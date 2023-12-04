Skip to Main content
Intentional Coffee Fullerton
DRINK
FOOD
BAKERY
RETAIL
Signature
Coffee
Cold Brew
Tea & Tea Lattes
Something Different
Blended
Loose Leaf Tea
Signature
Spanish Latte
$6.25
House Lavender Latte
$6.25
Madagascar Vanilla Latte
$6.25
White Chocolate Strawberry Latte
$6.25
Vegan Spanish Latte
Coffee
Latte
$5.50
Cappuccino
$4.50
Cortado
$4.50
Americano
$4.25
Espresso
$3.95
Ice Coffee
$3.50
Joe's drink
$6.75
Cold Brew
House Cold Brew
$5.25
Kyoto Cold Brew
$5.75
Honey Cream Cold Brew
$5.95
Tea & Tea Lattes
Matcha Latte
$6.25
Masala Chai Latte
$5.25
Golden Milk Tea
$4.95
Thai Tea
$4.95
London Fog
$5.50
Wildberry Hibiscus Iced Tea
$4.50
Something Different
Chocolate Milk
$4.50
White Chocolate Strawberry Milk
$5.50
Lemonade
$4.50
Strawberry Lemonade
$4.95
Lavender Lemonade
$4.95
Blended
Caramel Latte Blend
$7.95
Mocha Latte Blend
$7.95
Strawberry Banana
$7.95
Peanut Butter Banana
$7.95
Loose Leaf Tea
Loose Leaf Tea
$4.50
FOOD
Breakfast
Ham & Swiss Croissant
$5.50
Food
Breakfast Burrito
$10.50
Food
Breakfast Croissant
$10.50
Food
Panini
Turkey Pesto Panini
$8.50
Food
Tomato Mozzarella Panini
$8.25
Food
Monte Cristo
$8.50
Food
Grilled Cheese
$6.95
Food
Bowl
Acai Bowl
$11.95
Food
Toast
Avocado Toast
$11.50
Dessert
Chia Pudding
$5.95
Overnight Oats
$5.95
Macaron Set
$5.95
Kokonut Pudding
$11.50
BAKERY
Pastries
Scone
$3.50
Croissant
Muffin
$3.50
Cheese Danish
$4.25
Bear Claw
$3.95
Cinnamon Roll
$4.25
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
$4.25
Belgian Waffle
$4.95
Cookie
Chocolate cookie
$3.50
RETAIL
Coffee Bean Bag
$25.00
Soda(Bottle)
$3.95
Smart Water
$3.95
Apple cider
$3.95
Topo Chico
$3.95
Intentional Coffee Location and Ordering Hours
(714) 213-8383
1805 W Orangethorpe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92833
Closed
• Opens Monday at 7AM
All hours
