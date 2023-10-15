Intimissimi by Dell’Aria 601 5th Ave
FOOD
PANINI SFIZIOSI
ITALIANO
$7.00
Parmesan cheese flakes, olive oil, pepper
TUNA
$7.00
Fried Buttermilk Chicken Breast Mix Spices. Dell'Aria Sauce on a Brioche Bun
EGG BREAKFAST
$7.50
Mozzarella and Tomato Oregano sauce over a Focaccia bread
SALMON
$9.00
crudo ham, mustard marmalade, sharp provolone cheese
FOCACCIA
$8.00
Zucchini julienne, rainbow carrots, chick pea purée and spinach aoli
DRINKS
BREWED COFFEE
ESPRESSO
ICED
LATTES/CAPPUCCINOS
TEA
WATER/SODAS
RETAIL
COFFEE BAGS (12oz)
CHOCOLATE ITEMS
Dark chocolate bar with Pistachio Filling
GRANOLA Pouch (12oz)
CAKES
SAKERTORTE
CHEESECAKE
ELDERBERRY & RASPBERRY
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
COLD BREW TIRAMISU'
