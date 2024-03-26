Intergration Station
Featured Items
- Soup of the day
Chefs Choice (Ask Daily)
- Monte Cristo$11.95
Turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, provolone cheese on white bread with Dijon mustard. Battered and deep fried topped with powdered sugar and served with a warm raspberry jam
Food Menu
Soups
Salads
- Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, and egg on a bed of mixed greens topped with crispy fried onions.
- Grilled/Fried Chicken Salad
Grilled or fried chicken breast on a bed of crisp greens with cheddar cheese.
- House Salad
Mixed greens with carrots, cheddar cheese, egg, and red onion.
- Savory Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach with bacon, egg and red onion.
Sides
Specials
- Quiche of the day$9.95
Made fresh daily and served with a cup of soup or side house salad
- Lunch Plate$10.95
Chef’s choice of entrée with two sides and a roll. *Ask your cashier for the daily Plate Lunch*
- Pick Two$10.50
2 Half Classic Sandwiches & Choice of side salad, soup, chips or fruit
- Pick Three$11.00
(Tuna, Chicken, Pimento cheese, cottage cheese, egg salad, and Hummus)
Burgers
Classic Sandwich
- 4 Cheese Pimento Cheese$9.50
A blend of smoked cheddar, vampire slayer garlic cheddar, Dublin Irish cheese, and mozzarella on white bread.
- BLT$9.50
Crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomato served with a side of tomato aioli.
- Chicken Salad$9.50
Shredded chicken breast, celery, green onions, topped with lettuce and tomato.
- Savory Chicken Salad$9.50
- Ham Sandwich$9.50
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.50
- Turkey Sandwich$9.50
Specialty Featured Sandwiches
- Classic Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Grilled or Fried Boneless Chicken breast on a toasted bun with our house made garlic aioli with lettuce and tomatoes
- Club$11.95
Trio combo of ham, turkey, bacon, and American cheese with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
- Monte Cristo$11.95
Turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, provolone cheese on white bread with Dijon mustard. Battered and deep fried topped with powdered sugar and served with a warm raspberry jam
- Patty Melt$11.95
1/3 lb. patty with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and mushrooms on Rye bread
- Roast Beef Sandwich$11.95
Juicy and tender roast beef served on a toasted bun with our garlic aioli and a side of au jus. Served hot or cold
- Rueben$11.95
1/3 lb. patty with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and juicy corn beef and 1000 Island dressing on Rye bread
- Veggie Sandwich$11.95
Arugula, cucumber, red onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, yellow zucchini squash and heirloom tomatoes served with a roasted tomato and pepper hummus.
