

$4.50

Creamy and cheesy, but still very spicy - 🔥Spice: 5.5/10

46. Buldak Quattro Cheese

$4.50

Buldak x Mac 'n' Cheese, American style - 🔥Spice: 5.5/10

48. Jjajangmen

$5.00

Black bean sauce Korean noodles with Chinese roots

49. Chapagetti

$4.50

Jjajangmen - black bean sauce Korean noodles with Chinese roots

50. Buldak JjaJang

$5.00

JjaJangmen on fire - extremely hot - 🔥Spice: 7/10

68. Neoguri

$4.50

Spicy seafood soup with chewy udon-style noodles - 🔥Spice: 4/10

69. Shanghai Seafood Noodle

$5.50

Shanghai-style seafood soup with thick noodles

74. Paldo Spicy Seafood

$5.00

Well-rounded spicy seafood broth with chewy noodles - 🔥Spice: 4/10

85. Kokomen

$4.50

Clear chicken broth with a kick - 🔥Spice: 3/10

86. Gomtang

$4.00

Famous beef bone noodles with a deep, creamy broth

Japanese

15. Raoh - Tonkotsu

$6.50

Extra rich and creamy - the ultimate tonkotsu with air-dried restaurant noodles

16. Raoh - Soy

$6.50

Umami soy that fills the palate, with air-dried restaurant noodles

17. Raoh - Miso

$6.50

Delicate and delicious miso broth, with air-dried restaurant noodles

34. Sapporo Chow Mein Yakisoba

$4.50

Classic yakisoba with worchestershire blend sauce

36. Myojo Udon Beef

$4.50

Thick udon in a heartier beef broth

37. Myojo Udon Chicken

$4.50

Thick udon in a clear chicken broth with vinegar

38. Myojo Udon Original

$4.50

Classic thick udon noodles with a hint of vinegar

39. Myojo Udon Shrimp

$4.50

Thick udon in a clear Ebi shrimp broth

52. Sapporo Ichiban Shio

$4.50

Delicate clear broth flavored with salt

53. Itomen Gyokai Shio

$4.50

Delicate salt and seafood bonito broth

54. Sapporo Ichiban Soy

$4.00

Soy sauce chicken broth with a hint of ginger

55. Itomen Gyokai Shoyu

$4.50

Nuanced Shoyu and Seafood broth

57. Nissin Cup Japan - Original

$6.00

Straight from Japan - Nissin's classic original noodle with flakes

58. Demae Original

$4.00

Classic curly instant noodles, sesame oil broth

60. Demae Tonkotsu

$4.50

Curly noodles with a creamy tonkotsu broth

61. Demae Shoyu Tonkotsu

$4.50

Curly noodles with a shoyu tonkotsu broth

62. Nissin Cup HK - Pork Bone Soup

$5.50

Exclusive to HK

63. Sapporo Ichiban Tonkotsu

$4.50

Rich tonkotsu broth, wavy noodles

64. Higashimaru Kara Kagoshima

$4.50

Classic rich tonkotsu, thin noodles

66. Sapporo Ichiban Miso

$4.50

Sapporo's six-miso blend with spices

73. Higashimaru Kaisen Seafood

$4.50Out of stock

Special half-crispy seafood noodles in sauce

75. Nissin Cup Japan - Seafood

$6.00

Straight from Japan - Nissin's classic seafood noodle with flakes

76. Nissin Cup HK - Tom Yum

$5.50

Exclusive to HK 🔥Spice: 2/10

77. Nissin Cup HK - Seafood

$5.50

Exclusive to HK

78. Nissin Cup HK - Shrimp

$5.50

Exclusive to HK

82. Sapporo Ichiban Shrimp

$4.50

Slightly sweet chicken-shrimp broth

87. Demae Chicken

$4.00

Curly noodles with a chicken broth

88. Demae Beef

$4.00

Curly noodles with a beef broth

89. Sapporo Ichiban Beef

$4.00

Savory beef broth with soy, onion, spices

90. Sapporo Ichiban Chicken

$4.00

Light flavorful chicken and leek broth

102. Nissin Cup HK - Roast Beef

$5.50
103. Nissin Cup HK - Spicy Beef

$5.50

Exclusive to HK

105. Sapporo Sriracha Yakisoba

$4.50

Sriracha-flavored Yakisoba dry noodles - 🔥Spice: 2/10

106. Nissin Cup Japan - Curry

$6.00

Straight from Japan - Nissin's sumptuous curry noodle with potato flakes - 🔥Spice: 3/10

107. Nissin Cup HK - Curry Beef

$5.50

Exclusive to HK

Chinese

93. BaiXiang Chicken

$4.50

Thick Chinese ramen in a clear chicken broth

92. BaiXiang Spicy Beef

$4.50

Thick Chinese ramen deep, spicy beef soup - 🔥Spice: 2/10

91. BaiXiang Lamb

$4.50

Thick Chinese ramen in rich mutton soup

65. BaiXiang Pork Bone

$4.50

Thick Chinese ramen in a creamy pork bone broth

101. Kangshifu Beef

$4.50

Spicy braised beef soup with thick noodles - 🔥Spice: 2.5/10

100. Kangshifu Chicken

$4.50

Flavorful chicken and mushroom broth with thick noodles

79. Kangshifu Seafood

$4.50

Clear seafood broth with thick noodles

95. Sautao Pepper Duck Noodles

$4.50

Duck-flavored broth with HK-style thin egg noodles

94. Sautao Pork Thick Vermicelli

$4.50

Thick rice noodles in a pork and pickled mustard soup

72. Sautao Tom Yum Ho Fun

$4.50

Tangy Tom Yum seafood broth with flat Ho Fun rice noodles

71. Sautao Lobster Thick Noodles

$4.50

Lobster-flavored broth with HK-style flat egg noodles

70. Sautao Abalone King Thick Noodles

$4.50

Delicate abalone-chicken broth with HK-style flat egg noodles

113. Sautao XO Stir Fried Noodles

$4.50

XO-sauce stir fried dry noodles - 🔥Spice: 1/10

20. Tseng Sesame Pulled Noodles

$6.50

Sesame oil with handpulled-style thin chewy noodles

19. Tseng Mala Sesame Pulled Noodles

$6.50

Tingling Mala spice with sesame oil and handpulled-style chewy noodles - 🔥Spice: 2/10

18. Tseng Sichuan Pepper Pulled Noodles

$6.50

An unmistakeable tingling, Mala spice oil with handpulled-style chewy noodles - 🔥Spice: 3/10

40. Naruto Beef Cup

$5.00

Delicious Naruto-themed curry beef noodles

41. Naruto Seafood Cup

$5.00

Delicious Sasuke-themed seafood noodles

SE Asia

21. Prima Taste Laksa

$6.50

Famous Malaysian coconut soup rich with many layers of spice, seafood, curry, extra thick noodles - 🔥Spice: 2/10

22. Prima Taste Chili Crab

$6.50

Rich seafood soup steeped in crab flavor with extra thick noodles - 🔥Spice: 2/10

23. Prima Taste Curry Lamian

$6.50

Rich curry soup with extra thick wavy noodles - 🔥Spice: 2/10

56. Indomie - Regular

$3.25

Soy stir-fried noodles famous in Southeast Asia (0.5x size)

114. Indomie - Hot and Spicy

$3.25

Indomie with a slightly spicier sauce (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 2/10

80. MAMA Shrimp Tom Yum

$3.25

Citrus Tom Yum soup with thin noodles (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 1/10

81. MAMA Creamy Tom Yum

$3.25

Creamier Tom Yum soup with thin noodles (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 1/10

96. MAMA Pork

$3.25

Smoky and sweet pork flavor with a tiny kick (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 1/10

97. MAMA Palo Duck

$3.25

Deeply flavorful duck broth (0.5x size)

98. MAMA Chicken

$3.25

Chicken/garlic oil broth with thin noodles (0.5x size)

99. MAMA Stew Beef

$3.25

Stewed beef, slightly spicy broth with thin noodles (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 1/10

112. MAMA Moo Tam Nok Pork

$3.25

Inspired by Moo Nam Tok - pork, onions, mint (0.5x size) - 🔥Spice: 2/10